    Hot dogs, cool cats: Adorable pets from Tuscarawas County Humane Society Animal Shelter

    By The Times-Reporter,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3clugV_0wJv6bi700

    Wax Seal, a 1-year cat, is among the cats available for adoption at the Tuscarawas County Humane Society Animal Shelter , 1432 Tall Timber Road NE in New Philadelphia. She has been at the shelter for 326 days. She was brought in with 11 other cats after living in very unsanitary conditions. She is a sweet kitty, who doesn't care about the other cats in her adoption room. She's more of a quiet kitty, rather than one that wants to be with you all the time. She can start off shy but does come around. She just needs a chance to be loved and patience when it comes to trust. She is spayed and current on vaccinations and preventatives.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PNCCE_0wJv6bi700

    Microbiology, a 1-year-old beagle terrier mix, is available at the Tuscarawas County Humane Society Animal Shelter. He was brought in through the humane officer with his entire family. He is a very sweet boy who does well with other dogs and loves to do tricks for treats. He would do fine with respectful children. We can cat test for an approved application. He is neutered and current on vaccinations and preventatives. Adoption hours at the shelter are 1 to 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and 1 to 7 p.m. Tuesday. The shelter is closed on Thursday. The phone number is 330-343-6060 and the website is www.tuschumanesociety.com .

    This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: Hot dogs, cool cats: Adorable pets from Tuscarawas County Humane Society Animal Shelter

    Comments / 1

    Linda Brooks
    1d ago
    does the cat get along with other cats? Is there a reason she has not been adopted? l am interested in her.
