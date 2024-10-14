Moomaw Foundation awards grants of $45,000 to area organizations

The Dewey and Irene Moomaw Foundation awarded nearly $45,000 to Tuscarawas County organizations this year.

Those receiving 2024 grants are:

Alpine Hills Historical Museum, Sugarcreek, $5,000, for a new elevator to transport visitors and artifacts between four floors of the museum.

American Legion Post 494, Sugarcreek, $2,794, for installation of six new windows in the legion hall.

Beneath the Shade, $2,500, for the HVAC system at the New Philadelphia home for women in recovery.

Camp Buckeye Retreat Center, $2,000, to help refurbish cabins and facilities in the camp’s lower level.

Dover First Moravian Church, $2,500, to help repair or replace deteriorating flooring.

Dress-a-Child for School, $2,500, to provide new school clothing for children in need in Tuscarawas County.

Juneberry Hill Schoolhouse, Dundee/Winesburg, $2,500, to assist with educational costs for students with special needs and typically abled students in a multi-age, all-ability, one-room schoolhouse.

Kent State at Tuscarawas, $4,914, for equipment in the clinical training lab used by nursing students.

Mineral City Area Historical Society, $1,500, to create a handicap-accessible entrance at the museum.

Newcomerstown Historical Society, $2,300, to replace ceilings in the Temperance Tavern Museum.

Ohio Guidestone, $1,200, for repair of the sewer system at River Haven women’s residential facility.

The Salvation Army, $2,500, for ongoing social services in Tuscarawas County.

Tuscarawas Central Catholic Junior/Senior High School, $3,500, for the new fieldhouse project.

Tuscarawas County Council for Church and Community, $2,500, for the Healthy Choices for Youth program in the schools.

Tuscarawas County Literacy Coalition, $1,000, to purchase books for the One Book, One Community program.

Tuscarawas Philharmonic Orchestra and Chorus $1,500, for a digital piano for rehearsals and performances.

Tuscarawas Society for Children & Adults (The Rainbow Connection), $2,500, for specialized equipment to be used by students with disabilities to succeed in the classroom.

Project Lead the Way, $250 grants to seven schools for engineering curriculum at Buckeye Career Center, Claymont City, Dover City, Indian Valley, New Philadelphia, Strasburg-Franklin, and Tuscarawas Valley Schools

The foundation provides grants to qualified tax-exempt organizations in Tuscarawas County, for charitable, religious, scientific, literary, and educational purposes. For more information contact Huntington Bank at 330-458-3361 or by email deborah.gonzalez@huntington.com.

This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: Moomaw Foundation awards grants of $45,000 to area organizations