Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Times-Gazette

    Opinion: Family history of breast cancer helps to determine when to have first mammogram

    By Christine Vanderpool,

    2 days ago

    The American Cancer Society estimates more than half a million breast cancer deaths have been prevented in the United States since 1989 due to mammography and improvements in treatments.

    Mammograms are a woman’s best defense in detecting breast cancer early. The American College of Radiology (ACR) recommends annual mammograms starting at age 40. The best chance for early detection of breast cancer is a combination of three screening tools:

    • Monthly breast self- examination (starting at age 30)
    • Annual high quality mammogram (starting at age 30)
    • Annual clinical breast exam (starting at 40)

    Talk to your health care provider about options if you are younger than 40 but have a family history of breast cancer. It usually is recommended you have a mammogram 10 years before the age that a first degree relative had breast cancer.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PMr6P_0wMz5bkF00

    University Hospitals Samaritan Medical Center has multiple options for breast cancer screenings that include advanced screening exams.

    What are mammograms, how they work

    Mammograms are X-rays of the breast tissue that can detect abnormalities well before being palpable. To capture a clear and detailed view of the breast tissue, the breasts are compressed for an even thickness and the mammogram is performed using 3D (tomography) technology.

    In addition to UH Samaritan using 3D imaging, each of our UH Samaritan Medical Centers mammography suites have the Smart Curve breast stabilization system. The curved design of these screening mammography paddles mirrors the shape of a woman’s breast offering up to 93 percent more comfortable exam.

    More than 40% of women have dense breast tissue. Breast density, which is classified in one of four categories, is identified by the radiologist reading the mammogram. To further enhance our screening services for women classified as having dense breast tissue, UH Samaritan offers two additional screening exams: Fast Breast MRI and ABUS (Automated Breast Ultrasound).

    The fast Breast MRI is a self-pay screening exam that utilizes a contrast injection to enhance imaging and takes approximately 10 minutes. The ABUS exam takes an ultrasound by pressing firmly against the breast while in a laying down position and takes three scans of each breast creating 3D images.

    The ABUS exam takes about 15 minutes to complete. The radiologist then compares both the patients’ most recent mammogram to the Fast Breast MRI and ABUS. Talk to your health care provider to determine if supplemental screenings would be beneficial.

    Where to scan in Ashland County

    October is Breast Cancer Awareness month and University Hospitals Samaritan Medical Center would like to remind women to take care of themselves.  One in eight women in the US will be diagnosed with breast cancer.

    Have you had your mammogram? UH Samaritan has three locations. Two are in Ashland – Samaritan Hospital, 1025 Center St., and at Women’s Health, 2212 Mifflin Ave. One is in Mansfield at the Samaritan Richland Health Center, 1033 Ashland Road.

    For more information or to schedule an appointment visit uhhospitals.org.

    Christina Vanderpool, RN, BSN, is the community outreach nurse at University Hospitals Samaritan Medical Center in Ashland.

    This article originally appeared on Ashland Times Gazette: Opinion: Family history of breast cancer helps to determine when to have first mammogram

    Related Search

    Breast cancer screeningMammography technologyBreast densityBreast cancerFamily history impactEarly detection

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato17 days ago
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' & Adult Film Star John Baily (a.k.a. 'Jack Baker'): 30 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato15 hours ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group27 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel6 days ago
    A New Company is Linked to Deadly McDonald's Ecoli Outbreak, CDC Says
    Thomas Smith1 day ago
    Vanished on the High Seas: Cruise Ship Mysteries
    Where are they? Podcast1 day ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Overboard Cruise Passenger Rescued by Firefighter on Ship Who Jumped Into Water
    J. Souza19 days ago
    25 homeless people will get a path into housing under Jacksonville program
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Popular shoe brand permanently laying off 77 SoCal employees
    The HD Post11 days ago
    SUV Homicide: Slain Driver Found in Arlington Parking Lot
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt13 days ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast4 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato23 days ago
    Meet Moose: The Easy-Going & Lovable Tripod Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    Federal jury awards $7.8 Million to CA workers denied COVID vaccine religious accommodations
    The HD Post1 day ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz20 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt23 days ago
    Meet Parmigiano: The Sweet & Tiny Chihuahua Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    Amendment 3 marijuana issue fires up people on both sides
    Jacksonville Today20 hours ago
    Local Dog Rescue Reveals They're In Urgent Need Of More Foster Homes
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune21 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Older men’s connections often wither when they’re on their own
    Northern Kentucky Tribune13 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz15 days ago
    As early voting begins in Arizona, local elections officials detail security steps
    Arizona Luminaria18 days ago
    Meet Oliver: The Tiny Puppy With An Enormous Personality
    Dianna Carney24 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune10 days ago
    Woman Sentenced for $483K Amazon Fraud Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia10 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt17 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy