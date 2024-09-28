Tuscarawas County roundup: News from the Dover-New Philadelphia area

Genealogical Society open house Saturday

DENNISON − The Tuscarawas County Genealogical Society will hold an open house from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday at its library, 307 Center St., to mark its 56th anniversary. There will be tours of the library and the archives, and volunteers will be present to answer any questions. Refreshments will be served, and door prizes will be awarded.

Polar Express volunteer training Wednesday

DENNISON − Dennison Railroad Depot Museum is preparing their annual volunteer training for Polar Express train excursions. The museum seeks volunteers to be elves, storytellers, storyteller assistants, car hosts, ticket takers, museum and gift shop volunteers, North Pole volunteers and Santa Claus.

Training will be held Wednesday at the Dennison Presbyterian Church at 301 Grant St. Students interested in being elves should arrive at 6 p.m.; all other volunteer training will be at 7:30. However, all volunteers must attend mandatory railroad safety training with the railroad at 7 p.m.

For more information, contact the Dennison Depot at 740-922-6776 or customerservice@dennsondepot.org.

Meet the candidates Oct. 7

DOVER− The Dover Public Library will hold a Meet the Candidates Night at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 7 in the library's Community Room, 525 N. Walnut St. Candidates will be allowed up to five minutes to introduce themselves to the community, explain why they are running, and what they hope to accomplish if elected. After all candidates have finished, members of the public can ask questions of the candidates.

Candidates for the following officers have been invited: County Commissioner, Prosecuting Attorney, Clerk of Court of Common Pleas, County Sheriff, County Recorder, County Engineer, County Coroner, County Treasurer, Ohio House of Representatives (51st District), and County Court Judge (Southern District).

For more information, please call 330-343-6123 or email director@doverlibrary.org.

Canal Town Book Festival is Saturday

DOVER − The Dover Public Library’s Canal Town Book Festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Dover High School, 520 N. Walnut St. In addition to 50 authors whose work spans multiple genres, there will be author-led panels about writing and publishing and fun activities for kids. For more information, visit canaltownbookfest.org.

Forestry group to meet Wednesday

DOVER − Ohio State University Extension specialist Jake Nicholson will be the speaker at 7 p.m. Wednesday for the East Central Ohio Forestry Association meeting at Dover Public Library. He will discuss OSU's education resources for Christmas trees, maple syrup production and other non-timber forest products.

Fashion show celebrates Hispanic Heritage

DOVER − As part of the celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, Fourth & Faith will host Fashions of Guatemala at 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Several young women from the Latina community will model traditional clothing of Guatemala. They will talk about the cultural significance of the patterns woven into their skirts and the figures embroidered on their blouses.

Fourth & Faith is at the corner of E. Fourth Street and N. Wooster Avenue. Register at www.doverlibrary.org/events or call the library at 330-343-6123.

Acoustic Night fundraiser for library Oct. 9

DOVER − The Friends of Tuscarawas County Public Library’s Main Library will host an Acoustic Night Fundraiser at 5 p.m. Oct. 9 at Han’s Place, 6011 Old Route 39 NW. A group of local guitarists and ukulele performers will play classic songs while attendees dine on a buffet of pulled pork, mac and cheese, salad, fruit, cookies, and drink.

Tickets are $40 per person and should be purchased in advance at the library. Reservations are required by Friday. For more information, call 330-364-4474 ext. 221.

Program series set for new and expecting parents

NEW PHILADELPHIA − The New Philadelphia Health Department will host an educational program series for new and expecting parents this fall at the Tuscarawas County Public Library System’s Main Library.

The group will meet at 10:30 a.m. on select Tuesdays. Topics include car seat safety, immunizations and health department resources and safe sleep practices and lead levels.

Registration is required and can be made by calling 330-364-4474.

The Nobles to perform Oct. 6 at church

SUGARCREEK − The Nobles will be sharing special music during the 10:30 a.m. worship service Oct. 6 at Union Hill Church, 7877 Union Hill Road. A full concert will be at 3 p.m. For more information, call the church at 330-852-4449 during regular business hours.

Presidents School Day set

ZOAR − Presidents School Day returns to Historic Zoar Village from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday. The event will be open to the public from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Visitors can meet reenactors playing U.S. presidents and many other historical figures as well as tour the museums and buildings throughout the village. Visit www.historiczoarvillage.com or call 330-874-3011 for more information.

Speakers at Zoar Village on Saturday

ZOAR – Historic Zoar Village's 2024 Free Speaker Series concludes on Saturday with a presentation by Kevin Kern, associate history professor at the University of Akron, at 11 a.m., and another presentation at 1 p.m. by Heather Cole, writer and public historian.

Kern will discuss the history of the seven Ohioan presidents who served between 1868 and 1920 and their impact in American history.

Kern is the co-author of “Ohio: A History of the Buckeye State” and is working on “State of the Game,” a book about the early history of football in Ohio. He specializes in Ohio history, late 19th- and early 20th-century U.S. history and the history of science and technology. Kern has also appeared in programs on The History Channel, C-SPAN and PBS.

In her presentation, Cole will discuss how the seven Ohio-born presidents led the nation through some of the most pivotal periods in U.S. history based on the material in her newest book “Ohio's Presidents: A History & Guide.”

Cole lives in the Shenandoah Valley of Virginia, holds a master's degree in history and has worked in various museums and archives.

Visit www.historiczoarvillage.com or call 330-874-3011 for more information.

Animal encounters set at county libraries

The Tuscarawas County Public Library System will host programs with animal this fall.

Thursday, 5 p.m.: Baby goats at the Strasburg Branch, 356 Fifth St. SW.

Oct. 15, 5 p.m.: Baby goats at the Sugarcreek Branch,120 S. Broadway. (Bring a blanket or chair to sit on.)

Oct. 17, 5 p.m.: Cows in Tusky at the Warwick and Lions Manos.

Oct. 22, 6 p.m.: Chick hatching at the Strasburg Branch. OSU Extension educator Michelle will discuss chick hatching and will leave eggs to hatch at the library.

Nov. 16, 11 a.m.: Reindeer at the main library.

Nov. 16, 1 p.m. Akron ZooMobile at the Bolivar Branch.

Registration is required.

This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: Tuscarawas County roundup: News from the Dover-New Philadelphia area