    🥇 Time to vote for The Times-Reporter Athletes of the Week (10/14-10/19)

    By Lyzz Stallings, The Times-Reporter,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P3Tl3_0wFLZSzS00

    It's tournament time for soccer and volleyball, while other sports are winding down the fall season.

    High school sports fans can vote in three polls this week – football, boys and girls – to pick their top performance from the week before. Starting next week, the football and boys poll will be combined.

    The polls run until 5 p.m. Wednesday. Winners will be announced on The Times-Reporter website.

    Quakers keep rolling | New Philadelphia football edges past West Holmes thanks to late defensive score

    'Super high ceiling' | He's already a top talent on cross country courses. But is his best yet to come?

    OHSAA District CC | Sandy Valley's Russell leads area regional qualifiers after winning district title

    Nominations for Athlete of the Week can be sent to sports@timesreporter.com by noon Sunday. Please include the athlete's name, school and sport and a little about their accomplishment that week.

    Can't see the polls? Refresh your browser.

    This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: 🥇 Time to vote for The Times-Reporter Athletes of the Week (10/14-10/19)

