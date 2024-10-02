Whirlpool Galaxy, a 9-year-old female, is among the cats available for adoption at the Tuscarawas County Humane Society Animal Shelter , 1432 Tall Timber Road NE in New Philadelphia. She was originally surrendered because her owner didn't want her and wanted her put down, so the society pulled her from a veterinarian's office to save her. Then she was adopted, and her owner passed away. So now poor little Whirlpool Galaxy is back at the shelter and looking for a third shot at her forever home. She is a very sweet kitty. She likes to chitter chatter with you. She does well with other cats and likes to be petted. She is spayed and current on vaccinations and preventatives.

Crunch Wrap Supreme, a 1-year-old male Portuguese Water Dog, is available at the Tuscarawas County Humane Society Animal Shelter. He is a puppy mill rescue and is therefore a little backwards. He's made a lot of progress so far in the shelter and now starts to play with volunteers before scaring himself and stopping. He came in severely matted and a staff member was able to groom him. He has met other dogs and does well and doesn't care about cats. He is neutered and current on vaccinations and preventatives. Adoption hours at the shelter are 1 to 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and 1 to 7 p.m. Tuesday. The shelter is closed on Thursday. The phone number is 330-343-6060 and the website is www.tuschumanesociety.com .

This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: Hot dogs, cool cats: Adoptable pets from Tuscarawas County Humane Society Animal Shelter