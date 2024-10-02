Dundee Marketplace collecting items for hurricane victims in North Carolina

DUNDEE ‒ Dundee Marketplace and D. Weaver Trucking in Strasburg are joining forces to collect supplies for victims of Hurricane Helene in North Carolina.

The store, located at 6783 State Route 93 NW, Dundee, will be collecting items until Tuesday. Items needed include bottled water, hygiene products, diapers, wipes, formula, canned goods and medicine. Monetary donations will also be accepted.

Clothing will not be accepted.

Dannel Weaver, owner of D. Weaver Trucking, said he plans to leave Tuesday afternoon or evening for North Carolina. He doesn't have any particular destination in mind. He said he will call a local fire department and tell them that he is on his way.

"I believe that it's something that God would like us to do, help people in time of need," he said. "It's the right thing to do."

Weaver previously took a load of supplies to Nebraska after flooding there several years ago.

Martha Swartzentruber, who owns Dundee Marketplace with her husband, Toby, said she would be glad for her business to be a hub to collect donations when Weaver contacted her.

"You see all the devastation and you just want to help. It's just makes you feel good. It makes me feel good to be able not to just sit here and do nothing. It's good to know that people reach out and help each other in these times," she said.

The store is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

For more information, call 234-701-1003 or text 330-465-1007.

Other ways to help

Consider a donation to reputable organizations such as the Red Cross or United Way which have established disaster relief and recovery funds to help those impacted by Helene. You can also support Hospitality House working locally to provide emergency shelter or World Central Kitchen serving chef-prepared meals to nourish those in the area.

Reach Jon at 330-364-8415 or at jon.baker@timesreporter.com.

This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: Dundee Marketplace collecting items for hurricane victims in North Carolina