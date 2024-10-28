Open in App
    🏆 You make the call: Time to vote for The Times-Reporter Athletes of the Week (10/21-26)

    By Lyzz Stallings, The Times-Reporter,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z9GyO_0wP86ORU00

    There are only three area teams left in the postseason, not counting football, which starts the second season this Friday.

    High school sports fans can vote in two polls this week – boys and girls – to pick their top performance from the week before. Next week will be the final fall sports poll.

    The polls run until 5 p.m. Wednesday. Winners will be announced on The Times-Reporter website.

    Nominations for Athlete of the Week can be sent to sports@timesreporter.com by noon Sunday. Please include the athlete's name, school and sport and a little about their accomplishment that week.

    Can't see the polls? Refresh your browser.

    Photos | Hiland boys soccer reaches regional

    Racing to states | Sandy Valley's Russell claims regional title. See who will join her at the state CC meet

    OHSAA postseason tracker | Strasburg volleyball wins district final for first time in 20 years

    This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: 🏆 You make the call: Time to vote for The Times-Reporter Athletes of the Week (10/21-26)

