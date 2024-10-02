Week 7 preview: 'Playoff-type atmosphere' as undefeated Indian Valley and Garaway clash

An Inter Valley Conference South showdown featuring unbeaten Indian Valley at unbeaten Garaway highlights Week 7 of the high school football season.

Here’s a look at some great games on tap this week:

Friday's games

(7 p.m. starts)

Indian Valley (6-0) at Garaway (6-0)

Last season: Garaway 35, Indian Valley 14

The toughest ticket in Tuscarawas County will be on “the hill” in Sugarcreek. It’s one of the top DIV-DV games in Ohio.

Garaway posted a 38-0 shutout of Claymont last week, the third team the Pirates have blanked this fall.

“We challenged our kids to have a fast start against Claymont, and they responded well,” said Garaway’s head football coach Jason Wallick, who was the Ohio DVI Coach of the Year recipient last season.

Meanwhile, Indian Valley, under veteran and highly successful head coach Matt Lancaster, posted a 42-14 IVC South win over Sandy Valley last Friday.

There is much riding on the outcome of the Garaway-Indian Valley game, which promises to be a classic confrontation between two teams on a roll. A boatload of computer points awaits the winner, and the victor will also take a major step up in the race for the Inter Valley Conference South championship, which will likely come down to the Pirates, the Braves and Ridgewood, three teams with a combined 18-0 record.

“We are expecting a tremendous high school playoff-type atmosphere on the hill Friday night,” Wallick said. “We are excited for the opportunity and challenge that IV presents.”

The old adage about the irresistible force against the immovable object certainly comes into play in this matchup. Indian Valley has been a rushing machine, averaging over 410 yards rushing and 48.3 points per game, one of the top marks in the state. On defense, the Braves are giving up 19.6 ppg.

“IV is a very well-coached, disciplined, aggressive football team that doesn’t make a lot of mistakes,” Wallick said.

Indian Valley’s junior All-Ohio running back Grady Kinsey is averaging an incredible 13.6 yards per carry, rushing for 1,427 yards and 21 touchdowns. He leads Ohio (all divisions combined) in both categories. Sophomore quarterback Ryker Williams is averaging 90 yards per game rushing and has thrown five touchdowns this season.

Meanwhile, Garaway has been lights out on defense. The Pirates, who returned many players from last year’s D6 state semifinal team, have surrendered just 34 points all season, an average of just 5.6 points-per-game, one of the best marks in Ohio in the D5 ranks.

On offense, the Pirates, who have moved up from Division VI to Division V this fall, are averaging 33 points-per-game. They are led by two returning All-Ohioans in quarterback Brady Geibel and running back Dillon Soehnlen. Bronson Speedy has been one of the top targets from his wideout spot, and Jaylen Jimenez is another game-breaker on offense.

“We still feel like we haven’t put a solid four quarters of football together yet,” Wallick said. “We are getting closer, but we will be defined by a four-quarter performance this week.”

Garaway leads the all-time series with Indian Valley, 12-8, and has won the last four meetings with the Braves while outscoring them, 100-33.

Wooster (1-5) at Dover (4-2)

Last season : The teams did not play.

Two teams that have played 65 times in their history but not since 2019 (a 21-16 Dover win) will renew their rivalry at Crater Stadium.

Despite missing multiple injured starters, including several who are out for the year, the Crimson Tornadoes posted an impressive 31-14 win over Canfield last Friday at the Brick House.

Dover head coach Dan Ifft was especially pleased with how his team overcame the loss of the injured players.

“Especially coming off the big loss there to Big Red, they bounced back real well (against Canfield) and we’re proud of that, but we have a lot of work to do yet,” said Dover’s HOF head coach. “We picked up a few more injuries along the way. It’s kind of the real down part of playing schedules with pretty physical teams. You get banged up with bumps and bruises and things of that nature, and you’ve just got to deal with it. We just keep plugging, man. We’re not real pretty sometimes, but I’d rather win ugly than lose pretty.”

In the win over Canfield, Dover’s junior signal-caller Jack Judkins had a big night, tossing four touchdown passes as the Tornadoes piled up 350 yards of offense, including 240 through the airways.

“Jack has been placing the ball very well and he’s pretty uncanny with his accuracy, and the kids are catching the ball real well," Ifft said. “Offensively we’ve been doing fairly decently other than the Big Red game. We’ve been able to move the ball, either running or throwing it, and hopefully that will continue.”

Meanwhile, Wooster is 1-5 and coming off four consecutive losses, including a 34-6 Ohio Cardinal Conference defeat to the West Holmes Knights last week.

Ifft says the Generals are huge on both front lines, and he is surprised they are 1-5.

“I don’t know why they don’t have a better record because they’ve played good people and played them tough and they do some nice things,” Ifft said. “I really don’t have the answer for that, but they’re going to be all we can handle because of their size and our lack of. We’re worried about them keeping the ball away from us and that type of stuff. They’re a physically huge football team and we’re not, we’re very small. This is probably the smallest team we’ve had in a long time, so (matching up with the Generals) is a grave concern for us.”

Wooster is averaging 19 points-per-game but has been gashed on defense while giving up 32.1 ppg.

By comparison, Dover is scoring 30.1 points-per-game and surrendering 22.8 ppg.

“We’ve got to hold up defensively,” he said of Wooster’s size advantage. “We’ve got to do a better job defensively than what we’ve been doing and get the ball back a little quicker. I think (limiting teams on) first down is a critical down for our defense, and obviously, offensively, we’ve got to be able to do what we do and try to run and throw a little bit.

“They’re all important at this point,” Ifft said. “You look at film and say, 'Geez, they only have one win,' but they’re going to be a load for us, so we better be ready to buckle them up and be ready to go.”

Dover leads the all-time series with the Generals, 32-27-6.

Claymont (0-6) at Tusky Valley (2-4)

Last season: Claymont 34, Tusky Valley 21

Both teams are coming off losses as the Trojans were defeated 42-7 by the undefeated Ridgewood Generals last week, while Claymont was shut out by the unbeaten Garaway Pirates 38-0.

The Trojans are averaging 15.5 points-per-game while allowing 32.5 ppg.

By comparison, Claymont, which has only played one team with a losing record, is scoring 11.1 points-per-game and giving up 34.1 ppg.

Claymont holds an 8-5 edge in the series with the Trojans.

East Canton (1-5) at Strasburg (2-4)

Last season: Strasburg 12, East Canton 7

Strasburg will be looking to get back on the winning track. The Tigers have lost three straight games to a trio of teams in Conotton Valley, Ridgewood and Malvern (41-14 last week) with a combined record of 15-3.

Meanwhile, East Canton is on a two-game losing skid after falling 41-7 to unbeaten Newcomerstown in IVC North action last week.

Strasburg is averaging 20.8 points-per-outing and allowing 28.1 ppg.

East Canton is averaging 19 points-per-game and giving up 29.1 ppg.

East Canton leads the all-time series with the Tigers, 16-8-1

Tuscarawas Central Catholic (0-5) at Newcomerstown (6-0)

Last season: Newcomerstown 47, Tuscarawas Central Catholic 7

Longtime Tuscarawas County opponents Newcomerstown and Tuscarawas Central Catholic will meet for the 54th time in their entertaining series which is deadlocked at 26-26-1.

After not playing last week due to injuries (depleted roster), Tuscarawas Central Catholic resumes action this week.

Newcomerstown, which is enjoying another big season, defeated East Canton 41-7 in IVC North action last week.

Newcomerstown has been dominant on both sides of the ball. The Trojans are averaging 41.6 points-per-game on offense and have surrendered just 28 points all season for an average of 4.6 ppg.

Ridgewood (6-0) at Sandy Valley (3-3)

Last season: Ridgewood 35, Sandy Valley 21

In a series that has been dominated by one team, Sandy Valley will entertain Ridgewood in an IVC South battle. The two teams have played 22 times, and the Generals have won 20 of those meetings with the Cardinals.

The Generals, who routed Tusky Valley 42-7 last week, have been dominant on both sides of the ball. They are averaging 40.1 points-per-game and have given up just 16 points all season for an average of 1.8 ppg. They have shut out three of their six opponents.

Sandy Valley had won three games in a row prior to running into unbeaten Indian Valley and dropping a 42-14 decision to the Braves last Friday.

The Cardinals are led by quarterback Drew Graybill (130 yards passing per game with five touchdowns) and standout receiver Lukas Gilland (27 receptions and five six-pointers).

Sandy Valley is averaging 28.6 points-per-game and allowing 17.7 ppg.

Malvern (5-1) at Buckeye Trail (3-3)

Last season: Malvern 28, Buckeye Trail 7

Powerful Malvern, looking for a second straight win, makes the long journey to Lore City to play Buckeye Trail.

The Hornets are one of the top Division VII teams in the area and their only loss of the season occurred in Week 5 to unbeaten Division V power Garaway.

Malvern continues to be paced by the talented quarterback-to-receiver combination of senior signal-caller Jared Witherow (1,220 yards and 11 touchdowns) and 6-foot-2 senior wideout Rodney Smith (30 receptions with nine scores).

The Hornets are putting up 31.5 points-per-game and yielding 21 ppg.

Malvern leads the young series record with the Warriors, 5-2.

Conotton Valley (4-2) at Frontier (3-3)

Last season: Conotton Valley 33, Frontier 8

For only the third time in their history, Conotton Valley and Frontier will clash in an independent game. Conotton Valley holds a 2-0 series edge.

After being 1-2, the Rockets have won three straight games to improve to 4-2. That included a 26-24 win over Buckeye Trail in a last-minute replacement game last weekend. That occurred after both schools’ initial opponents canceled due to injuries (depleted rosters).

The Frontier Panthers routed the Federal Hocking Lancers last Friday and have won three of their past four contests.

Conotton Valley is averaging 27.5 points-per-outing and giving up 21.6 ppg. Frontier is scoring 34 points-per-contest and allowing 25.3 ppg.

Alliance (2-4) at Carrollton (4-2)

Last season: Carrollton 31, Alliance 28

Carrollton, which appears to be emerging as the lone challenger to unbeaten, state power West Branch in the race for the Eastern Buckeye Conference crown, will host Alliance in a key EBC battle at Community Field.

The Warriors have won their last three games. That includes their league opener against Marlington which Carrollton won by a final of 24-17 last Friday night.

Carrollton is led by its standout running back Levi Kiko, who rushed for 155 yards and a touchdown against Marlington.

Alliance leads the series with Carrollton, 12-7.

Fairless (3-3) at CVCA (4-2)

Last season: CVCA 23, Fairless 0

Fairless hits the highway to play CVCA, a team that has been a challenge for the Falcons. The Royals hold a 16-7 lead in the series with Fairless.

Fairless enters Week 7 on a three-game losing skid after falling to Triway, Northwest and Orrville (31-7) last weekend.

After starting the season 0-2, CVCA has ripped off four straight wins, including an impressive 31-7 triumph over a formerly unbeaten Triway team last week.

West Holmes (4-2) at Lexington (3-3)

Last season: West Holmes 62, Lexington 28

The Knights, led by 6-2 dual-threat senior quarterback Morgan Smith, are on a three-game winning streak and blasted rival Wooster 34-6 in an OCC battle last Friday.

After starting out 0-3, Lexington has won three straight to even its overall ledger. The Minutemen defeated Mansfield Senior 19-6 in their most recent game.

West Holmes holds a one-game lead (11-10) in the series with the Minutemen.

Coshocton (0-6) at Meadowbrook (3-3)

Last season: Coshocton 55, Meadowbrook 22

Still looking for that elusive first win, Coshocton takes the road. They were defeated 51-14 by a New Lexington team, which sports a 5-1 record, last week.

Meanwhile, Meadowbrook is coming off one of its best wins of the season when it upended the John Glenn Little Muskies, 21-17.

Coshocton holds a sizable 30-12 lead in the 42-year-old series with the Colts.

