Pennsylvania's LIHEAP Cash Heating Grants Start at $200 and Stay Open Through April 23, 2027, After More Than 233,000 Households Got an Average $282 Last Season

Pennsylvania opened its heating assistance applications on Monday, Nov. 2, and the cash grants start at $200 and run as high as $1,000 for households that fall within the income limits. The season runs through April 23, 2027, according to the state Department of Human Services (DHS).

The start is on time this year, a change for households that waited into December last winter. Last season, DHS reported, more than 233,000 Pennsylvania households received a cash grant that averaged $282 under the federal Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, known as LIHEAP.

How much the 2026-27 cash grant pays

Per the DHS LIHEAP page, the cash grant ranges from $200 to $1,000 depending on household size, income and fuel type. The money goes straight to the household’s utility company or fuel dealer as a credit on the bill. It does not have to be repaid, and renters and homeowners both qualify.

DHS says applicants do not need to be receiving other public assistance or to have an unpaid heating bill. The grant is one-time, and households must reapply every season, even if they were approved before. The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that funding is first come, first served and advised households to apply as soon as possible.

The typical payment is well below the maximum. In an April 8 release, DHS said that as of March 21 it had paid cash grants to more than 233,000 households, averaging $282, and crisis grants to nearly 83,000 households, averaging $558. A Pennsylvania Capital-Star brief put the average benefit at $336 in 2024, when the program helped more than 300,000 residents with $229 million in federal funds. Households should expect an amount closer to a few hundred dollars than to the top figure, since the size depends on income and fuel.

The income limits, by household size

The cutoff is 150% of the federal poverty level. DHS lists these annual income limits, effective Feb. 1, 2026:

1 person: $23,940

2 people: $32,460

3 people: $40,980

4 people: $49,500

5 people: $58,020

6 people: $66,540

7 people: $75,060

8 people: $83,580

9 people: $92,100

10 people: $100,620

DHS says to add $8,520 for each additional person. The household counts everyone who lives in the home and shares its expenses, including adults, children, relatives and unrelated people, according to the Inquirer. A family of four earning $49,500 a year, or about $4,125 a month, sits right at the line.

The limits are higher than the ones reported for last winter. The Capital-Star brief cited $22,590 for an individual and $46,800 for a family of four, so some households that missed the cutoff last season may qualify now. The site has also covered how Indiana sets its energy assistance limits for comparison.

Where and how to apply

The state’s LIHEAP service page gives two routes. Households can apply online through COMPASS at compass.dhs.pa.gov, or download the 2026-2027 paper application and return it to the local county assistance office. DHS offers the paper form in Spanish, Simplified Chinese, Arabic, Cambodian, Haitian Creole, Nepali, Russian and Vietnamese.

For questions, the LIHEAP hotline is 1-866-857-7095, Monday through Friday, and callers who are hearing impaired can dial 711. The Inquirer also listed 1-866-550-4355 for applying by phone. Applicants can follow the status of an application at trackmybenefits.pa.gov.

The DHS page says the season closes April 23, 2027. The Inquirer, which published Oct. 25, said the deadline had not yet been announced, so the state page is the authority on the date. Last season shows why it is worth watching: DHS extended the 2025-26 deadline to May 8, MyChesCo reported, after the delayed start tied to the federal government shutdown.

Crisis grants when the heat is about to go off

A separate crisis grant covers heating emergencies. DHS lists broken or leaking heating equipment, running out of fuel or having less than 15 days of it, a shut-off main or secondary heat source, and a notice that utility service will be terminated. Last season’s crisis grants ranged from $25 to $1,000, per DHS.

Timing matters most here. DHS says eligible applicants generally receive crisis benefits within 10 business days, or sooner in time-sensitive, life-threatening situations, and that help is available 24 hours a day, with most counties reachable through the county assistance office. Households that have not yet received a regular LIHEAP benefit this season must apply for it to be considered. Those who already received one should contact the county assistance office to report the emergency.

Neighboring states run their own versions on different calendars, and Ohio’s Winter Crisis Program is one example for families with relatives across the state line.

What to do before the first cold snap

For a household near the income line, the practical step is to gather proof of income for everyone in the home and the account number from the utility or fuel dealer, then apply through COMPASS rather than waiting for a shutoff notice. Applying early matters because the Inquirer reported funds are first come, first served, and state officials told MyChesCo that funding was sufficient last season but future years depend on continued federal money.

Because the grant is credited to the bill, it works best when it arrives before the heaviest months. A credit of $282, the average last season, will not cover a winter, but for a household paying oil or propane by the delivery it can offset a meaningful share of a single fill-up. Households with a past denial are not shut out, since MyChesCo reported that people previously denied can reapply.

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This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

Image: Shixart1985 – CC BY 2.0/Wikimedia Commons