    Reader's Viewpoint: New Philadelphia Schools bond issue would be burden on taxpayers

    By The Times-Reporter,

    2 days ago

    I spoke with the Tuscarawas County auditor concerning the 37-year New Philadelphia bond issue and additional levy for support.

    How well are you reading the number of years for the levy and checking with the auditor as to what you will be paying for 37 years of your life? $72 million. If your child is born this year, at 18 with property, he will be saddled with this bill until it ends after the original 37 years. My cost including additional levy is $449.88. I don’t mind sharing totals. I want you to check on your totals.

    People base a levy on a $100,000 home. Times have changed. What if your home is $200,000 or $300,000? What if you get sick, old, or lose your job?

    Please find out the yearly amount you will have to pay for 37 years. I won’t be alive at the end, but, up until then, I will be saddled with this terrible expense.

    My husband and I are 72 and 85 and cannot afford this horrendous amount.

    If the school system didn’t keep up on the building over time, how can we expect them to keep the new buildings from leaks and damage for 37 years?

    My husband was maintenance supervisor of New Philadelphia City Schools. He maintained roof and water heater checks, and every other type of maintenance in every building. He didn’t wait until the building fell apart. He took care of them until his retirement.

    And remember, you already are paying a New Philadelphia schools levy until 2033. Ten years for 4.9 mills. Keep adding up your bills. 10 years, 4.9 mills; 37 years, 5.9 mills. I hope you have enough paper. And money. Because we don’t.

    Jody Pearch of New Philadelphia

    This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: Reader's Viewpoint: New Philadelphia Schools bond issue would be burden on taxpayers

    Comments / 2

    David Strohmeyer
    1d ago
    New isn’t always necessary it’s always demolish and build now it seems like this is a pattern for school districts. I don’t think it’s always necessary to do this.
    Ronald Hobart
    1d ago
    you kidding me they want more money why don't they ask the lottery agency for the Bond money that sound more reasonable to me try to figure out another way to get the money instead of taxing the people when the lottery is the one supposed to be helping out the schools try them you might get lucky
    View all comments

