NEW PHILADELPHIA ‒ Sloan Agar, a senior at New Philadelphia High School, has been crowned the 2024 New Philadelphia Lions Club Rose Queen.

She was crowned at the Rose Banquet at Tuscora Park on Monday.

The daughter of Justin and Heather Agar, Sloan is ranked fourth in her class academically and intends to pursue a degree in business or dentistry.

Members of the court are Ava Riesen, daughter of Kerry and Susan Riesen, and Julia Sciarretti, daughter of John and Lori Sciarretti. Ava is a senior at New Philadelphia High School, and Julia is a senior at Tuscarawas Central Catholic High School.

The Lions Club will be selling roses on the square in New Philadelphia from 11 a.m. until sold out on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Cost is $25 per dozen.

This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: Sloan Agar chosen as New Philadelphia Lions Club Rose Queen; rose sales begin Thursday