    • The Times-Reporter

    New Philadelphia football surging as Madison comes to town for Week 7

    By Mike Brown,

    2 days ago

    New Philadelphia will look for a second straight win when the Quakers host Mansfield Madison Comprehensive in an Ohio Cardinal Conference clash Friday at Woody Hayes Quaker Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

    The Quakers (3-3) made the long journey to West Virginia pay off with a 59-28 rout of the Linsly Cadets last Friday.

    “It was the first time for most of our kids to ever be there, and that stadium is beautiful, and it was a great experience,” New Philadelphia head coach Mike Johnson said. “We’ve been trying to preach complementary football. The defense was able to take it away, and the offense did a good job of capitalizing on the turnovers and making plays.”

    The 59 points were the most the Quakers have scored in a game this season.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yigzJ_0vrGoKTN00

    New Philadelphia’s senior quarterback Keaton Fausel threw for 247 yards and three touchdown passes, and receiver Caleb Carlisle caught five passes for 190 yards and two scores as the Quakers amassed more than 500 yards of offense.

    “When you look at offense, I think it’s got to be Keaton (Fausel),” said Johnson, when asked who played best last week. “He threw for three touchdowns, he ran for a touchdown, and he caught a touchdown pass. He had a heck of a night, and I think he was perfect on the night at 12-for-12. We’re really excited about the way he’s playing, and the offensive line stepped up. We needed them to play better, and they’re starting to answer the call, which is one thing we have to have. And defensively, (running back-safety) Kolston Fox, a sophomore, had three interceptions and ran the ball for two touchdowns.”

    On defense, the Quakers had five interceptions overall against Linsly.

    “We also recovered a fumble,” said Johnson of his defense. “Opportunistic is what we had been preaching throughout the week, and there were a couple plays in there which were just huge for us.”

    Meanwhile, Mansfield Madison (1-5) has lost two straight games but gave Ashland a scare before bowing 33-27 in three overtimes to the unbeaten Arrows last week.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JC9ZU_0vrGoKTN00

    “They just went down in two heartbreakers,” said Johnson of the Rams. “They got beat by a walk-off field goal by West Holmes, and then last week, they lost a three-overtime thriller to the Ashland Arrows. Ashland is a good football team, and Madison gave them all they could handle. It will be interesting to see what kind of wave they ride in on. They’re physical up front, and they have great size across the board and play hard. We’re going to have to match all of those things.”

    The Rams are averaging 19.1 points-per-game on offense but giving up 30.1 ppg.

    “They’re pretty balanced, they run a lot of formations that we run, and they throw and run out of it and then they’ll jump into kind of a power set where they run the ball right at you,” Johnson said.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gCiVP_0vrGoKTN00

    By comparison, New Philadelphia is averaging 25.5 points-per-game and yielding 17.5 ppg.

    “It’s going to be a physical game, I think,” Johnson said. “We need to continue to work on consistency. I think the offensive line is going to be big for us, and with how they like to run the ball, I would say our defensive line (play is key).”

    Last season, New Philadelphia won 21-10. The Quakers own a 16-9-1 advantage in the series with the Rams.

    This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: New Philadelphia football surging as Madison comes to town for Week 7

