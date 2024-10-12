Rosenberry Foundation awards area organizations $366K for equipment, capital improvements

Several charitable organizations in Tuscarawas County recently were awarded grants totaling $366,479 by the Selection Committee of the Harold C. & Marjorie Q. Rosenberry Tuscarawas County Foundation. The late Harold C. Rosenberry of Dover established the charitable trust for the sole purpose of providing financial assistance to qualified charities in Tuscarawas County. Organizations receiving grants use the money to buy equipment and for capital improvements.

The following organizations received Rosenberry grants in 2024:

American Red Cross, $5,000, to purchase a Power Red Machine used at blood drives

ARTSNCT, INC., $7,280, for new carpet in theatre and classrooms

Big Brothers/Big Sisters of East Central Ohio, $5,600, to upgrade development software

Kent State University at Tuscarawas, $25,000, for expansion of Veterinary Technology Lab

Mineral City Historical Society, $3,750, for building Improvements

New Philadelphia Youth Soccer Association, $10,000, for construction of player dugouts

Newcomerstown Village School $5,340, for marching band equipment

Ohio Outdoor Historical Drama Association, $17,000, for golf cart to transport patrons

Tuscarawas County Public Library, $25,000, to purchase bookmobile

Tuscarawas Society for Children and Adults (The Rainbow Connection), $10,342, for signage and computer upgrades

Twin City Parks and Waterways, Inc., $20,000, for new lighting at the Panhandle Park

Village of Baltic, $21,900, to purchase six sets of turnout gear for Fire and Rescue Department

Village of Strasburg, $15,000, to replace tornado siren

Zoar Wetland Arboretum, $7,154, for improvements to the wetland area

Alpine Hills Historical Museum, $15,000, to install elevator

Buckeye Career Center, $5,000, for Project Lead the Way

City of Dover/Fire Department, $16,000, to purchase fire extinguisher training prop

Dennison Railroad Museum, $15,000, to purchase doors for Clay Capital Heritage Center

Indian Valley Local Schools, $5,000, for Project Lead the Way

New Philadelphia City Schools, $5,000, for Project Lead the Way

Newcomerstown Historical Society, $27,927, to replace windows in the Temperance Tavern Museum

OhioGuidestone, $12,000, for roof repair at River Haven Women’s Residential Facility in Tuscarawas County

Rush Township trustees, $ 7,185, for concrete work at storage facility

Strasburg-Franklin School District, $5,000, for Project Lead the Way

Tuscarawas County Benefit Fairgrounds Initiative Committee, $25,000, for new Tuscarawas Avenue entrance to fairgrounds

Tuscarawas County Council for Church and Community (T4C), $10,000, to replace office equipment and repairs to office

Tuscarawas County YMCA, $15,000, to replace HVAC unit in girl’s locker room

Village of Dennison, $15,000, for town clock for downtown streetscape project

Zoar Community Association, $10,000, for development and installation of The Best of Zoar Exhibit in the Town Hall Museum

The deadline for applications for the next distribution is Dec. 31 by email to office@hmrosenberry.org or by calling Charlene Rankin, grant administrator, at 330-260-3948. Grants from the next distribution in December will be awarded in February.

The foundation has distributed $9,666.591 since it began in 1994. Distributions are on a semi-annual basis. Only organizations that qualify under section 501(c)(3) of the federal tax code are eligible for funds. The Huntington National Bank serves as trustee of the foundation.

This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: Rosenberry Foundation awards area organizations $366K for equipment, capital improvements