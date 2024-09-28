Open in App
    Check out these events coming to the Blue Water Area this October

    By Johnathan Hogan, Port Huron Times Herald,

    2 days ago

    Correction: The creator of "Young Frankenstein" has been corrected.

    With the fall season rolling around, the Blue Water area is hosting less boat shows and races, and more horror and Halloween fests. Here are five upcoming events in the area you can enjoy with friends and family.

    Paranormal Cirque

    Held at the Birchwood Mall in Fort Gratiot Oct. 3-6, this show will mix theater, cabaret and the circus.

    Among the performances will be air acrobatics, illusionists, "circus freaks" and other acts that promise to shock and entertain the audience.

    Ticket prices range between $15 and $60 depending on the seats and are on sale at https://black.cirqueitalia.com/events/1176_Paranormal-Cirque-Fort-Gratiot-MI. Starting times vary per day, though most performances start at or after 5:30 p.m.

    The show's website warns the performance contains adult language and content, so it may be best to leave kids at home. Those between the ages of 13 and 17 can attend only if they are accompanied by an adult.

    'Young Frankenstein' at Riverbank Theater

    Marine City's Riverbank Theater will host a performance based on Mel Brooks's parody of the classic horror story.

    The play will be available from Oct. 4 to Nov. 24. Shows will be available at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and at 3 p.m. on Sundays.

    Tickets are $38 apiece, and can be bought online at https://thumbcoasttheaters.thundertix.com/events/220754 .

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S0eMQ_0vmu6sQR00

    Tom Daldin and Jim Edelman come to Port Huron

    Port Huron Town Hall will be hosting its second set of speakers for the season with the hosts of PBS's Emmy-winning show Under the Radar.

    Tom Daldin and Jim Edelman were most recently in Port Huron to film for the show's 2023 season, which featured Port Huron.

    Port Huron Town Hall will be hosting the pair from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the McMorran Theater in Port Huron on Oct. 14. Tickets for the presentation are $45.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P9Zac_0vmu6sQR00

    Detroit Rock City Paranormal Investigation at Fort Gratiot Lighthouse

    Fort Gratiot Lighthouse will host a team of paranormal enthusiasts on Oct. 19.

    The group will be exploring the lighthouse, which was built in 1829, to discuss historical tragedies and any paranormal activity they come across.

    The event starts at 7 p.m. and is for adults only. Tickets cost $20 for museum members and $25 for the general public.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xHrwd_0vmu6sQR00

    Port Huron Halloween Stroll

    For those looking for an event appropriate for younger audiences, Port Huron's Parks and Recreation Office will be hosting a stroll through Sanborn Park on Oct. 26. Six groups can enter the park in 30 minute intervals between 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

    Participating businesses will provide treats to guests, and a train ride around the park will be available at no extra cost. The cost of tickets is less the sooner you register, at only $8 for the earliest tickets and $12 for those who pay on the day of the event.

    Registrations are open at https://rec.porthuron.org/CourseActivities.aspx?id=39 .

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vJ4Mo_0vmu6sQR00

    This article originally appeared on Port Huron Times Herald: Check out these events coming to the Blue Water Area this October

