Yale police chief Warren Head and Sheriff King face off for a second time in November

Voters may find a sense of déjà vu as they decide who to vote for as the St. Clair County sheriff this Nov. 5.

Despite losing the Republican Primary election to incumbent Sheriff Mat King in August, Yale Police Chief Warren Head is now running a write-in candidate as an independent in a second attempt at the office.

Because no one from the Democratic Party chose to run for sheriff in the primary, King seemed to have a clear path to re-election in November.

Since his August defeat, Head has updated his campaign logo to include the words "write-in" and appeared in radio adds to let voters know he is still running for office and they could vote for him in November despite his absence from the ballot.

"The race for St. Clair County isn't over yet," Head said in an advertisement that has aired on 102.3 WGRT. "After a close primary election, I'm running as a write-in candidate in the general election."

Head received 10,728 votes in the primary election, taking about 44% of the vote and losing to King's 13,584 votes.

In a statement released through his campaign, Head said he decided to run despite his primary defeat because he heard from non-Republican voters who said they would have voted for him.

"It was a very close primary, several people reached out to me," Head said. "They were not able to cross parties on the ballot. This general election gives everyone the chance to vote for the next sheriff."

In their respective campaigns, King and Head are making largely the same statements they gave county residents in August.

Both men have cited their extensive law enforcement period, telling voters they have spent decades in the sheriff's office and know how it runs.

King, a Port Huron native, has been with the sheriff's office since 1998 and has been sheriff since 2020, when he replaced former Sheriff Tim Donnellon after he decided not to run for re-election.

Head grew up in Marysville and started his law enforcement career with the U.S. Air Force as an air policeman in 1967. He spent 30 years as a deputy with the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office between 1978 and 2008 and has been the police chief of Yale since 2018.

King said voters could check his record from the last four years and see he has worked to upgrade the sheriff's offices equipment and kept the community safe. King also cited several endorsements he's received from leaders in other local law enforcement offices and officer unions, which he said shows he's the person other law enforcement officers want to work with.

"We've modernized the sheriff's office and protected people. I believe I'm the most trusted person for this job," King said.

On his campaign website, Head said he would like to improve officer retention as law enforcement offices struggle to find new recruits, though no details were included on how he would achieve this.

Head said he also wanted to make the sheriff's office more accessible to the public and provide better care for jail inmates.

"I would return in-person visitation at the St. Clair County Jail (while) also ensuring that the inmates receive proficient medical care while in custody," Head said.

Head also said he wanted to "bridge the gap" between the sheriff's office and other local law enforcement and governments to work more closely together.

Contact Johnathan Hogan at jhogan@gannett.com .

This article originally appeared on Port Huron Times Herald: Yale police chief Warren Head and Sheriff King face off for a second time in November