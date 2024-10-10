Week 8 preview: Can Indian Valley knock off a second straight undefeated team?

Unbeaten Indian Valley will play a fellow unbeaten team for the second straight week when the Braves travel to West Lafayette to face the Ridgewood Generals in a huge Inter Valley Conference South game at 7 p.m. Friday.

The Braves (7-0) defeated fellow Ohio power Garaway, 40-35 , before a standing room-only crowd in a key IVC South game in Sugarcreek last Friday. Meanwhile, Ridgewood (7-0), which has steamrolled its first seven opponents as well, is fresh off a 35-9 rout of the Sandy Valley Cardinals in IVC South action.

Indian Valley’s outstanding junior running back Grady Kinsey rushed for a game-high 244 yards and four touchdowns in last week’s win. Kinsey continues to lead Ohio in rushing with 1,751 yards (12.6 yards per carry) and has scored a combined 25 touchdowns on the season. Sophomore quarterback Ryker Williams provides a powerful 1-2 rushing punch for the Braves. Williams has rushed for 566 yards and six touchdowns.

Next man up: Inexperienced Tornadoes stepping up as Dover starters go down

'We need this one': New Phila looking for third straight win as Lexington comes to town

The Braves are averaging a staggering 47.1 points-per-game while allowing 21.8 points-per-outing on defense. Kinsey also leads the Braves on defense, averaging seven solo tackles per game.

Ridgewood, which sits in third place in the Division 6 Region 23 computer ratings, has shown excellent balance between the run and pass this fall. One of the Generals’ top offensive weapons has been talented quarterback Grant Lahmers who can beat teams with his passing and running ability.

The Generals are averaging 39.4 points-per-game and giving up just 3.5 points-per-game and have not allowed more than one touchdown to any opponent in a game this autumn.

Indian Valley holds a 10-6 advantage in the all-time series with the Generals. Last season, the Braves won 34-12.

Friday's games (all 7 p.m. kickoff)

Garaway (6-1) at Tusky Valley (2-5)

Last season: Garaway 58, Tusky Valley 0

Garaway will look to bounce back when it travels to Zoarville to take on the Tusky Valley Trojans in an IVC South battle.

The Division 5 Pirates (6-1) sustained a rare loss when unbeaten Division IV power Indian Valley (7-0) defeated Garaway 40-35 in one of the top games in Ohio last week.

“What a great game,” said Garaway head coach Jason Wallick. “Our kids played their hearts out and just came up short.”

Garaway, which moved up to D5 this season after reaching the D6 state semifinals last year, proved it can go toe-to-toe with anyone as evidenced by its performance against Indian Valley, which had beaten every other team on its schedule by an average of 25 points. Garaway and former D5 state champ South Range are the powers in D5 Region 17.

“This week we need to focus on ourselves as we have all year,” said Wallick in preparation for Tusky Valley.

Garaway quarterback Brady Geibel threw for 280 yards and three touchdowns in last week’s game while Braden Raber snagged four aerials and a touchdown.

Meanwhile, Tusky Valley is coming off a last-minute 30-26 IVC South setback to the Claymont Mustangs.

The Trojans are averaging 17 points-per-game while giving up 34.8 ppg.

By comparison, Garaway is scoring 35 points-per-game and yielding just 10.5 ppg.

Tusky Valley leads the all-time series with the Pirates, 21-9, but Garaway has won the last five meetings.

Sandy Valley (3-4) at Claymont (1-6)

Last season: Sandy Valley 48, Claymont 19

Claymont provided head coach Buddy White, a Claymont alumnus, with his first win as the Mustangs’ head coach when they defeated Tusky Valley 30-26 in a thrilling comeback win last weekend. White returned to his alma mater this year to coach after guiding Reynoldsburg to the most wins of any coach in that school’s history.

Meanwhile, Sandy Valley will be looking to bounce back from a 35-9 IVC South loss to unbeaten Ridgewood last week.

The Cardinals are averaging 25.8 points-per-game and allowing just 10.5 ppg. Claymont is putting up 13.8 points-per-game on offense and giving up 31.5 ppg.

The Mustangs lead the all-time series with the Cardinals, 15-11, but Sandy Valley has won the last six games.

Strasburg (2-5) at Buckeye Trail (3-4)

Last season: Buckeye Trail 40, Strasburg 6

Strasburg, trying to snap a four-game losing skid, will make the long journey to Lore City to face Buckeye Trail.

The Tigers are coming off a 26-20 IVC North loss to East Canton, while Buckeye Trail was thumped 32-14 by the Malvern Hornets.

The Tigers are averaging 20.7 points-per-game and allowing 27.8 ppg. Buckeye Trail is scoring 21.2 points-per-outing and surrendering 29.8 ppg.

The Warriors lead the all-time series with the Tigers, 5-1, including wins in the past five meetings.

Newcomerstown (7-0) at Malvern (6-1)

Last season: Malvern 21, Newcomerstown 7

A key game in the race for the Inter Valley Conference North championship will take place when once-beaten Malvern entertains unbeaten Newcomerstown.

The winner of this game will have a leg up in the race for IVC North crown, as Malvern’s only loss occurred in an IVC crossover game to Garaway in Week 5. Malvern whipped Buckeye Trail 32-14 on the road last Friday , while Newcomerstown shut out Tuscarawas Central Catholic Saints 52-0.

Friday’s game will pit two high-scoring offenses. Newcomerstown is averaging 43.1 points-per-game, while its defense has also been outstanding, giving up just 28 points all season, an average of 4.0 ppg. The Trojans have also posted three wins via shutouts.

Malvern checks in to Week 8 averaging 33 points-per-outing, while its defense is allowing 20 ppg.

Malvern’s returning All-Ohio quarterback Jared Witherow has thrown for just under 1,400 yards and 13 touchdowns this season, while All-Ohio receiver Rodney Smith has caught 34 passes for 640 yards and 10 touchdowns.

The Hornets lead the all-time series with the Trojans, 29-28-1.

East Canton (2-5) at Tuscarawas Central Catholic (0-6)

Last season: East Canton 41, Tuscarawas Central Catholic 0

After being unable to play (injuries, reduced personnel) in Week 6, the Saints returned to action last week and sustained a 52-0 IVC North loss to unbeaten Newcomerstown.

The Saints, who are dealing with a roster of under 20 players, continue to stress individual improvement with a very young and inexperienced team. The Saints are averaging 2.3 points-per-game and allowing 45.6 ppg.

East Canton, coming off a 26-20 IVC North win over Strasburg, is averaging 20 points-per-outing and giving up 27.8 ppg.

Conotton Valley (5-2) at Toronto (5-2)

Last season: Toronto 48, Conotton Valley 0

Conotton Valley, which is currently holding a home-field advantage playoff spot at No. 5 in Division VII Region 27, will make the long trip to the Ohio River Friday night for a meeting with the Toronto Red Knights.

The Rockets are on a four-game winning streak after gaining a 46-20 win over the Frontier Panthers last Friday, while Toronto whipped the Buckeye Local Panthers 42-3 last week.

Conotton Valley senior quarterback Zach Putnam is enjoying a great season as he has thrown for 1,500 yards and 19 touchdowns. His top targets have been Kamden Wright with 38 receptions for 480 yards and four touchdowns and Brooks Bower with 37 receptions for 370 yards and six scores.

Conotton Valley is averaging 30.2 points-per-game and allowing 21 ppg.

Toronto features an explosive offense as well as the Red Knights have scored over 40 points in five of their seven previous contests. Toronto is averaging 36.8 points-per-game and giving up 16.4 ppg.

Toronto leads the all-time series with the Rockets, 15-2.

Carrollton (5-2) at Salem (2-5)

Last season: Carrollton 21, Salem 7

Carrollton, which is one week away from an Eastern Buckeye Conference showdown with unbeaten state power West Branch, will look to keep pace as an unbeaten in the league standings when the Warriors host Salem at Community Field.

Carrollton grabbed an early lead and held off an Alliance comeback attempt to turn back the visiting Alliance Aviators 31-21 last week.

Offensively, Carrollton continues to be led by running back Levi Kiko, one of the top rushers in the EBC.

Statistically, Carrollton sports the second-best defensive points-allowed average in the EBC. The Warriors are surrendering an average of 18.4 points-per-game, while offensively they are ranked fourth in the EBC while scoring 16.1 ppg.

By comparison, Salem is ranked second in the EBC in offense, scoring 20 points-per-game, while rated third in defense while giving up 18.4 ppg.

Salem leads the all-time series with Carrollton, 9-7.

Canton South (2-5) at Fairless (3-4)

Last season: Canton South 41, Fairless 35

Two teams looking to gain some traction down the home stretch of the regular season will vie when Fairless hosts the Canton South Wildcats.

Fairless enters Week 8 coming off four straight losses, including last week’s 38-7 setback to the CVCA Royals, while Canton South, which got to the D4 regional championship game last season but lost many of those starters to graduation, is 2-5. The Wildcats have lost three games in a row, including a 28-12 decision to the once-beaten Triway Titans last week.

Fairless is scoring 18 points-per-game and surrendering 21.5 ppg.

By comparison, South, which has struggled on offense and defense, is averaging 14.7 points-per-contest and giving up 28.5 ppg.

Canton South leads the all-time series with the Falcons, 14-7.

Ashland (7-0) at West Holmes (4-3)

Last season: West Holmes 20, Ashland 6

After winning three straight, West Holmes had its winning streak snapped by Lexington last week and the Knights will be facing another strong challenge when Ohio Cardinal Conference leader Ashland visits.

The Arrows, led by their 6-5 Division I quarterback Nathan Bernhard, are unbeaten and coming off a 35-3 OCC win over Mansfield Senior.

West Holmes is averaging 23.1 points-per-game and giving up 20.1 ppg.

Ashland is scoring 35.8 points-per-game and surrendering 17.1 ppg.

Ashland leads the overall series with West Holmes, 13-8.

John Glenn (4-3) at River View (0-6)

Last season: John Glenn 63, River View 0

The Black Bears have only scored six points all season. That occurred in Week 3 in a 48-6 loss to Tuslaw. River View dropped a 65-0 decision to unbeaten Tri-Valley last Friday.

Meanwhile, John Glenn is coming off a 28-16 triumph over the Morgan Raiders.

The Little Muskies hold a 20-13 advantage in the all-time series with the Bears, including wins in the past eight meetings.

Crooksville (4-3) at Coshocton (0-7)

Last season: Coshocton 41, Crooksville 14

Coshocton sustained a 36-27 setback to the Meadowbrook Colts last weekend, while Crooksville, which has lost its last two games, suffered a 41-0 loss to the West Muskingum Tornadoes.

Coshocton enters Week 8 averaging 14 points-per-game but has struggled on defense, yielding 39.8 ppg.

By comparison, Crooksville is scoring 20 points-per-contest on offense and giving up 22.4 ppg.

Coshocton lead the all-time series with the Ceramics 6-1 and have won the past four meetings.

This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: Week 8 preview: Can Indian Valley knock off a second straight undefeated team?