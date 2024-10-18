Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Times Herald

    Yale police chief Warren Head and Sheriff King face off for a second time in November

    By Johnathan Hogan, Port Huron Times Herald,

    2 days ago

    Voters may find a sense of déjà vu as they decide who to vote for as the St. Clair County sheriff this Nov. 5.

    Despite losing the Republican Primary election to incumbent Sheriff Mat King in August, Yale Police Chief Warren Head is now running a write-in candidate as an independent in a second attempt at the office.

    Because no one from the Democratic Party chose to run for sheriff in the primary, King seemed to have a clear path to re-election in November.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ASS82_0wBv19S300

    Since his August defeat, Head has updated his campaign logo to include the words "write-in" and appeared in radio adds to let voters know he is still running for office and they could vote for him in November despite his absence from the ballot.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14SUBq_0wBv19S300

    "The race for St. Clair County isn't over yet," Head said in an advertisement that has aired on 102.3 WGRT. "After a close primary election, I'm running as a write-in candidate in the general election."

    Head received 10,728 votes in the primary election, taking about 44% of the vote and losing to King's 13,584 votes.

    In a statement released through his campaign, Head said he decided to run despite his primary defeat because he heard from non-Republican voters who said they would have voted for him.

    "It was a very close primary, several people reached out to me," Head said. "They were not able to cross parties on the ballot. This general election gives everyone the chance to vote for the next sheriff."

    In their respective campaigns, King and Head are making largely the same statements they gave county residents in August.

    Both men have cited their extensive law enforcement period, telling voters they have spent decades in the sheriff's office and know how it runs.

    King, a Port Huron native, has been with the sheriff's office since 1998 and has been sheriff since 2020, when he replaced former Sheriff Tim Donnellon after he decided not to run for re-election.

    Head grew up in Marysville and started his law enforcement career with the U.S. Air Force as an air policeman in 1967. He spent 30 years as a deputy with the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office between 1978 and 2008 and has been the police chief of Yale since 2018.

    King said voters could check his record from the last four years and see he has worked to upgrade the sheriff's offices equipment and kept the community safe. King also cited several endorsements he's received from leaders in other local law enforcement offices and officer unions, which he said shows he's the person other law enforcement officers want to work with.

    "We've modernized the sheriff's office and protected people. I believe I'm the most trusted person for this job," King said.

    On his campaign website, Head said he would like to improve officer retention as law enforcement offices struggle to find new recruits, though no details were included on how he would achieve this.

    Head said he also wanted to make the sheriff's office more accessible to the public and provide better care for jail inmates.

    "I would return in-person visitation at the St. Clair County Jail (while) also ensuring that the inmates receive proficient medical care while in custody," Head said.

    Head also said he wanted to "bridge the gap" between the sheriff's office and other local law enforcement and governments to work more closely together.

    Contact Johnathan Hogan at jhogan@gannett.com .

    This article originally appeared on Port Huron Times Herald: Yale police chief Warren Head and Sheriff King face off for a second time in November

    Comments / 5
    Add a Comment
    Michael Schultz
    3h ago
    no one should be voting for king he hasn't done anything to help this county. write in warren head for sheriff November 5th
    Chris Ward
    1d ago
    Is the like 80 years old. Way too old for this high paced stressful job Head is too old
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato9 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    DeSoto County Body Found; Mother Believes it Could Be Her Missing Son
    Mississippi News Group6 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida22 days ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks29 days ago
    7 dead, 8 injured after Sapelo dock collapse
    The Current GAlast hour
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group19 days ago
    Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt16 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Planned Consumers Energy power outage scheduled for Oakland County
    CBS Detroit2 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel11 days ago
    Effort to rename Confederate Street after late activist fails in Jacksonville City Council
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Math Puzzle for September 27, 2024
    Alameda Post23 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post26 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz3 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz25 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz17 days ago
    This Gentle Giant Was Surrendered After Owner "No Longer Had Use For Him"
    Camilo Díaz15 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato16 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post19 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz7 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    Atlantic Beach, Jax Beach voters to weigh charter questions in November
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today16 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria29 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy