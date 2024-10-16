Open in App
    • The Times-Reporter

    Annual spaghetti dinner to provide gifts for children in foster care is Saturday

    By Staff Reports,

    2 days ago

    DOVER − The Dover Exchange Club will hold its annual spaghetti dinner benefit from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday at St. Joseph Central Catholic Elementary School. The cost is $10; children 8 and younger can eat free. Tickets are available from club members, A & M Auto Service, the Dover Public Library and at the door.

    Proceeds from the dinner will be used to to help foster children in Tuscarawas County receives something for Christmas. The club works with the Tuscarawas County Department of Human Services to supply gift cards to the children’s host families and the children. The club also will host a Christmas party for some of the foster children and their families where Santa will pass out gifts.

    Those interested in joining the club can contact any member or attend a meeting to learn more. The club meets at 6:30 p.m. most Tuesdays at in the Community Room at Dover’s Buehler's.

    This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: Annual spaghetti dinner to provide gifts for children in foster care is Saturday

