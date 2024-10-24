Here are the athletes that were named to All-OCC soccer, volleyball teams

The Ohio Cardinal Conference recently released its all-conference teams for soccer and volleyball.

Here are the area athletes that made the lists:

All-OCC volleyball

First team

Sidney Vandall, sr., New Philadelphia

Ava Riesen, sr., New Philadelphia

Allie Snyder, sr., West Holmes

Second team

Greta Rolince, sr., West Holmes

Marisa Loader, jr., New Philadelphia

Honorable mention

Mallory Marmet, soph., West Holmes

Mati Fair, soph., West Holmes

Sloan Agar, sr., New Philadelphia

Ellie Mason, sr., New Philadelphia

All-OCC boys soccer

First team

Wyatt Lendon, jr., New Philadelphia

Garrett Obrst, soph., West Holmes

Second team

Luis Sica-Mejia, sr., New Philadelphia

Sami Latouf, sr., West Holmes

Honorable mention

Jayro Mendez, sr., New Philadelphia

Elvin Herrera-Lopez, jr., New Philadelphia

Oliver Hiller, fr., West Holmes

James Wengerd, fr., West Holmes

All-OCC girls soccer

First team

Charli Murphy, soph., West Holmes

Hannah Secrist, sr., New Philadelphia

Second team

Aveona Yoder, sr., West Holmes

Averee Troyer, sr., West Holmes

Hannah Smith, soph., New Philadelphia

Honorable mention

Brianna Poventud, jr., West Holmes

Amya Pica, jr., New Philadelphia

Baylee Rufener, sr., New Philadelphia

