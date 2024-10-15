Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Times-Reporter

    Tuscarawas County commissioner race: Mitch Pace touts youth; Kent Watson, experience

    By Jon Baker, The Times-Reporter,

    2 days ago

    NEW PHILADELPHIA ‒ Republican Mitch Pace and Democrat Kent Watson are vying for a seat on the Tuscarawas County Board of Commissioners in the Nov. 5 general election .

    The seat is being left vacant by the retirement of longtime Commissioner Chris Abbuhl , a Democrat who was first elected in 2004.

    Commissioner Greg Ress, a Republican, is also up for reelection, but he is unopposed.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NAUi5_0w7HE2Zz00

    There is also a contested race for county recorder, with Democrat David DiDonato and Republican Lori Gardner seeking the position.

    Pace, 37, of New Philadelphia, is Ward 2 councilman in New Philadelphia, having been elected to that office in 2022. A graduate of New Philadelphia High School, he has a business degree from Kent State University at Tuscarawas. He is general manager of Lauren Illumination in New Philadelphia. He and his wife, Corey, have three children.

    More election news: Going to voters: New Philadelphia Schools to put bond issue on ballot for new buildings

    Watson, 68, of Dover, is a graduate of New Philadelphia High School. He is retired, having worked at Marlite in Dover for 20 years. He has also worked for Watson Brothers Construction, Brightwood Door Co. and PPI (Primary Packaging, Inc.) in Bolivar. He and his wife, Susan, have two sons. This is his first run for public office.

    The T-R asked each candidate the same questions. Their answers are below. Candidates appear in alphabetic order.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zHvEF_0w7HE2Zz00

    Why should residents vote for you for commissioner?

    Pace : We need to have the next generation take the lead in the county. Being younger, I feel that I bring a lot to the table as far as energy, wanting to lead the county and just wanting to move the county forward. There won't be any stone unturned. There's grant opportunities for the county.

    Having three young children, I would love to see them grow up, go to school, get a good job and then stay in Tuscarawas County. I've got multiple friends that have young families, too, that I'd like to see that as well.

    Watson : During my career, I always felt that it was necessary to give back to the community. For those 40-plus years, I have always served on all types of civic boards, non-profit boards, foundations, and I was able to help the people of Tuscarawas County through that work.

    I feel with the amount of experience, the number of contacts that I have, the amount of time that I have invested working to better Tuscarawas County, I feel that I'm in a very good position to be able to work to improve the quality of life for everyone in Tuscarawas County.

    What are some of the biggest challenges the county faces?

    Pace : I think with Battle Motors continuing to grow, as well as the Schaeffler Group coming into Dover, there's going to be a potential housing shortage, or just a need for more houses. With these bigger businesses continuing to grow, which is what we want, we want to have the ability to have really nice housing. I think that's going to be an issue, finding the land to do it.

    Working with the local mayors, other local officials, state and federal, I'd like to see what would be best for each community. It's hard to sit here and say this is what I would do because I think you have to have those conversations. It's got a lot of nuances.

    Watson : First of all, economic development. We have to look at the retention of existing jobs, by keeping the manufacturing, retail and food service people here in Tuscarawas County. The other thing is we have to look at the incoming manufacturing facility that we have coming in Dover (Schaeffler Group). We have to make sure that we have people that are trained, to be able to work there. We want local people to apply for jobs and work there because, if not, people are going to be coming in from an hour, an hour and a half away. They're going to be employed here, and then they're going to go home, and when they go home, they take their paycheck. We need to keep that money local. Over 52% of the county budget is based upon sales tax. So, we have to keep as much money local for the people who work here, that they spend and shop local.

    The other thing is of course housing. Housing is a national issue. I would like to form a task force to start looking at areas that can be developed for different types of housing. We need to find out, first of all, what type of housing is needed, what type of cost and what type of affordability is out there. Then we have to find areas throughout Tuscarawas County that we can we tap into existing infrastructure ‒ water and sewer. I know there are areas in Tuscarawas County where we can do smaller housing developments, where we can put in a group of apartments or single-family homes. We need to look where we can build condominiums.

    The current commissioners have made expanding broadband access throughout the county a top priority. What would you do to continue this effort?

    Pace : I think the federal government has worked the last couple of years to put a lot of money into it, as far as the infrastructure goes. I'm not sure how far that's gotten in the last three years, but again it's making sure we get those funds from local, state and federal officials. From there, just keep moving in the direction that we're headed, a little faster, hopefully.

    Watson : We need to start searching for state and federal funding for that. Also, we need to build relationships and partnerships with those carriers so that we can get it to people affordably. There is funding out there.

    The two candidates were also asked about what other issues they see as important in Tuscarawas County. Pace said he wants to keep the community moving forward, and listed safety as another concern. Watson said he would like to take a second look at the Tuscarawas Technology Park in New Philadelphia and see if smaller companies associated with Battle Motors and Schaeffler Group might be interested in locating there. He would also focus on the availability of mental health services and a good retail base.

    County recorder race

    David DiDonato

    Age: 73

    Hometown: New Philadelphia

    Education: Master's degree in administration (University of Dayton)

    Occupation: Retired educator and administrator

    Previous offices held: None

    Why you should be elected: My administrative background as a principal/athletic director required me to index files, keep them current, and make them easily accessible which is so necessary to being an effective county recorder.

    Lori Gardner

    Age : 54

    Hometown : New Philadelphia

    Education : Graduate of Claymont High School; associate degree in science from Kent State University; West Virginia Northern University, National Board of Certified Surgical Technology and Surgical Assisting.

    Occupation : Certified surgical first assistant at Cleveland Clinic Union and Mercy hospitals.

    Previous offices held : Served five years on East Central Ohio Educational Service Center board.

    Why you should be elected: I am the only candidate seeking the recorder's office who has elected experience. As county recorder, I will be a full-time recorder to ensure proper, safe and modernization of all recordkeeping.

    Reach Jon at 330-364-8415 or at jon.baker@timesreporter.com.

    This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: Tuscarawas County commissioner race: Mitch Pace touts youth; Kent Watson, experience

    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Larry Cross
    1d ago
    well maybe they can clean up some of the old trailers and old rusting cars on peoples property in clay township on allgyer rd and turkeyflats intersection, just to name a few. first part of the road is trash 2ns half is 500 thousand dollar homes. we pay taxes on that amount but county does little to inforce laws out there, unless there is money to be made on it. like the new sewer laws.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    10-million-pound meat recall affects hundreds of products at Walmart, Target, Publix and more
    The Times-Reporter1 day ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group16 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida19 days ago
    JD Vance Awfully Quiet After Report on How His Mom Got Health Care
    The New Republic2 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel8 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato14 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson8 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria7 days ago
    Two more allege Boys’ School abuse, including bean-bag shooting
    WyoFile28 days ago
    Former Couple Sentenced for Multi-Million Dollar USDA Fraud Operations
    Tysonomo Multimedia7 days ago
    2 Family Friendly Festivals on Saturday With 1 Just for Kids
    Maria Shimizu Christensen11 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato7 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile16 days ago
    Elk Fire burns 6 buildings near Dayton as residents fight to save homes
    WyoFile12 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon3 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz9 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama29 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz14 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune27 days ago
    'What's Happening!!' Star Danielle Spencer: In the '70s the Now-Pet Vet Was in a Tragic Car Accident
    Herbie J Pilato28 days ago
    Two firms drop out of MABS final audit; borough moves to dissolve authority
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel15 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Little Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney27 days ago
    Meet The Shy Sisters Abandoned To The Streets At 4-Months-old
    Dianna Carney24 days ago
    Higher penalties for prolonged suffering of snowmobile-battered wildlife clears committee
    WyoFile15 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Opinion: How homelessness made me a criminal in Denver
    David Heitz26 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    SUV Homicide: Slain Driver Found in Arlington Parking Lot
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt2 days ago
    Residents of migrant gang-occupied Aurora apartments still living in 'squalor,' advocacy group says
    David Heitz1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy