NEW PHILADELPHIA – The Friends of the Homeless of Tuscarawas County Board of Directors recently hired Rodney Sutton as its development director. Sutton has previously worked with local social service agencies, has served as the pastor for several area churches and is the owner of a barbecue catering business.Sutton retired last month as the active treatment center manager for Horizons of Tuscarawas and Carroll counties. In an earlier tenure at Horizons, Sutton served as the grant writer/community development coordinator. He has a bachelor's degree in biblical studies and youth ministries and a master’s degree in social and community services. At the Friends of the Homeless, Sutton will coordinate marketing, public relations, and fundraising activities.The Friends of the Homeless provides a wide range of services to the unhoused and others living on the margins in the county, including the operation of a 36-bed shelter. For more information, visit its website .

This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: Rodney Sutton to serve as development director for Friends of the Homeless