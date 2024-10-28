Open in App
    • The Times-Reporter

    Jeff Bray is the youth and family director at the YMCA

    By Staff Reports,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M9Rmd_0wP7WNNp00

    DOVER – The Tuscarawas County YMCA has appointed Jeff Bray as the new youth and family director. The Columbus native earned a bachelor's degree in psychology and criminology, along with a minor in sociology, from The Ohio State University in 2011. Following graduation, he embarked on a yearlong journey around the world, which deepened his understanding of diverse cultures.He began his career at New Philadelphia City Schools as an English language learner tutor, and then English language learner family liaison. In this role, he worked closely with Latino students and their families through his ability to speak Spanish. He became a full time Latino youth advocate with Latino Cultural Connections before holding positions at the Tuscarawas County Public Library and ProVia. He has visited Guatemala six times and explored 40 countries across five continents.

    This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: Jeff Bray is the youth and family director at the YMCA

    Cheryl Lautzenheiser
    2d ago
    Congratulations Jeff!
