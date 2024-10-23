'It's hot, it's heated': Dover and New Philadelphia gear up to meet for the 121st time

It’s Dover vs. New Philadelphia , one of the oldest and grandest rivalries in the history of Ohio high school football.

And on Friday night at 7 p.m., the two storied rivals will meet for the 121st time at New Philadelphia’s tradition-rich Woody Hayes Quaker Stadium, a place where the legendary Ohio State head coach once marched the sidelines. As always, a standing room-only crowd is expected.

“We’re ready to go, and it’s only Monday,” said New Philadelphia head coach Mike Johnson earlier this week.

“We’re excited about the opportunity to play in such a great rivalry and such a great game for a high school kid, my goodness,” Dover’s Hall of Fame head coach Dan Ifft said. “It’s one of the most culturally important days for these two communities.”

The series dates back to 1896 when William McKinley was in the White House as the then 25th president of the United States. New Philadelphia won that first meeting by an 18-0 final, but Dover leads the all-time series, 59-52-9 and captured last year’s game 20-13 at Crater Stadium .

So what’s in store for their 2024 meeting on Friday? Playoff positioning and ever-important community bragging rights.

Both teams enter the fray on winning streaks. The Tornadoes are 7-2 and have won four games in a row, including last week’s 34-25 home win over the Linsly (Wva.) Cadets.

“(The win over Linsly) was hard fought,” Ifft said. “I think they had a bye week before, and they changed a couple things they were doing and ran the ball right at us, and the kids made good adjustments, and we actually played better as the game went on.

“(Quarterback) Jack (Judkins) threw the ball real well again, and Daylen Clark, Caden Schie and Justice Hughes did well and our offensive line with Jack McKinnon and TJ Arnold have been as solid as we’ve had.”

Meanwhile, New Philadelphia is 6-3 and winners of its past four games as well, including a 38-31 road triumph last Friday over the West Holmes Knights.

“I thought our kids did a great job of persevering last week,” Johnson said. “Going on the road and when you have everything that is Week 10 (the rivalry game) ahead of you, I think it’s sometimes hard for the kids to focus on the task at hand, and that’s one of the things I’m most proud of our team is taking care of business in Week 9, and it gets you to Week 10 with the momentum you want to have. I thought our kids did a wonderful job with that.

Both the Tornadoes and Quakers are led by dangerous dual-threat quarterbacks. Pulling the trigger in Dover’s offense is Judkins, a two-year starter at the position who has enjoyed an outstanding junior campaign.

“Their quarterback has done a wonderful job this year of throwing the ball,” Johnson said. “I’m really impressed with his accuracy. He’s really good at throwing the ball downfield, and he’s run the ball well, too.”

Meanwhile, the Quakers counter with senior Keaton Fausel, a three-year starter who has been one of the top quarterbacks in the Ohio Cardinal Conference, which is loaded with tremendous signal-callers this season.

“They’ve got several good athletes,” said Ifft of New Philadelphia. “They’ve got good speed and the quarterback is a three-year starter and you can see that in his development and growth the last three years. He’s always been good, but he’s exceptionally good this year.”

But the talent for the Tornadoes and Quakers certainly doesn’t end with the quarterbacking position. Both teams have game breakers throughout their lineups, both in the backfield and at the wideout posts.

Speed-laden Dover has several game-breakers on offense including Daylen Clark, Justice Hughes and Caden Schie.

“They (the Tornadoes) have a couple of playmakers,” Johnson said. “(Wideout/running back) Daylen Clark is unbelievably very good. When the ball is in his hands, he kind of makes you hold your breath, and we’re going to have to contain him the best we can.

And Justice Hughes runs the ball well and does a great job, and Caden Schie will run jet sweeps and is good with the ball in his hands on punt returns. We’re going to really have to make some stops — you can’t let them get ahead of the chains because they just keep on rolling. We haven’t seen them punt a whole lot this year.”

New Philadelphia counters with a veteran receiving core, including Carson Long and Pete DiDonato, both veteran standouts at their positions.

“We’ve got to limit their explosiveness because they’ve made a lot of explosive plays this year,” Ifft said. “We’ve got to try to limit that, and our defensive front has to hold up against them, and offensively we’re going to have to block them up front. You’ve got to be able to give your quarterback, your running backs and receivers opportunities, and if we can do that, maybe we can have some success there.”

Dover, which is ranked eighth in Division III Region 11, is averaging 33 points-per-game, while allowing 21.4 ppg.

“They’re so well coached,” Johnson said of the Tornadoes. “They have all these weapons, and they’re able to get them all the ball and that’s hard to do, and defensively they are so disciplined.”

New Philadelphia, ranked 13th in Division III Region 11, is averaging 28.3 points-per-game on offense and giving up 19 ppg.

Johnson has the unique perspective of playing in the game as a former Quaker football player and now preparing to coach in it for a fourth season.

“It’s kind of weird, I played in the game against Dan (Ifft) when he was coaching, I don’t know if that means he’s old or I’m young,” Johnson said laughing. “He’s just a legend and has done such a tremendous job for them. I’m very fortunate to play for New Philadelphia and now coach in the game. It’s unique, it’s exciting, and it’s fun. But it’s not about me, it’s about the kids, their experiences and getting these guys ready to play their best football.”

The Dover-New Philadelphia series is special for Ifft, who has been coaching on the sidelines in the game for three decades. He said it would be his 31st game against New Phila (they played twice one year) but his 30th year.

“They’re all memorable,” he said. “It sounds like coach speak, but it’s all about the kids. You either have to get them ready to handle success or sometimes you have to get them to handle a failure. We always tell them, the game will not define who you are, let’s not put that kind of importance on it, but we do want to succeed.

"We work hard to that measure, and we’ll put them out on the field and see what happens — either win humbly or lose with integrity and respectfulness and things of that nature.”

As always, the Dover vs. New Philadelphia week is loaded with special events honoring both teams and the rich tradition of the rivalry. But at the end of the day, it’s about which team plays the best starting Friday night at 7 p.m.

“We had (a Dover vs. New Philadelphia Week event) last Saturday morning — and there’s always something,” Johnson said. “It’s good, but you want to keep it about as basic for the kids, and both teams have been playing pretty well, and you don’t want to shake that up. We want to keep doing what we’ve been doing and prepare for a great game Friday.”

And what are Ifft’s final thoughts on the big rivalry game for the fans?

“It’s hot, it’s heated, and it’s exciting,” the Dover coach said.

