Looking to grab breakfast or lunch in Sugarcreek? Mill Street is serving 7 days a week

SUGARCREEK ‒ At age 20, Samantha Frye of Dundee continues to expand her involvement in the restaurant business.

When she was 18, she purchased Rosalie's Restaurant in Strasburg . Now, she has started a new venture, Mill Street Diner, with her business partner, Ray Owens of Dundee.

The diner, 993 W. Main St. in Sugarcreek, opened Aug. 3. The building had previously housed the Honey Bee Cafe and Campbell Creek Pretzels.

Open for breakfast and lunch

Mill Street Diner is open for breakfast and lunch and features the kind of food someone might find at a mom-and-pop diner. Specialties include the Wreck, which comes with eggs, potatoes, sauteed vegetables, meat and cheese with sausage gravy on top. Burgers are also popular with customers, especially the Funky Burger, a burger with peanut butter, bacon and Swiss cheese. The restaurant also has menu specials every day.

The interior is decorated with memorabilia from Garaway High School in Sugarcreek to give the place a hometown look.

"There's nothing like the little hometown diner feel. That's what we were shooting for, it really was," Owens said.

Hours are 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday. It is one of the few restaurants to be open on Sunday in Amish Country.

"Saturday and Sunday are our busiest days. On Sunday, there's a wait. There's a wait to get in, and there's a wait for food because after church, this is the place to go," Owens said.

Added Frye, "Everybody just comes at once."

An idea for a new business

The two business partners became acquainted because Owens is a regular at Rosalie's.

"We became friends, and I told him my interest in expanding, or just more business opportunities. Then he came to me with the idea, and I was like, OK, here we go," Frye said.

Owens has been in the heating, ventilation and air conditioning business for 25 years and operated a food truck, the Mill Street Grill, for four years. "It been a great joint venture. I couldn't ask for a better business partner," he said, adding, "I've always had an itch for food."

Owens runs day-to-day operations at the Mill Street Diner, while Frye handles things at Rosalie's.

Mill Street Diner has three full-time employees and six part time.

Starting work at 14

Frye, a Dover High School graduate, started working when she was 14. She spent about nine months washing dishes at Rosalie's before she started serving. She began cooking at Rosalie's when she was 17 and has also worked at Blazin Burgers.

"I watched her over the last year and a half grow into that businesswoman that she is today. She's done a phenomenal job," Owens said.

"This has been a great partnership, I think," Frye said of the Mill Street Diner venture.

Operating two businesses at one time was a challenge at first, she said.

"It was a lot at first, but easier once I got into a routine. With him running the day to day, it's amazing. I run the day to day at Rosalie's. I'm there seven days a week. It's not as bad as I thought it would be," Frye said.

This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: Looking to grab breakfast or lunch in Sugarcreek? Mill Street is serving 7 days a week