Tuscarawas County roundup: News from the Dover-New Philadelphia area

Hear ghost stories at the Dennison Depot

DENNISON − Dennison Depot Museum Director Wendy Zucal will share more than three decades of experiences and stories of the 151-year-old Dennison Depot ghosts at 7 p.m. Oct. 24 in the Streetside Center across from the Depot. She will recount stories shared from Depot visitors, employees and her personal encounters. After the program, guests can go inside for an after hours walk through.

This event is for those 12 years and older. Buy tickets for $20 each online at dennisondepot.eventbrite.com. Museum members can get tickets for $15. Tickets will not be available at the door.

Olympic gold medalist will read to children

DOVER − Dover graduate and Olympic gold medalist Hunter Armstrong will visit the Dover Public Library's children's department at 11 a.m. Saturday. He will read a story to kids and their families in the castle area of the library. For information, call 330-343-6123.

Dover library starts film club

DOVER − The Dover Public Library is launching a new film discussion club, Critics’ Choice. Led by Steven Shroyer, the club operates similar to a book club. Patrons can check out a copy of the movie of the month and watch it before the meeting.

For the inaugural meeting, the film that will be discussed is Orson Welles’ “Citizen Kane.” The group will meet at 6 p.m. Oct. 21 in the library board room, with subsequent meetings on the third Monday of the month. For more information, call at 330-343-6123.

Trunk or Treat at church Sunday

DOVER − A trunk or treat will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Dover First United Methodist Church parking lot, 1725 N. Wooster Ave. Inflatable games, crafts, cookies, hot chocolate and hot cider will be available. In the event of inclement weather, it will be held indoors.

Magazine taking submissions

DOVER − The Dover Public Library’s literary magazine, Tapestries of Tuscarawas County, is seeking submissions for its seventh volume. Submissioners of stories, poetry, art and photography from anyone with connections to Tuscarawas County will be accepted. The library will offer a cash prize in each of the following categories: photography/art, poetry, and written story.

The deadline to submit is Nov. 30. To get the registration form and submission guidelines stop in at the library or call at 330-343-6123.

Card party next week at church

NEW PHILADELPHIA − Schoenbrunn Community Moravian Church, 2200 E. High Ave., will hold a card party from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 21. Admission is $10, which includes a meal. Doors open at 5:45 p.m. Reservations are recommended by calling 330-340-8122 or 330-447-5556.

Program on 19th-century spiritualism movement

NEW PHILADELPHIA − The Tuscarawas County Public Library System will host local historian Noel Poirier at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at its main library.

Poirier will delve into the 19th-century spiritualism movement involving communication with the deceased through séances and mediums. Register by calling 330-364-4474.

Fish fry Friday

SCIO − The Scio Volunteer Fire Department will host a fish fry from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday. Call ahead for orders at 740-945-0180.

Local alumni club honored

COLUMBUS − The Ohio State Alumni Club of Tuscarawas County has been named The Ohio State University Alumni Association’s 2024 Club of the Year. The award also comes with a $1,000 award to help the efforts of OSU Tusc.

This award is given to a club that exemplifies the mission of the Ohio State University Alumni Association and university as a whole, with volunteer efforts that exceed expectations and excel in all areas, according to a new release.

President Martha Campbell said that one of the local group’s programs, Destress & Reset, was named an Outstanding Program of 2024. The Destress & Reset program provided a video from a yoga instructor showing some ways to destress and reset your body by performing movements while sitting in your chair.

OSU Tusc was also recognized as a Distinguished Alumni Club of 2024 for achieving the Scarlet Level for making a number of events and programs available to clubs members.

Health check is Saturday

BOLIVAR − The Towpath Rotary Health Check is 6 to 10 a.m. Saturday, at the Bolivar Army Navy, 165 Canal St.

The cost is $50. In addition to the standard blood profile, men older than 50 can add on a PSA screening for prostate cancer for $15 more. An optional A1C test for diabetes is available for $10. SpringVale Health Centers will provide lab services.

Payment is made on the day of the event. Fast for 12 hours before your test, and drink plenty of water to stay hydrated. Pre-registration is encouraged but not required. To sign up in advance, visit https://www.rotaryhealthcheck.com . The Bolivar Army Navy will be selling breakfast at the event.

Meat feast Saturday in Coshocton

COSHOCTON − Chili Crossroads Bible Church's meat feast is 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at the big white tent at 23247 County Road. 621. The menu includes alligator bites, turtle soup, barbecue venison meatballs, pulled pork, baked beans, Amish rolls, Tina’s coleslaw and cake for any donation. You must pre-register at www.chilicrossroads.org/meat or call 740-908-4311. Proceeds go to the new Chili Crossroads building in Coshocton.

Voice of Democracy

NEW PHILADELPHIA − The Voice of Democracy is the Veterans of Foreign Wars’ scholarship program. Students compete by writing and recording a three-minute essay on an annual patriotic theme. This year’s theme is, Is America Today Our Forefathers’ Vision?

Prizes and scholarships are awarded at the VFW Post, district, state and national level. The top three entries will be awarded scholarships of $1,500 for first place, $1,000 for second place and $500 for third place. The first-place winning entry can advance to the Ohio District 6 competition for a chance to win additional scholarships and possibly go on to compete in the state and national competition. The top national scholarship is $35,000.

The pogram is open to all high school students in grades 9-12 who are enrolled in a public, private or parochial high school or home study program in Tuscarawas County. To enter, students can request a copy of the application at their local high school guidance counselor’s offices or picked up at VFW Post 1445.

The entry package must be received by close of business Oct. 31. Entries received after Oct. 31 and entries that fail to meet the minimum 3-minute audio essay recorded time will be disqualified.

This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: Tuscarawas County roundup: News from the Dover-New Philadelphia area