Stop for crossing guards in crosswalks, Dover safety director reminds motorists

DOVER – Safety Director Robert Everett is reminding motorists that they are required by law to stop for pedestrians in crosswalks and for crossing guards when they hold up a sign signaling for motorists to stop.

Speaking at a recent city council meeting, Everett said it has come to his attention that drivers are failing to stop for pedestrians at crosswalks in downtown Dover.

"As we near this holiday shopping season and increased traffic downtown, I must remind our residents and motorists that by law you must stop for a pedestrian in a crosswalk. It is not a may, it is a shall or you will be subject to fine if you're cited for failing to yield the right of way to a pedestrian," he said.

There is also a problem with drivers failing to stop for school crossing guards, specifically at Sixth Street and North Tuscarawas Avenue in the vicinity of Dover High School and Tuscarawas Central Catholic Elementary School.

Failing to stop for a pedestrian in a crosswalk or failing to obey a school crossing guard is a fourth-degree misdemeanor. Someone cited for this offense can be fined up to $150.

Everett said he and Law Director Gina Space have been discussing the situation to come up with a solution. They are considering legislation to increase the fine for these offenses, especially when it involves crossing guards.

"We can't afford to have a child struck. If that's what it takes, I believe that's what we have to do to keep the kids safe," he said.

