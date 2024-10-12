Rosenberry Foundation awards area organizations $366K for equipment, capital improvements

Several charitable organizations in Tuscarawas County recently were awarded grants totaling $366,479 by the Selection Committee of the Harold C. & Marjorie Q. Rosenberry Tuscarawas County Foundation. The late Harold C. Rosenberry of Dover established the charitable trust for the sole purpose of providing financial assistance to qualified charities in Tuscarawas County. Organizations receiving grants use the money to buy equipment and for capital improvements.
The following organizations received Rosenberry grants in 2024:
- American Red Cross, $5,000, to purchase a Power Red Machine used at blood drives
- ARTSNCT, INC., $7,280, for new carpet in theatre and classrooms
- Big Brothers/Big Sisters of East Central Ohio, $5,600, to upgrade development software
- Kent State University at Tuscarawas, $25,000, for expansion of Veterinary Technology Lab
- Mineral City Historical Society, $3,750, for building Improvements
- New Philadelphia Youth Soccer Association, $10,000, for construction of player dugouts
- Newcomerstown Village School $5,340, for marching band equipment
- Ohio Outdoor Historical Drama Association, $17,000, for golf cart to transport patrons
- Tuscarawas County Public Library, $25,000, to purchase bookmobile
- Tuscarawas Society for Children and Adults (The Rainbow Connection), $10,342, for signage and computer upgrades
- Twin City Parks and Waterways, Inc., $20,000, for new lighting at the Panhandle Park
- Village of Baltic, $21,900, to purchase six sets of turnout gear for Fire and Rescue Department
- Village of Strasburg, $15,000, to replace tornado siren
- Zoar Wetland Arboretum, $7,154, for improvements to the wetland area
- Alpine Hills Historical Museum, $15,000, to install elevator
- Buckeye Career Center, $5,000, for Project Lead the Way
- City of Dover/Fire Department, $16,000, to purchase fire extinguisher training prop
- Dennison Railroad Museum, $15,000, to purchase doors for Clay Capital Heritage Center
- Indian Valley Local Schools, $5,000, for Project Lead the Way
- New Philadelphia City Schools, $5,000, for Project Lead the Way
- Newcomerstown Historical Society, $27,927, to replace windows in the Temperance Tavern Museum
- OhioGuidestone, $12,000, for roof repair at River Haven Women’s Residential Facility in Tuscarawas County
- Rush Township trustees, $ 7,185, for concrete work at storage facility
- Strasburg-Franklin School District, $5,000, for Project Lead the Way
- Tuscarawas County Benefit Fairgrounds Initiative Committee, $25,000, for new Tuscarawas Avenue entrance to fairgrounds
- Tuscarawas County Council for Church and Community (T4C), $10,000, to replace office equipment and repairs to office
- Tuscarawas County YMCA, $15,000, to replace HVAC unit in girl’s locker room
- Village of Dennison, $15,000, for town clock for downtown streetscape project
- Zoar Community Association, $10,000, for development and installation of The Best of Zoar Exhibit in the Town Hall Museum
The deadline for applications for the next distribution is Dec. 31 by email to office@hmrosenberry.org or by calling Charlene Rankin, grant administrator, at 330-260-3948. Grants from the next distribution in December will be awarded in February.
The foundation has distributed $9,666.591 since it began in 1994. Distributions are on a semi-annual basis. Only organizations that qualify under section 501(c)(3) of the federal tax code are eligible for funds. The Huntington National Bank serves as trustee of the foundation.
This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: Rosenberry Foundation awards area organizations $366K for equipment, capital improvements