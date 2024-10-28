🏆 You make the call: Time to vote for The Times-Reporter Athletes of the Week (10/21-26)

There are only three area teams left in the postseason, not counting football, which starts the second season this Friday.

High school sports fans can vote in two polls this week – boys and girls – to pick their top performance from the week before. Next week will be the final fall sports poll.

The polls run until 5 p.m. Wednesday. Winners will be announced on The Times-Reporter website.

Nominations for Athlete of the Week can be sent to sports@timesreporter.com by noon Sunday. Please include the athlete's name, school and sport and a little about their accomplishment that week.

Can't see the polls? Refresh your browser.

