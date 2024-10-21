It's tournament time for soccer and volleyball, while other sports are winding down the fall season.

High school sports fans can vote in three polls this week – football, boys and girls – to pick their top performance from the week before. Starting next week, the football and boys poll will be combined.

The polls run until 5 p.m. Wednesday. Winners will be announced on The Times-Reporter website.

Quakers keep rolling | New Philadelphia football edges past West Holmes thanks to late defensive score

'Super high ceiling' | He's already a top talent on cross country courses. But is his best yet to come?

OHSAA District CC | Sandy Valley's Russell leads area regional qualifiers after winning district title

Nominations for Athlete of the Week can be sent to sports@timesreporter.com by noon Sunday. Please include the athlete's name, school and sport and a little about their accomplishment that week.

Can't see the polls? Refresh your browser.

This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: 🥇 Time to vote for The Times-Reporter Athletes of the Week (10/14-10/19)