Tuscarawas County commissioner race: Mitch Pace touts youth; Kent Watson, experience

NEW PHILADELPHIA ‒ Republican Mitch Pace and Democrat Kent Watson are vying for a seat on the Tuscarawas County Board of Commissioners in the Nov. 5 general election .

The seat is being left vacant by the retirement of longtime Commissioner Chris Abbuhl , a Democrat who was first elected in 2004.

Commissioner Greg Ress, a Republican, is also up for reelection, but he is unopposed.

There is also a contested race for county recorder, with Democrat David DiDonato and Republican Lori Gardner seeking the position.

Pace, 37, of New Philadelphia, is Ward 2 councilman in New Philadelphia, having been elected to that office in 2022. A graduate of New Philadelphia High School, he has a business degree from Kent State University at Tuscarawas. He is general manager of Lauren Illumination in New Philadelphia. He and his wife, Corey, have three children.

Watson, 68, of Dover, is a graduate of New Philadelphia High School. He is retired, having worked at Marlite in Dover for 20 years. He has also worked for Watson Brothers Construction, Brightwood Door Co. and PPI (Primary Packaging, Inc.) in Bolivar. He and his wife, Susan, have two sons. This is his first run for public office.

The T-R asked each candidate the same questions. Their answers are below. Candidates appear in alphabetic order.

Why should residents vote for you for commissioner?

Pace : We need to have the next generation take the lead in the county. Being younger, I feel that I bring a lot to the table as far as energy, wanting to lead the county and just wanting to move the county forward. There won't be any stone unturned. There's grant opportunities for the county.

Having three young children, I would love to see them grow up, go to school, get a good job and then stay in Tuscarawas County. I've got multiple friends that have young families, too, that I'd like to see that as well.

Watson : During my career, I always felt that it was necessary to give back to the community. For those 40-plus years, I have always served on all types of civic boards, non-profit boards, foundations, and I was able to help the people of Tuscarawas County through that work.

I feel with the amount of experience, the number of contacts that I have, the amount of time that I have invested working to better Tuscarawas County, I feel that I'm in a very good position to be able to work to improve the quality of life for everyone in Tuscarawas County.

What are some of the biggest challenges the county faces?

Pace : I think with Battle Motors continuing to grow, as well as the Schaeffler Group coming into Dover, there's going to be a potential housing shortage, or just a need for more houses. With these bigger businesses continuing to grow, which is what we want, we want to have the ability to have really nice housing. I think that's going to be an issue, finding the land to do it.

Working with the local mayors, other local officials, state and federal, I'd like to see what would be best for each community. It's hard to sit here and say this is what I would do because I think you have to have those conversations. It's got a lot of nuances.

Watson : First of all, economic development. We have to look at the retention of existing jobs, by keeping the manufacturing, retail and food service people here in Tuscarawas County. The other thing is we have to look at the incoming manufacturing facility that we have coming in Dover (Schaeffler Group). We have to make sure that we have people that are trained, to be able to work there. We want local people to apply for jobs and work there because, if not, people are going to be coming in from an hour, an hour and a half away. They're going to be employed here, and then they're going to go home, and when they go home, they take their paycheck. We need to keep that money local. Over 52% of the county budget is based upon sales tax. So, we have to keep as much money local for the people who work here, that they spend and shop local.

The other thing is of course housing. Housing is a national issue. I would like to form a task force to start looking at areas that can be developed for different types of housing. We need to find out, first of all, what type of housing is needed, what type of cost and what type of affordability is out there. Then we have to find areas throughout Tuscarawas County that we can we tap into existing infrastructure ‒ water and sewer. I know there are areas in Tuscarawas County where we can do smaller housing developments, where we can put in a group of apartments or single-family homes. We need to look where we can build condominiums.

The current commissioners have made expanding broadband access throughout the county a top priority. What would you do to continue this effort?

Pace : I think the federal government has worked the last couple of years to put a lot of money into it, as far as the infrastructure goes. I'm not sure how far that's gotten in the last three years, but again it's making sure we get those funds from local, state and federal officials. From there, just keep moving in the direction that we're headed, a little faster, hopefully.

Watson : We need to start searching for state and federal funding for that. Also, we need to build relationships and partnerships with those carriers so that we can get it to people affordably. There is funding out there.

The two candidates were also asked about what other issues they see as important in Tuscarawas County. Pace said he wants to keep the community moving forward, and listed safety as another concern. Watson said he would like to take a second look at the Tuscarawas Technology Park in New Philadelphia and see if smaller companies associated with Battle Motors and Schaeffler Group might be interested in locating there. He would also focus on the availability of mental health services and a good retail base.

County recorder race

David DiDonato

Age: 73

Hometown: New Philadelphia

Education: Master's degree in administration (University of Dayton)

Occupation: Retired educator and administrator

Previous offices held: None

Why you should be elected: My administrative background as a principal/athletic director required me to index files, keep them current, and make them easily accessible which is so necessary to being an effective county recorder.

Lori Gardner

Age : 54

Hometown : New Philadelphia

Education : Graduate of Claymont High School; associate degree in science from Kent State University; West Virginia Northern University, National Board of Certified Surgical Technology and Surgical Assisting.

Occupation : Certified surgical first assistant at Cleveland Clinic Union and Mercy hospitals.

Previous offices held : Served five years on East Central Ohio Educational Service Center board.

Why you should be elected: I am the only candidate seeking the recorder's office who has elected experience. As county recorder, I will be a full-time recorder to ensure proper, safe and modernization of all recordkeeping.

