Ohio gas prices rose from last week: See how much here

State gas prices rose last week and reached an average of $3.09 per gallon of regular fuel on Monday, up from last week's price of $2.88 per gallon, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

The average fuel price in state has fallen about 7 cents since last month. According to the EIA, gas prices across the state in the last year have been as low as $2.61 on Jan. 8, 2024, and as high as $3.69 on April 10, 2023.

A year ago, the average gas price in Ohio was 12% higher at $3.52 per gallon.

>> INTERACTIVE: See how your area's gas prices have changed over the years at data.usatoday.com .

The average gas price in the United States last week was $3.19, making prices in the state about 2.9% lower than the nation's average. The average national gas price is up from last week's average of $3.18 per gallon.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration . Please leave any feedback or corrections for this story here . This story was written by Ozge Terzioglu.

