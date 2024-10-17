'A lot riding on the game': New Philadelphia making playoff push as season winds down

With a distant eye on the postseason, which begins in three weeks, area football teams will be looking to increase their playoff positioning as they prepare for Week 9 of the regular season this weekend.

Here’s a look at the matchups:

Friday’s games

(All 7 p.m. starts)

New Philadelphia (5-3) at West Holmes (4-4)

Last year: West Holmes 9, New Philadelphia 8

New Philadelphia, which sits 17th in this week’s Division III Region II computer ratings (the top 16 at the end of 10 weeks made the postseason) plays a key Ohio Cardinal Conference game and one to keep its playoff hopes alive.

The Quakers have recorded three straight triumphs, including an impressive 29-13 OCC win over the Lexington Minutemen last week.

“Keaton Fausel has been distributing the ball and running the ball and that has kind of been our thing," New Philadelphia head coach Mike Johnson said. “What he’s really doing is distributing it around. Last week, Kolston Fox had a 30-yard touchdown run, Caleb Carlisle went up and caught a couple, including a 16-yard touchdown pass, Pete DiDonato caught a 15-yard touchdown pass and Carson Long had 67 yards receiving.”

Fausel, a talented runner and passer, threw for 186 yards last week. For the season, he has passed for 1,243 yards, 14 touchdowns and just one interception. He has also rushed for 457 yards.

Defense has been a strength for the Quakers all season, and New Philadelphia enjoyed another great performance in holding Lexington to its third lowest point total in a game this season.

“Caleb Crowthers had 17 tackles overall with two sacks, and he played great (at linebacker), and another guy (that played well) is Brodie Lindsay,” the Quakers’ head coach said. “He was playing nose guard, and Boston Crowell tipped a pass and Brodie dove over it and got an interception. It was just an exciting play, and you don’t see big guys do that very often. It was a thrill for the entire team.”

Meanwhile, West Holmes was doubled up 56-18 by OCC leader Ashland last Friday night.

The Knights, who have lost two straight games, are led by multi-talented 6-foot-2 senior quarterback Morgan Smith.

“There’s a lot riding on the game, they have a good quarterback, and the quarterbacks in this league are very good,” Johnson said. “(Smith) is the reigning offensive MVP of the league, so we’re going to have to clamp him down and contain him. This is a kid who's beaten us the last two years, and he’s a good player.”

Johnson said Friday’s game is crucial in the Quakers’ hopes to reach the playoffs again this season.

“It’s a big game, and one that we need if we want to keep playing into the postseason,” Johnson said. “Really, we’ve kind of been there since Week 5. Every game has been that playoff game, so what we are going to do is be as focused and as locked in as we can be.”

New Philadelphia owns a 10-3 all-time advantage in the series with the Knights.

Garaway (7-1) at Sandy Valley (4-4)

Last year: Garaway 14, Sandy Valley 10

The Pirates have dominated their Inter Valley Conference South series with the Cardinals, winning 20 of the 22 meetings.

Garaway rebounded from a tough 40-35 loss to unbeaten Indian Valley two weeks ago to roll to a 49-7 IVC South road victory at Tusky Valley last week.

“We had some younger kids really step up and perform well for us in the first half Friday night,” Garaway head coach Jason Wallick said. “It was nice to get back out on the field after a tough loss, and we performed pretty well.”

In that game, quarterback Brady Geibel threw for 180 yards and two touchdowns and running back Dillon Soehnlen had a big night on the ground with 150 yards and two touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Sandy Valley snapped a two-game losing skid with a 21-7 IVC South win over the Claymont Mustangs last Friday evening. The Cardinals are led by All-Ohio wideout Lukas Gilland, who has caught 36 passes for 571 yards and six touchdowns.

“They have some really good athletes we will have to contain, or it will be a long night for us,” the Garaway head coach said. “We will have to eliminate some of the mental mistakes and penalties if we want to beat Sandy Valley.”

Tusky Valley (2-6) at Indian Valley (8-0)

Last year: Indian Valley 51, Tusky Valley 6

The Braves, who average 383 yards per game on the ground, continue to be led by junior running back Grady Kinsey, a returning All-Ohioan who has rushed for 2,115 yards and 30 touchdowns. He is averaging 254.4 yards-per-contest. That translates to a staggering 12.8 yards-per-carry — basically a first down every time he touches the football.

Sophomore quarterback Ryker Williams is averaging 74 yards-per-game rushing and 67 yards-per-contest through the airways.

The Braves are coming off their second consecutive win over a formerly unbeaten team when they bested the Ridgewood Generals, 41-27, last Friday, a week after outscoring D5 power Garaway, 40-35.

Tusky Valley, which has lost three straight games, was defeated by that same Garaway team 49-7 last week in Zoarville.

The Braves maintain a 23-11 all-time lead in the series with the Trojans.

Strasburg (2-6) at Newcomerstown (7-1)

Last year: Newcomerstown 41, Strasburg 18

Newcomerstown dropped a 38-28 decision to once-beaten Malvern in an IVC North showdown last week, while Strasburg dropped a fifth straight setback in a 42-13 road loss to the Buckeye Trail Warriors.

Newcomerstown has been strong on both sides of the football all season. The Trojans are averaging 41.2 points-per-game, one of the top averages in the county. Meanwhile, its defense is allowing an average of 8.0 points-per-contest and has pitched three shutouts this fall.

Strasburg is scoring 19.7 points-per-game on offense but allowing 28.3 ppg.

Newcomerstown holds a 34-21-1 lead in the all-time series with the Tigers.

Claymont (1-7) at Ridgewood (7-1)

Last year: Ridgewood 34, Claymont 12

Claymont will face one of the strongest teams on its schedule when the Mustangs visit Ridgewood in an IVC South contest. The Mustangs, who recorded their first win of the season two weeks ago in a 30-26 triumph at Tusky Valley, were defeated 21-7 in a home setback to Sandy Valley last week.

Ridgewood, which had dominated every team on its schedule through seven weeks, sustained its first loss in a 41-27 home setback to unbeaten and state-ranked Indian Valley last week.

Ridgewood checks into Week 9 averaging 37.6 points-per-game and yielding just 66 points all season, an average of 8.2 points-per-game. That is one of the best averages in the county.

The Generals own a 6-1 advantage in the all-time series with the Mustangs.

West Branch (8-0) at Carrollton (6-2)

Last year: West Branch 49, Carrollton 14

A piece of the Eastern Buckeye Conference title will be on the line Friday when Carrollton hosts unbeaten state power West Branch at Community Field. Both teams are 3-0 in EBC play and Friday’s winner gains a share of the league crown.

Carrollton, which has made a habit of winning close, down-to-the-wire games, did just that again last week when it ventured to Salem and had a goal line stand against the Quakers in overtime to preserve a 35-34 EBC win.

In that game, Carrollton quarterback Jacob Whitmore threw for 265 yards and three touchdowns, while receiver Braylen Murphy caught five passes, including three for touchdowns.

West Branch, which returned 20 of 22 starters from its 11-2 EBC title team of a year ago, is led by its dual threat junior quarterback Jeremiah Thomas, who has accounted for 36 touchdowns this season, including 26 passing and 10 rushing. Running back Boston Mulinix is on pace for a third straight 1,000-yard season, and Thomas is also on pace to eclipse 1,000-yards rushing.

Carrollton is fourth in the EBC in scoring average at 18.5 points-per-game, while its defense is ranked second right behind West Branch and is giving up just 20.3 ppg.

West Branch has dominated the series with Carrollton, holding a 35-9 advantage in their 44-year-old history.

Fairless (3-5) at Manchester (8-0)

Last year: Fairless 19, Manchester 9

Fairless has a tall task on its hands when it plays at Manchester, which is unbeaten and leading the Principal’s Athletic Conference. The Falcons have lost five games in a row, including last week’s 35-13 PAC setback to the Canton South Wildcats. In their past five games, the Falcons have only scored 48 total points.

Meanwhile, Manchester is coming off its best win of the season when it edged fellow PAC power Triway 34-27 in three overtime sessions last week.

Manchester owns a commanding 42-8 lead in the series.

Coshocton (1-7) at West Muskingum (5-2)

Last year: West Muskingum 57, Coshocton 56

Coshocton, coming off its first victory of the season, scored a season-high for points in a 45-29 win over the Crooksville Ceramics last week, while powerful West Muskingum posted its fourth shutout in eight games with a 43-0 whitewash of the Maysville Panthers.

Coshocton holds a 3-2 edge in the series with the Tornadoes.

Morgan (0-8) at River View (0-7)

Last year: Morgan 52, River View 0

The Black Bears, who have only scored six points all season, were defeated 67-0 by John Glenn last week, while the Morgan Raiders wound up on the short end of a 48-16 decision to the Sheridan Generals.

The Raiders have a 19-16 edge in the all-time series with the Black Bears.

Saturday’s games

Malvern (7-1) at Tuscarawas Central Catholic (1-6)

Last year: Malvern 63, Tuscarawas Central Catholic 0

Malvern, who is sitting fourth in the D7 Region 25 computer ratings, bagged a 38-28 IVC North win over previously unbeaten Newcomerstown last week.

Hornet quarterback Jared Witherow, one of the top passers in the area, has thrown for 1,544 yards and 15 touchdowns this autumn, while talented receiver Rodney Smith leads the team with 41 receptions and 12 scores.

Tuscarawas Central is coming off a 49-0 IVC North setback to the East Canton Hornets.

Conotton Valley (5-3) at Steubenville Catholic Central (6-2)

Last year: Steubenville Catholic Central 44, Conotton Valley 20

The Rockets had a four-game winning streak snapped in a 58-27 loss to powerful Toronto last week, while Steubenville Catholic Central had a five-game winning streak halted in a 38-6 defeat to Wheeling (WVA.) Central.

Conotton Valley quarterback Zach Putnam has thrown for 1,563 yards and 22 touchdowns, while his top targets have been Kamden Wright with 47 receptions and five touchdowns and Brooks Bower with 43 receptions and 11 six-pointers.

Steubenville Catholic Centrals leads the all-time series with the Rockets, 6-3.

