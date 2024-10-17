Here are the Inter Valley Conference picks for all-conference volleyball

The Inter Valley Conference released its all-conference volleyball teams.
Here are the players that earned honors for 2024:
IVC North Division volleyball all-conference
Player of Year: Riley Thomas, Strasburg, Sr.
Coach of Year: Kristen Trivoli, Tuscarawas Central Catholic
First team selections
Anna McVicker, Buckeye Trail, Jr.
Vayda Neuhart, Buckeye Trail, Jr.
Ava Williams, Conotton Valley, Soph.
Delilah Williams, Conotton Valley, Jr.
Briley Little, Newcomerstown, Soph.
Riley Thomas, Strasburg, Sr.
Nora Jackson, Tuscarawas Central Catholic, Jr.
Khloe Trivoli, Tuscarawas Central Catholic, Jr.
Second team selections
Sydney Patterson, Buckeye Trail, Sr.
Maddi Kelley, Conotton Valley, Jr.
Whitney Watkins, Conotton Valley, Jr.
Audrey Sikorsky, Malvern, Sr.
Maggie Collins, Newcomerstown, Jr.
Lyla Wiggs, Strasburg, Jr.
Jessica Selinsky, Tuscarawas Central Catholic, Soph
Julia Sciarretti, Tuscarawas Central Catholic, Sr.
Honorable mention
Buckeye Trail: Kayla Hinkle, Jr.
Conotton Valley: Mylie Galigher, Sr.
East Canton: Audrey Miller, Soph.
Malvern: Kenna Ball, Sr.
Newcomerstown: Maddie Kellish, Jr.
Strasburg: Ally Miller, Jr.
Tuscarawas Central Catholic: Taryn Sunderlin, Sr
IVC South Division volleyball all-conference
Player of Year: Morgan Schlabach, Garaway, Sr.
Coach of Year: Brenton Franks, Tusky Valley
First team selections
Makyah Maple, Claymont, Sr.
Audrey Miller, Garaway, Soph.
Morgan Schlabach, Garaway, Sr.
Charlee Yoder, Garaway, Soph.
Addisyn Mast, Hiland, Fr.
Halle Shetler, Hiland, Sr.
Alexa Schuler, Indian Valley, Sr.
Aubrie Barr, Tusky Valley, Sr.
Katelynn Markle, Tusky Valley, Sr.
Second team selections
Cora Head, Garaway, Sr.
Callie Kaufman, Hiland, Sr.
Olivia Miller, Hiland, Soph.
Gionna Miles, Indian Valley, Soph.
Ayanna Masters, Ridgewood, Soph.
Maggie Shannon, Ridgewood, Sr.
Teresa Petro, Sandy Valley, Jr.
Chloe Ritter, Tusky Valley, Sr.
Ellie Wallick, Tusky Valley, Soph.
Honorable Mention
Claymont: Elah Davis, Fr.
Garaway: Quinn Schwartz, Fr.
Hiland: Addison Starn, Sr.
Indian Valley: Brooklyn Abbuhl, Soph.
Ridgewood: Anyssa Cutlip, Jr.
Sandy Valley: Annika Williams, Soph.
Tusky Valley: Sydney Miller, Jr
