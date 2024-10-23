Week 10 preview: Ridgewood, Garaway collide in regular-season finale

It’s Week 10, rivalry week for football teams throughout Ohio, and there are many great games on tap, both in the greater Tuscarawas County area, and throughout the Buckeye State.

Teams are chasing conference titles, postseason positioning and undefeated seasons.

Here’s a look at the local matchups:

Friday’s games

(All 7 p.m. starts)

Ridgewood (8-1) at Garaway (8-1)

Last year: Garaway 35, Ridgewood 13

What figures to be an outstanding Inter Valley Conference South showdown will take place “on the hill” in Sugarcreek when once-beaten powers Ridgewood and Garaway collide.

Both of these teams have locked up playoff spots and should have long postseason runs. Ridgewood is currently ranked fifth in Division 6 Region and is fresh off a 49-19 IVC South win over the Claymont Mustangs.

Meanwhile, Garaway is ranked third in Division 5 Region 17 and rolled to a 41-6 IVC South victory over the Sandy Valley Cardinals in Week 9.

“I thought we played our best game thus far at Sandy Valley,” said Garaway head coach Jason Wallick. “Our offense, defense and special teams all played well and are getting better as we gain experience.”

Garaway is led by senior quarterback Brady Geibel (190 yards passing last week) and senior running back Dillon Soehnlen (165 yards rushing in Week 9 with three touchdowns). Both players are returning All-Ohioans at their positions. Ridgewood counters with talented dual-threat quarterback 6-foot-1 senior signal-caller Grant Lahmers, who can hurt teams through the air and on the ground.

“Ridgewood is Ridgewood,” Wallick said. “They have a nice quarterback who runs very well. He is a big, physical kid who really runs behind his pads. He is also complemented extremely well with a couple really good running backs.”

Garaway, which advanced to the state semifinals last season and returned many key offensive players from that team, is averaging 37.3 points-per-game and giving up 9.6 points-per-game. The Pirates’ stellar defense has posted three shutouts.

Ridgewood is putting up 39.1 points-per-outing and surrendering 9.3 ppg. The Generals, like the Pirates, have shut out three opponents this autumn.

Ridgewood leads the all-time series with the Pirates, 39-22.

Indian Valley (9-0) at Claymont (1-8)

Last year: Indian Valley 38, Claymont 0

Rivals Indian Valley and Claymont are set for their season-ending rivalry in Uhrichsville.

Unbeaten Indian Valley, which has already secured a Division IV playoff spot, features one of top running backs in Ohio in junior Grady Kinsey , who will likely get some votes for Mr. Football in the Buckeye State. Kinsey has rushed for 2,255 yards, an average of 13.3 yards-per-carry and has scored 31 total touchdowns (rushing and receiving). Another big threat on offense for the Braves is sophomore quarterback Ryker Williams, who is averaging 70 yards-per-game on the ground and has tallied nine touchdowns.

The Braves, who are ranked second in Division IV Region 15, have already locked up two home playoff games. They are coming off a 48-7 IVC South romp over the Tusky Valley Trojans.

Claymont, which has gone through a rebuilding season under new head coach Buddy White , sustained a 49-19 setback to powerful Ridgewood last week.

The Mustangs, who have been eliminated from Division 6 playoff contention, enters the final week of the regular season averaging 13.6 points-per-contest, while giving up 32.3 ppg.

Indian Valley enters Week 10 averaging 46.5 points-per-game, one of the top marks in Ohio. The Braves haven’t had a game in which they have scored fewer than 40 points. On defense, the Braves are allowing 19.6 points-per-game.

Claymont holds an 18-17 advantage in the all-time series with the Braves.

Tusky Valley (2-7) at Sandy Valley (4-5)

Last year: Sandy Valley 26, Tusky Valley 20, OT

The Trojans have lost four games in a row, including a 48-7 decision to unbeaten Indian Valley last week. Sandy Valley has lost three of its last four contests, including a 41-6 decision to once-beaten Garaway last Friday.

Sandy Valley’s top rusher through nine games is senior running back Jack Murphy with 429 yards and seven touchdowns, while All-Ohio receiver Lukas Gilland leads the team in receptions with 40 for 625 yards and six touchdowns.

Tusky Valley, led by its large offensive line, is averaging 14.7 points-per-game, while its defense is giving up 37.8 ppg.

Sandy Valley is averaging 23 points-per-game while allowing 16.5 ppg.

The Cardinals lead the all-time series with the Trojans, 26-22.

Tuscarawas Central Catholic (0-8) at Strasburg (2-7)

Last year: Strasburg 27, Tuscarawas Central Catholic 0

Strasburg hopes to equal last year’s win total while Tuscarawas Central would like to close out its season with a victory when the Tigers host the Saints in their season finale.

Strasburg, which opened the season at 2-1, has dropped six games in a row to teams with a combined record of 37-15, including last week’s 26-14 setback to an 8-1 Newcomerstown team. Strasburg is putting up 19.1 points-per-game and surrendering 28.1 ppg.

Tuscarawas Central is averaging 1.7 points-per-contest and giving up 45.5 ppg.

Tuscarawas Central holds a 29-23 advantage in the all-time series with the Tigers.

Newcomerstown (8-1) at Buckeye Trail (5-4)

Last year: Buckeye Trail 16, Newcomerstown 13

Newcomerstown, which has already clinched a playoff spot (the Trojans are currently seventh in Division 6 Region 23), will travel to Lore City to meet Buckeye Trail, a team trying to stay alive in the playoff hunt.

Newcomerstown, which advanced to the second round of the postseason last fall and returned many starters from that team, will be looking to gain added momentum in its final regular-season contest. The Trojans’ only loss this season occurred in Week 8 to once beaten Malvern, 38-28.

Newcomerstown rebounded from that setback to post a 26-14 IVC North win over Strasburg last week.

Buckeye Trail is on a two-game winning streak after defeating East Canton 38-9 in an IVC North battle last Friday.

Newcomerstown is averaging 39.5 points-per-game, while its outstanding defense is giving up just 8.6 ppg.

The Warriors of Buckeye Trail are scoring 24.3 points-per-game and allowing 29.2 ppg.

The Trojans lead the all-time series with the Warriors, 10-5.

Weirton Madonna (6-2) at Conotton Valley (6-3)

Last year: Weirton Madonna 21, Conotton Valley 12

The Rockets posted one of their best wins of the season after defeating Steubenville Catholic Central 47-26 last Saturday night at Steubenville’s Harding Stadium. CV has clinched a Division VII Region 27 playoff spot.

Madonna, which has won two straight, is coming off a 42-0 shutout win over the Federal Hocking Lancers.

Conotton Valley continues to be led by quarterback Zach Putnam who has thrown for 1,933 yards and 26 touchdowns. His top receiving targets have been junior Kamden Wright (53 receptions for 615 yards and six touchdowns) and senior Brooks Bower (51 catches for 610 yards and 12 touchdowns).

The Rockets are averaging 31.4 points-per-game while allowing 26.7 ppg.

Conotton Valley leads the all-time series with the Blue Dons, 9-6-1.

East Canton (3-6) at Malvern (8-1)

Last year: Malvern 49, East Canton 0

Malvern, which has secured a Division VII playoff berth, is playing its best football. They have won four straight, including last Saturday night’s 41-0 IVC North shutout of Tuscarawas Central Catholic.

Malvern’s top offensive weapons include 6-5 senior quarterback Jared Witherow, who has thrown for 1,550 yards and 16 touchdowns and senior receiver Rodney Smith, who has caught a team-high 42 passes, including 13 for touchdowns.

The Hornets are averaging 34.4 points-per-game and yielding 18.6 ppg.

East Canton had a two-game winning streak snapped in a 38-9 home setback to Buckeye Trail last week.

East Canton is averaging 22 points-per-game and giving up 28.1 ppg.

Malvern has won the past four meetings with East Canton.

Minerva (1-8) at Carrollton (6-3)

Last year: Carrollton 34, Minerva 0

The Warriors sustained a 33-6 Eastern Buckeye Conference setback to five-time defending EBC champ West Branch last week, while Minerva suffered a 41-7 EBC loss to the Alliance Aviators.

Carrollton, which is looking to lock up a playoff berth, is ranked 10th in Division III Region 11, while Minerva, which broke an extended losing streak with a 16-7 win over St. Thomas Aquinas in Week 5, has been officially eliminated from playoff contention.

The Warriors, who feature good balance between the run and pass, are led by senior quarterback Jacob Whitmore, who tossed a touchdown pass in last week’s game against West Branch and has thrown four scoring aerials in the past two games.

Carrollton is averaging 17.1 points-per-game, which is ranked fourth-best in the six-team EBC, while its defense is ranked third in the conference and is giving up 21.7 ppg.

Carrollton has won the last nine meetings with the Lions.

Fairless (3-6) at Tuslaw (2-7)

Last year: Fairless 41, Tuslaw 7

Fairless makes a Principal’s Athletic Conference visit to Tuslaw to try to snap a six-game losing skid. The Falcons dropped a 39-0 PAC decision to unbeaten Manchester in its most recent game.

Tuslaw has also lost six consecutive games, including a 28-24 setback to the Canton South Wildcats in PAC action last week.

The Falcons enter Week 10 averaging 15.4 points-per-game on offense and giving up 25 ppg.

Fairless leads the all-time series with the Mustangs, 34-28-1.

Parma Holy Name (3-5) at West Holmes (4-5)

Last year: The teams did not play.

Friday marks the first meeting between West Holmes and Parma Holy Name when the teams meet in Millersburg.

West Holmes dropped a 38-31 Ohio Cardinal Conference loss to New Philadelphia last week. Holy Name wound up on the short end of a 13-3 decision to the Elyria Catholic Panthers in its most recent game.

River View (0-8) at Coshocton (1-8)

Last year: Coshocton 44, River View 6

Both teams have officially been eliminated from playoff contention, but each would like nothing better than to close out their season with a win over their arch-rival.

Coshocton enters Week 10 coming off a 44-0 loss to a 6-2 West Muskingum team, while River View dropped a 62-7 setback to the Morgan Raiders.

Coshocton leads the all-time series with the Black Bears, 24-8.

This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: Week 10 preview: Ridgewood, Garaway collide in regular-season finale