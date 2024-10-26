Tuscarawas County roundup: News from the Dover-New Philadelphia area

Operation Flags of Freedom program is Wednesday

DOVER – Steve Toohey, founder of Operation Flags of Freedom, will be the guest speaker for Lunch & Learn at 12:15 p.m. Wednesday at the Tuscarawas County Senior Center. Register for this program at the Senior Center.

Toohey created Operation Flags of Freedom in 2011 after the death of Marine Sgt. Danny Patron in Afghanistan while detonating a roadside bomb. On the day of his funeral, Operation Flags of Freedom lined the route from the church to the cemetery with 500 American flags to honor Patron. Since then, Toohey has provided thousands of American flags at more than 100 annual events in support of veteran and first responder events.

For more information, call the Senior Center or library

Portrayal of Victoria Woodhull

DOVER – The College Club of Tuscarawas County and Dover Public Library will present actress Anne McEvoy portraying Victoria Woodhull at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the library. Register at www.doverlibrary.org/events or call 330-343-6123.

Victoria Woodhull was the first woman to run for president in 1872 and the first female stockbroker on Wall Street. According to the National Women’s History Museum, Woodhull achieved success in finance, journalism, and politics. She also was a spiritualist, suffragist, and free love advocate.

McEvoy has been a member of Women In History since 1998. The nonprofit organization is dedicated to the education of all people through the dramatic re-creation of lives of notable women in U.S. history. McEvoy is a full time writer/editor for the Creative Division of American Greetings, Inc. Her background is in theater, and she has been active in professional and community theater in the Cleveland area.

Christmas items for sale at church

HOPEDALE – The Harrison County Catholic Women's Club will hold its annual used Christmas items sale from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Nov. 8 and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and Nov. 9 in the church hall of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 209 Cross St.

Learn about the Electoral College

NEW PHILADELPHIA – The Tuscarawas County Public Library System will host a program about the American Electoral College at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The Electoral College is America’s system of electing presidents. Carl Quatraro will share the story of the Electoral College System, including why it was created and how it works. The program is free, but registration is required by calling 330-364-4474, ext. 231.

Fundraiser dinner at church Saturday

SUGARCREEK – Ragersville Zion United Church of Christ will host its fall dinner from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday. The meal includes baked chicken, ham, mashed potatoes, gravy, noodles, green beans, salad, dessert and a beverage. Carryout will be available. Cost is by donation. Proceeds will go to hurricane relief and food boxes for Camp Washington UCC Mission in Cincinnati.

Trustees meeting changed

WARWICK TOWNSHIP – Warwick Township trustees have changed the regular monthly meeting in November to 3:30 p.m. Nov. 4.

African Children’s Choir to perform

ZOARVILLE – The African Children’s Choir will perform at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Tusky Valley Performing Arts Center. The performance is hosted by the Tuscarawas Valley School District.

The African Children’s Choir is a nonprofit humanitarian and relief organization dedicated to helping Africa’s most vulnerable children. Music for Life (the parent organization for the African Children’s Choir) works in seven African countries, Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda, Sudan, Nigeria, Ghana and South Africa.

Trick or treat at libraries this week

Registration is required for the Tuscarawas County Library System trick or treat events from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the main library, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Tuscarawas Branch and 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Strasburg Branch.

