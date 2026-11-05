Arizona's Food Stamp Program Is Less Than Half the Size It Was a Year Ago, Falling From 882,419 People to 433,841

In July 2025, 882,419 Arizonans received food assistance through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. Twelve months later the count was 433,841. No other state’s program has shrunk by anywhere near as much, in percentage terms, over the same year.

The figures come from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s latest state-by-state participation table, which runs through July 2026. Arizona lost 448,578 people from its SNAP rolls, a decline of 50.8%.

A program cut in half in one year

The household count fell almost as sharply. The USDA’s household table shows 443,106 Arizona households getting SNAP in July 2025 and 231,538 in July 2026, a drop of 211,568 households, or about 48%.

The money followed. Monthly benefits issued in Arizona fell from $161,263,992 to $82,731,471, according to the agency’s benefits table. That is about $78.5 million less in food aid reaching Arizona households and grocery stores in a single month.

For the people still enrolled, the average benefit edged up. Dividing benefits by recipients gives about $183 per person in July 2025 and about $191 in July 2026.

The July 2026 numbers are preliminary. The USDA’s SNAP data page, last updated Oct. 20, 2026, says the latest month is subject to significant revision.

How Arizona compares with other states

Every state in the USDA table except Alaska lost SNAP recipients over the year, as the site reported when it looked at the one state that grew. Most of the steep declines elsewhere were in the range of a fifth to a quarter of the rolls. Louisiana fell from 800,046 to 613,661, Nevada from 485,581 to 372,587, and Oklahoma from 689,393 to 534,590.

In raw numbers, only Texas and Florida lost more people than Arizona. Texas fell by 683,838 and Florida by 629,600, but both started with far larger programs. Arizona’s July 2026 total of 433,841 is now below Oklahoma’s 534,590, even though Arizona started the year with nearly 200,000 more people on SNAP than Oklahoma did.

Nationally, the table shows SNAP enrollment falling from 41,603,048 to 36,087,667 people, a drop of about 13%. Arizona alone accounts for about 8% of that national decline.

The low point came in April

The drop in Arizona was not a straight line. Using USDA data analyzed by the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, Arizona’s Family reported in July that enrollment hit 400,641 in April 2026, a 54.6% decline from July 2025. Participation rose slightly in May and June, which brought the decline through June to 48%, the station reported.

The July figure of 433,841 fits that pattern: still far below a year earlier, but above the April low.

The station linked the national decline to the federal tax and spending law enacted in July 2025, which cut SNAP spending and changed eligibility rules. Republicans said those changes were meant to protect the program for its intended recipients and reduce waste, fraud and abuse, and that states with higher payment error rates would pick up a share of program costs, according to the report.

Federal rules or state computers

Why Arizona fell so much further than its neighbors is disputed. In April, KJZZ reported that the governor’s office attributed the decline to federal changes. Will Humble, a former director of the Arizona Department of Health Services who now leads the Arizona Public Health Association, told the station the problem appeared to be administrative or technical, centered on the eligibility portal run by the Department of Economic Security.

The department, which administers SNAP in Arizona, has acknowledged using what it called 1980s technology, KJZZ reported, and about 5% of its workforce was laid off before the decline began. Humble warned the same problems could spread when work requirements start for AHCCCS, the state’s Medicaid program.

The station also cited a Center on Budget and Policy Priorities finding that the losses at that point included about 180,000 children.

What the decline means for Arizona families

The scale of the change matters for food budgets across the state. About 211,000 fewer Arizona households were getting SNAP in July than a year earlier. For those families, the loss is the full monthly benefit, which averaged close to $190 a person among those still enrolled.

The site has followed similar drops in Louisiana and Nevada, but neither comes close to Arizona’s percentage.

The national numbers show the same direction everywhere. Households on SNAP nationwide fell from 22,350,446 in July 2025 to 19,636,409 in July 2026, a decline of about 12%, the household table shows, while monthly benefits dropped from about $7.82 billion to about $6.77 billion. Arizona’s household decline was four times the national rate.

Arizona’s rolls are now less than half of what they were a year ago, and the next monthly USDA release will show whether the slow rebound since April has continued.

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This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

Image: “Supermarket aisle sign” by Alarichall, CC0 1.0, via Wikimedia Commons