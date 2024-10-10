Open in App
    Hot dogs, cool cats: Adoptable pets from Tuscarawas County Humane Society Animal Shelter

    By Staff reports,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fXeY7_0w1OhRdf00

    Tiana, a 3-year-old female, is among the cats available for adoption at the Tuscarawas County Humane Society Animal Shelter , 1432 Tall Timber Road NE in New Philadelphia. She came in pregnant and had three healthy kittens in the shelter. She was a very good mommy and her kittens were very chubby and clean, but she is ready to start her new chapter in life. She is a very friendly girl and greets you at her adoption door. She does well with other cats. She is spayed and current on vaccinations and preventatives.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03BrOI_0w1OhRdf00

    Riff Raff, a 1-year-old male Pit Bull Terrier, is available at the Tuscarawas County Humane Society Animal Shelter. He was pulled from a local veterinary clinic after he was surrendered for euthanasia for no reason. Other rescues wouldn't pull him because he's a pit, but the shelter loves pit bulls and came to the rescue. He is a very sweet boy that commonly gets his lips stuck on his teeth. He loves to run and play and does well with other dogs. He'd do fine with kids, however he might knock over little ones. The shelter can cat test him for an approved application. He is neutered and current on vaccinations and preventatives. Adoption hours at the shelter are 1 to 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and 1 to 7 p.m. Tuesday. The shelter is closed on Thursday. The phone number is 330-343-6060 and the website is www.tuschumanesociety.com .

    This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: Hot dogs, cool cats: Adoptable pets from Tuscarawas County Humane Society Animal Shelter

