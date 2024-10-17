Open in App
    • The Times-Reporter

    Here are the Inter Valley Conference picks for all-conference volleyball

    By Lyzz Stallings, The Times-Reporter,

    2 days ago

    The Inter Valley Conference released its all-conference volleyball teams.

    Here are the players that earned honors for 2024:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XyCIq_0wAKfx9z00

    IVC North Division volleyball all-conference

    Player of Year: Riley Thomas, Strasburg, Sr.

    Coach of Year: Kristen Trivoli, Tuscarawas Central Catholic

    First team selections

    Anna McVicker, Buckeye Trail, Jr.

    Vayda Neuhart, Buckeye Trail, Jr.

    Ava Williams, Conotton Valley, Soph.

    Delilah Williams, Conotton Valley, Jr.

    Briley Little, Newcomerstown, Soph.

    Riley Thomas, Strasburg, Sr.

    Nora Jackson, Tuscarawas Central Catholic, Jr.

    Khloe Trivoli, Tuscarawas Central Catholic, Jr.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c0iUs_0wAKfx9z00

    More: Meet the Inter Valley Conference all-league boys and girls cross country teams

    More: Meet the 2024 IVC all-league boys golfers

    Second team selections

    Sydney Patterson, Buckeye Trail, Sr.

    Maddi Kelley, Conotton Valley, Jr.

    Whitney Watkins, Conotton Valley, Jr.

    Audrey Sikorsky, Malvern, Sr.

    Maggie Collins, Newcomerstown, Jr.

    Lyla Wiggs, Strasburg, Jr.

    Jessica Selinsky, Tuscarawas Central Catholic, Soph

    Julia Sciarretti, Tuscarawas Central Catholic, Sr.

    Honorable mention

    Buckeye Trail: Kayla Hinkle, Jr.

    Conotton Valley: Mylie Galigher, Sr.

    East Canton: Audrey Miller, Soph.

    Malvern: Kenna Ball, Sr.

    Newcomerstown: Maddie Kellish, Jr.

    Strasburg: Ally Miller, Jr.

    Tuscarawas Central Catholic: Taryn Sunderlin, Sr

    OHSAA postseason | See the schedule for Tuscarawas County soccer, volleyball teams

    Rare air | Strasburg's Riley Thomas unmatched on volleyball court

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05189h_0wAKfx9z00

    IVC South Division volleyball all-conference

    Player of Year: Morgan Schlabach, Garaway, Sr.

    Coach of Year: Brenton Franks, Tusky Valley

    First team selections

    Makyah Maple, Claymont, Sr.

    Audrey Miller, Garaway, Soph.

    Morgan Schlabach, Garaway, Sr.

    Charlee Yoder, Garaway, Soph.

    Addisyn Mast, Hiland, Fr.

    Halle Shetler, Hiland, Sr.

    Alexa Schuler, Indian Valley, Sr.

    Aubrie Barr, Tusky Valley, Sr.

    Katelynn Markle, Tusky Valley, Sr.

    Second team selections

    Cora Head, Garaway, Sr.

    Callie Kaufman, Hiland, Sr.

    Olivia Miller, Hiland, Soph.

    Gionna Miles, Indian Valley, Soph.

    Ayanna Masters, Ridgewood, Soph.

    Maggie Shannon, Ridgewood, Sr.

    Teresa Petro, Sandy Valley, Jr.

    Chloe Ritter, Tusky Valley, Sr.

    Ellie Wallick, Tusky Valley, Soph.

    Honorable Mention

    Claymont: Elah Davis, Fr.

    Garaway: Quinn Schwartz, Fr.

    Hiland: Addison Starn, Sr.

    Indian Valley: Brooklyn Abbuhl, Soph.

    Ridgewood: Anyssa Cutlip, Jr.

    Sandy Valley: Annika Williams, Soph.

    Tusky Valley: Sydney Miller, Jr

    This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: Here are the Inter Valley Conference picks for all-conference volleyball

