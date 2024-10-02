Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Times-Reporter

    Dundee Marketplace collecting items for hurricane victims in North Carolina

    By Jon Baker, The Times-Reporter,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iMxU2_0vrGnBUd00

    DUNDEE ‒ Dundee Marketplace and D. Weaver Trucking in Strasburg are joining forces to collect supplies for victims of Hurricane Helene in North Carolina.

    The store, located at 6783 State Route 93 NW, Dundee, will be collecting items until Tuesday. Items needed include bottled water, hygiene products, diapers, wipes, formula, canned goods and medicine. Monetary donations will also be accepted.

    Clothing will not be accepted.

    Dannel Weaver, owner of D. Weaver Trucking, said he plans to leave Tuesday afternoon or evening for North Carolina. He doesn't have any particular destination in mind. He said he will call a local fire department and tell them that he is on his way.

    "I believe that it's something that God would like us to do, help people in time of need," he said. "It's the right thing to do."

    Weaver previously took a load of supplies to Nebraska after flooding there several years ago.

    Martha Swartzentruber, who owns Dundee Marketplace with her husband, Toby, said she would be glad for her business to be a hub to collect donations when Weaver contacted her.

    "You see all the devastation and you just want to help. It's just makes you feel good. It makes me feel good to be able not to just sit here and do nothing. It's good to know that people reach out and help each other in these times," she said.

    The store is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

    For more information, call 234-701-1003 or text 330-465-1007.

    Other ways to help

    Consider a donation to reputable organizations such as the Red Cross or United Way which have established disaster relief and recovery funds to help those impacted by Helene. You can also support Hospitality House working locally to provide emergency shelter or World Central Kitchen serving chef-prepared meals to nourish those in the area.

    Reach Jon at 330-364-8415 or at jon.baker@timesreporter.com.

    This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: Dundee Marketplace collecting items for hurricane victims in North Carolina

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    ‘I never use theirs’: Walmart worker issues warning to customers about using the bathrooms
    NewsNinja1 day ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson13 hours ago
    Grand jury indicts Savannah policeman for 2022 murder of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA8 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato14 hours ago
    Texas Roadhouse customer demands answers after ordering 2 dozen rolls
    NewsNinja6 days ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz27 days ago
    ‘It’s just liquid Tylenol’: Pharmacist warns against new PainQuil, calls it a ‘scam medication’
    NewsNinja9 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt17 hours ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post9 days ago
    Big List of Festivals and Family Friendly Events This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen28 days ago
    An 11-year-old boy was suspended after reporting a student with a bullet at a Virginia Beach school
    Margaret Minnicks22 days ago
    Walmart shopper issues warning on why you should wash your new clothes before you wear them
    NewsNinja2 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune15 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    These Two Tiny Shih Tzu Siblings Are Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz7 days ago
    Fatal Crash Claims Three Lives in Denton County
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt26 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post10 days ago
    Arlington Crash: Man Dead, Woman Critical
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt19 days ago
    Property tax reform is on the November ballot: Here’s what to know
    WyoFile2 days ago
    4 New Cases of Severe West Nile Virus Detected
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt14 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post15 days ago
    Two charged for abandoned hospital break-in, copper theft
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel17 days ago
    Inmate at state prison near Morea dies, prison reports
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel28 days ago
    18-year-old woman killed by wanted suspect in Cleburne shooting
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt21 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 4+ Years for Checks Stolen from U.S. Mail
    Morristown Minute2 days ago
    Opinion: How homelessness made me a criminal in Denver
    David Heitz14 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria14 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile4 days ago
    Armed Robbery of USPS Mail Carrier: Two Charged
    Morristown Minute11 days ago
    Chemically converted THC saps revenue from Colorado’s legal marijuana industry, state says
    Matt Whittaker7 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy