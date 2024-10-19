Tuscarawas County roundup: News from the Dover-New Philadelphia area

Concert to benefit band members scholarships

NEW PHILADELPHIA – Christian music artist Seph Schlueter will perform at 6 p.m. Oct. 27 at the Tuscarawas Valley Performing Arts Center. All proceeds from the event will go toward establishing band scholarships for Tuscarawas Valley High School band members planning to pursue higher education.

Tickets for the concert are $10. Food and coffee trucks will be available for the show. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://search.seatyourself.biz/webstore/accounts/bolivar/buy-tix .

Learn about artificial intelligence

NEW PHILADELPHIA − Tusky Valley Local Schools technology specialist Tiffany Shaw will lead a discussion about artificial intelligence at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Tuscarawas County Public Library, 121 Fair Ave. NW.

Attendees will learn the basics of artificial intelligence, its potential, and its pitfalls. Shaw will share how AI can be a tool to help us save time, money, and energy. A question-and-answer session will conclude the program. Register by calling 330-364-4474.

Planning commission sets work session

BOLIVAR − The Village of Bolivar’s Planning Commission will hold a work session of zoning to review and discuss proposed amendments to the village’s zoning regulations at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Bolivar Village Hall, at 117 Canal St.

Revival this week

DENNISON − New Hope Church, 4195 Pleasant Valley Road, will host the Rural Eastern Ohio Fall 2024 Revival, Trusting God for the Impossible, at 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday with evangelist Jeri Myers and soloist Michael Facciani. For more information, call 330-987-1259.

Program about artificial intelligence

DOVER − Dover Public Library will host aprogram, AI for Everyone: Making Artificial Intelligence Accessible for All, at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Ryan Pastircak, IT manager of Lauren International, Network Technician for Smart Way Communications and chief operator and engineer of WJER radio, will cover the key elements of AI, with a focused effort to equip participants with the resources and knowledge to start exploring AI for yourself today.

Register for this program at www.doverlibrary.org/events or call 330-343-6123.

Round table topic is Abraham Lincoln

DOVER − The Tuscarawas Valley Civil War Round Table will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, at the Dover Public Library. Kevin Wood will portray and present The Political Lincoln: Honest Abe on Campaigns and Elections.

Program about post office history

DOVER − The Tuscora Stamp Club and the Dover Public Library will host local philatelist Scott Pendleton at 2 p.m. Saturday in the library’s community room. Pendleton will talk about the 78 different post offices that have existed in Tuscarawas County. He will share how each office got its name, where they are located and why. Pendleton will also talk about postmarks and dead post offices. In addition to the talk, members of the Tuscora Stamp Club will have several collections on display. Register at www.doverlibrary.org/events or call 330-343-6123.

Reeves grant deadline is Nov. 13

DOVER − The Reeves Foundation Board of Trustees will meet in December. Grant requests must be received by Nov. 13. The foundation board meets bi-monthly to consider grant requests, and the application deadline is three weeks prior to the meeting.

Local nonprofits that address the needs of the community can contact the foundation for grant application information by email at office@reevesfound.org or by calling 330-364-4660.

New president named for Rainbow Connection

NEW PHILADELPHIA − Dover resident Karon Baker has been named the board president of Tuscarawas Society for Children & Adults, Inc., commonly known the Rainbow Connection. Baker has served as a member of the Rainbow Connection board since 1992.

The Rainbow Connection awarded more than $636,000 in assistance to Tuscarawas County schools, organizations, and individuals during the 2023-24 fiscal year − the most the organization has ever awarded in a single year. In the last year, the organization assisted individual Tuscarawas County residents with more than $355,000 in aid for medical bills, equipment, and prescription costs. It also awarded more than $280,000 to schools and organizations for accessibility improvements and medical equipment, said Perci Garner, executive director.

The Rainbow Connection is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, independent health charity dedicated to meeting the needs of disadvantaged and disabled residents of Tuscarawas County. If you or someone you know needs support, call 330-343-8686 or visit tuscrainbow.org.

Help fund Kent State Tuscarawas scholarships

NEW PHILADELPHIA − The Tuscarawas County University Foundation has launched the 2024 impact campaign For the Future this month to fund scholarships for Kent State University at Tuscarawas local students and campus learning resources. Blair Hillyer, chairman, president & CEO of FNB, Inc., and Stephenie Wilson, vice president of human resources at First Federal Community Bank, will lead this year’s campaign.

Gifts can be sent to Tuscarawas County University Foundation, 330 University Dr. NE, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663 or made online at www.TuscUniversityFoundation.org.

Wellness Center groundbreaking Tuesday

MALVERN − The Brown Local Community Learning and Wellness Center groundbreaking ceremony will be at 9 a.m. Tuesday at Brown Local Schools, 3242 Coral Road NW. Brown Local Schools and Aultman Health have partnered to open a school-based Malvern Community Learning and Wellness Center thanks to $3,514,100 in grant funding, part of Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s ongoing investment in Ohio’s Appalachian communities.

The facility will provide comprehensive services, including access to healthcare, mental health, addiction, and recovery services, CARE Team Services, and physical fitness opportunities for staff and community members. The wellness center will operate on weekdays, year-round. The facility will include a school-operated preschool classroom and a leadership and career lab to serve the school district and the community for leadership and workforce development, according to a news release.

Fire department plans roast beef dinner

SCIO − The Scio Volunteer Fire Department will hold its last roast beef dinner of the year from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. next Sunday at the fire hall, 318 W. Main St. All you can eat is $15 for adults, $8 for younger than 10. Eat in or carry out. All veterans eat free, compliments of Scio American Legion Post 482.

