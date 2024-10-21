Open in App
    New children's museum provides year-round play space for children in downtown Port Huron

    By Johnathan Hogan, Port Huron Times Herald,

    2 days ago

    Port Huron's new Discovery City Children's Museum is open for business.

    Set in the Knowlton Ice Museum in downtown Port Huron on Grand River Avenue, the Children's Museum provides an indoor play area for children that includes a camping exhibit, water features, animated sandbox and indoor playscape. There is also a miniature city for kids to operate where they can run anything from a pizza shop to a veterinary office.

    The Port Huron City Council agreed to lease the building from the Community Foundation of St. Clair County in November after the Discovery City exhibit at the Port Huron Museum’s Carnegie Center ended. The exhibit ran from 2021 to 2023, receiving positive feedback from parents looking for a play area for their children.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bkAzr_0wFL9bA200

    “The City and the Recreation Department recognized that there lacked year-round, indoor, open play spaces for children in the Blue Water Area,” Nancy Winzer, deputy city manager and director of the Port Huron Parks and Recreation Department said in a news release. “With Discovery City Children’s Museum, we are able to offer children play and exploration in an environment created specifically for them.”

    The city held a ribbon cutting for the museum last week.

    The city raised more than $500,000 to open the museum, including $200,000 each donated by the city and St. Clair County's ARPA funds, according to Cynthia Broomfield, Port Huron city manager's chief of staff.

    More: Packing in playability: Inside Port Huron's developing kids' museum

    Broomfield said the city also raised more than $100,000 in donations from sponsors of the museum.

    "I would also like a chance to acknowledge the Community Foundation of St. Clair County and the Knowlton Family and Knowlton Ice Museum," Broomfield said of the museum's opening. "Without their partnerships, this museum would not be possible. It is through their partnership that the museum is currently housed at its current location, the Knowlton Museum."

    The children's museum is open from noon to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays. The museum will be closed on Mondays.

    Admission is $7 per person, though children under a year old can enter for free. The museum is also selling membership passes which allow unlimited visits, ranging in price from $150 for two members to $250 for six members. Parents are required to supervise their children at all times unless otherwise specified in an event description.

    Contact Johnathan Hogan at jhogan@gannett.com .

    This article originally appeared on Port Huron Times Herald: New children's museum provides year-round play space for children in downtown Port Huron

