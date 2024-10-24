Open in App
    • The Times-Reporter

    Here are the athletes that were named to All-OCC soccer, volleyball teams

    By Lyzz Stallings, The Times-Reporter,

    2 days ago

    The Ohio Cardinal Conference recently released its all-conference teams for soccer and volleyball.

    Here are the area athletes that made the lists:

    All-OCC volleyball

    First team

    Sidney Vandall, sr., New Philadelphia

    Ava Riesen, sr., New Philadelphia

    Allie Snyder, sr., West Holmes

    Second team

    Greta Rolince, sr., West Holmes

    Marisa Loader, jr., New Philadelphia

    Honorable mention

    Mallory Marmet, soph., West Holmes

    Mati Fair, soph., West Holmes

    Sloan Agar, sr., New Philadelphia

    Ellie Mason, sr., New Philadelphia

    All-OCC boys soccer

    First team

    Wyatt Lendon, jr., New Philadelphia

    Garrett Obrst, soph., West Holmes

    Second team

    Luis Sica-Mejia, sr., New Philadelphia

    Sami Latouf, sr., West Holmes

    Honorable mention

    Jayro Mendez, sr., New Philadelphia

    Elvin Herrera-Lopez, jr., New Philadelphia

    Oliver Hiller, fr., West Holmes

    James Wengerd, fr., West Holmes

    All-OCC girls soccer

    First team

    Charli Murphy, soph., West Holmes

    Hannah Secrist, sr., New Philadelphia

    Second team

    Aveona Yoder, sr., West Holmes

    Averee Troyer, sr., West Holmes

    Hannah Smith, soph., New Philadelphia

    Honorable mention

    Brianna Poventud, jr., West Holmes

    Amya Pica, jr., New Philadelphia

    Baylee Rufener, sr., New Philadelphia

    This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: Here are the athletes that were named to All-OCC soccer, volleyball teams

