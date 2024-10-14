Open in App
    Moomaw Foundation awards grants of $45,000 to area organizations

    By Staff Reports,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M9Rmd_0w5viwku00

    The Dewey and Irene Moomaw Foundation awarded nearly $45,000 to Tuscarawas County organizations this year.

    Those receiving 2024 grants are:

    • Alpine Hills Historical Museum, Sugarcreek, $5,000, for a new elevator to transport visitors and artifacts between four floors of the museum.
    • American Legion Post 494, Sugarcreek, $2,794, for installation of six new windows in the legion hall.
    • Beneath the Shade, $2,500, for the HVAC system at the New Philadelphia home for women in recovery.
    • Camp Buckeye Retreat Center, $2,000, to help refurbish cabins and facilities in the camp’s lower level.
    • Dover First Moravian Church, $2,500, to help repair or replace deteriorating flooring.
    • Dress-a-Child for School, $2,500, to provide new school clothing for children in need in Tuscarawas County.
    • Juneberry Hill Schoolhouse, Dundee/Winesburg, $2,500, to assist with educational costs for students with special needs and typically abled students in a multi-age, all-ability, one-room schoolhouse.
    • Kent State at Tuscarawas, $4,914, for equipment in the clinical training lab used by nursing students.
    • Mineral City Area Historical Society, $1,500, to create a handicap-accessible entrance at the museum.
    • Newcomerstown Historical Society, $2,300, to replace ceilings in the Temperance Tavern Museum.
    • Ohio Guidestone, $1,200, for repair of the sewer system at River Haven women’s residential facility.
    • The Salvation Army, $2,500, for ongoing social services in Tuscarawas County.
    • Tuscarawas Central Catholic Junior/Senior High School, $3,500, for the new fieldhouse project.
    • Tuscarawas County Council for Church and Community, $2,500, for the Healthy Choices for Youth program in the schools.
    • Tuscarawas County Literacy Coalition, $1,000, to purchase books for the One Book, One Community program.
    • Tuscarawas Philharmonic Orchestra and Chorus $1,500, for a digital piano for rehearsals and performances.
    • Tuscarawas Society for Children & Adults (The Rainbow Connection), $2,500, for specialized equipment to be used by students with disabilities to succeed in the classroom.
    • Project Lead the Way, $250 grants to seven schools for engineering curriculum at Buckeye Career Center, Claymont City, Dover City, Indian Valley, New Philadelphia, Strasburg-Franklin, and Tuscarawas Valley Schools

    The foundation provides grants to qualified tax-exempt organizations in Tuscarawas County, for charitable, religious, scientific, literary, and educational purposes. For more information contact Huntington Bank at 330-458-3361 or by email deborah.gonzalez@huntington.com.

    This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: Moomaw Foundation awards grants of $45,000 to area organizations

