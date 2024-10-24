Cofferdam construction begins at Black River Canal

The Black River Canal is undergoing the first of three phases of construction to repair its broken gate.

DLZ Michigan Inc. is installing a cofferdam, a temporary water barrier which will allow construction crews to access the canal to replace the gate.

Port Huron City Manager James Freed said the installation of the cofferdam will take about two weeks.

The city has been discussing plans to replace the Tainter gate since January, when floodwaters caused the gate to partially break off until it was attached to the larger structure by chains alone. The new gate will be stronger than the old one to prevent a repeat of the damage caused by the ice jam.

As a result of the damage, boaters have not been able to enter or leave Lake Huron from the canal. The city has left the broken gate in place to prevent debris from flowing into the canal as it sorted out how to get the permits needed to construct the cofferdam so crews could begin work on the Tainter gate.

Phase two of the construction project, which includes the repairing the Tainter gate, is scheduled to happen in November.

The final phase, which will take place in January and February, involves armoring the canal with new seawalls to prevent further erosion along the bank of the river.

Installation of the cofferdam is expected to cost $231,335. Freed said the entire construction is expected to cost between $3.5 million and $5 million.

Freed previously said at a city council meeting in January that he has reached out to both Fort Gratiot and Port Huron Township to help cover the costs, and has spoken to state legislatures about requesting financial assistance from the state. Freed said those conversations are ongoing, and that the city is prioritizing efforts to obtain state aid.

"We know how important this is to the boating community and to everyone else," Freed said. "It's a priority for us and we're moving as quickly as possible to repair the canal. The damage is catastrophic, but my goal is to have the whole thing finished by May."

