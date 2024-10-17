Wilma Ferrell, a 3-year-old female, is among the cats available for adoption at the Tuscarawas County Humane Society Animal Shelter , 1432 Tall Timber Road NE in New Philadelphia. Wilma Ferrell is a 3-year-old kitty. She was brought in through the humane officer after living in a condemned trailer. She was a very scared little girl. After a few weeks of good food and proper medical attention she is healthy and ready to find her forever home. She loves to give a good head bop and get some butt scratches. She doesn't mind the other cats in her adoption room. She is spayed and current on vaccinations and preventatives.

Lady Sniffs A Lot, a 5-year-old Beagle mix, is available at the Tuscarawas County Humane Society Animal Shelter. She was transferred to the humane society from another shelter. Don't let her looks fool you. Lady is still a very energetic girl with lots of spunk. Shes is a very loving dog that loves to play outside and do her beagley stuff. She is spayed and current on vaccines and preventatives. This girl is looking for her forever home. Adoption hours at the shelter are 1 to 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and 1 to 7 p.m. Tuesday. The shelter is closed on Thursday. The phone number is 330-343-6060 and the website is www.tuschumanesociety.com .

This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: Hot dogs, cool cats: Adorable pets from Tuscarawas County Humane Society Animal Shelter