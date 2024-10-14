OHSAA postseason: See the schedule for Tuscarawas County soccer, volleyball teams

(This story was updated to accurately reflect the most current information.)

The postseason tournament draw was held last week, and Tuscarawas County soccer and volleyball teams learned their fates.

Three volleyball teams earned No. 1 seeds in Tuscarawas Central Catholic, Garaway and Dover. Several local teams square off right away in the girls soccer bracket. And Hiland earned a top seed in boys soccer.

Here's a look at the results and schedule for area teams. Check back daily for updates.

OHSAA girls volleyball tournament

Division VII, Region 27

No. 9 Malvern at No. 7 Beallsville, 6 p.m., Oct. 16

No. 8 Frontier at No. 5 Conotton Valley, 6 p.m., Oct. 16

DISTRICT SEMIFINALS

Toronto/Bridgeport winner at No. 1 Tuscarawas Central Catholic, 6 p.m. Oct. 21

Rosecrans/Steubenville Catholic Central winner at No. 3 Strasburg, 6 p.m., Oct. 21

Division VI, Region 23

No. 9 Shadyside 3, No. 8 Newcomerstown 1: The Trojans lost 25-20, 25-23, 18-25, 25-19.

No. 9 Shadyside at No. 1 Garaway, 6 p.m., Oct. 17

No. 6 Fort Frye at No. 3 Hiland, 6 p.m., Oct. 17

No. 10 Bellaire at No. 2 Buckeye Trail, 6 p.m., Oct. 17

Division V, Region 19

No. 4 Fairless 3, No. 10 Sandy Valley 0: The Cardinals (4-19) season ended with a 25-15, 25-10, 27-25 loss. Cali Eckinger had six aces, while middle hitters Syd Hauenstein and Teresa Petro hit six kills apiece. Makayla Fisher had seven digs, Sam Moll saved six and Landry Little put up 11 assists.

No. 8 Claymont 3, No. 9 Crooksville 1: The Mustangs won 25-8, 25-15, 22-25, 25-17.

No. 5 Martins Ferry at No. 3 Tusky Valley, 6 p.m., Oct. 16

No. 8 Claymont at No. 2 Coshocton, 6 p.m., Oct. 16

No. 11 Buckeye Local at No. 4 Fairless, 6 p.m., Oct. 16

Division IV, Region 15

No. 10 Carrollton 3, No. 6 Harrison Central 2: The Warriors outlasted Harriston Central, 25-20, 25-19, 21-25, 26-28, 15-9.

No. 5 Morgan 3, No. 12 West Holmes 0: The Knights fell 25-13, 25-16, 25-18. Allie Snyder had four aces, five assists and five kills. Greta Rolince added five digs and five kills, while Mallory Marmet had one dig, one assist, one block and four kills. Haven Cook hit 14 kills with three aces, and Kaidence Searl added 15 digs and 10 kills for the Raiders.

No. 8 Indian Valley 3, No. 11 John Glenn 0: The Braves won 25-20, 25-17, 25-15.

DISTRICT SEMIFINALS

No. 10 Carrollton vs. No. 3 Lisbon Beaver, 6 p.m., Oct. 22

No. 8 Indian Valley vs. No. 2 East Liverpool, 6 p.m., Oct. 22

Division III, Region 11

No. 4 Steubenville at No. 2 New Philadelphia, 6 p.m., Oct. 16

No. 3 Tri-Valley at No. 1 Dover, 6 p.m., Oct. 16

OHSAA girls soccer tournament

Division V, Region 19

No. 2 Hiland 6, No. 7 Fairless 2: Chloe Beach knocked in four goals as the Hawks opened the postseason with a victory. Italee Mullet and Kailyn Miller each added a goal and an assist. Chanelle Kellogg had three assists. Kendra Troyer made two saves in goal.

No. 3 Tusky Valley 3, No. 6 Sandy Valley 1 : Ashlyn Donahue scored the lone goal in the Cardinals' loss. Arista Ames had 12 saves in goal.

DISTRICT SEMIFINALS

No. 3 Tusky Valley at No. 2 Hiland, 6:30 p.m., Oct. 21

Division IV, Region 15

No. 13 Harrison Central at No. 8 West Holmes, 6:30 p.m., Oct. 16

No. 9 Carrollton at No. 7 Minerva, 6:30 p.m., Oct. 16

Division III, Region 11

No. 4 Dover 5, No. 6 New Philadelphia 0: The Tornadoes opened postseason play with a shutout of their crosstown rivals. Dover opened a comfortable lead in the first half on goals from Abigail Lane, Ava Zobel and Miley Patton. Cashlyn Harmon sent a fourth goal into the net early on in the second half.

"It eliminated any momentum they might have had coming out of their halftime adjustments and allowed us to continue our control of the game," head coach James Kline wrote in an email.

Seri Blickensderfer then scored her first varsity goal from about 30 yards out for the final margin. Elizabeth Lane earned the win in goal.

DISTRICT SEMIFINALS

No. 4 Dover vs. No. 3 John Glenn, 6:30 p.m., Oct. 21

OHSAA boys soccer tournament

Division V, Region 19

No. 1 Hiland 9, No. 8 Monroe Central 0

No. 6 Fairless 8, No. 5 Caldwell 2

No. 2 Tusky Valley 8, No. 7 Shenandoah 0

DISTRICT SEMIFINALS

No. 1 Hiland vs. No. 6 Fairless, 6:30 p.m., Oct. 22

No. 2 Tusky Valley vs. No. 4 Steubenville Catholic Central, 6:30 p.m., Oct. 22

Division IV, Region 15

No. 13 Cambridge at No. 5 Sandy Valley, 6:30 p.m., Oct. 17

No. 3 Maysville at No. 14 West Holmes, 6:30 p.m., Oct. 17

Division III, Region 11

No. 3 Dover 8, No. 7 Carrollton 0

No. 4 Zanesville 1, No. 6 New Philadelphia 0 | Read a full game report here.

DISTRICT SEMIFINALS

No. 3 Dover vs. No. 2 Steubenville, 6:30 p.m., Oct. 22

