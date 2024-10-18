Here is what's happening for Dover High School during Dover-Phila Week

DOVER − Events planned for Dover-Phila Week Oct 22-25 include:

Tuesday ● Hall decorating from 2:45 to 9 p.m. in Dover High School Commons and hallways Thursday ● Bonfire building all day at Crater Stadium,● Spaghetti dinner at 4 p.m. in the Dover High School cafeteria. Tickets available at the door.● Parade at about 6:30 p.m. starting at Tornado Alley. Lineup: police cruiser, band, team (on trucks),cheerleaders (on trucks), police cruisers,● Community Pep Rally/Bonfire at about 7 p.m. inside Crater Stadium; seating on homeside only.● Dover High School PTG selling kettle corn, hot chocolate, coffee, water, and beads.Bonfire outside Crater Stadium immediately after the Community Pep Rally, Friday ● Note to staff and students: regular bell schedule today● DHS Student Pep Rally – end of 7th/all of 8th period (1:35 to 2:35 p.m.). Not open to the general public.● Dover-Phila Game – 7 p.m. at Woody Hayes (Quaker) Stadium.● 5:30 p.m. – Gates open for students (Wabash entrance only).● 5:30 p.m. – Gates open for adults.

