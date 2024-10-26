Opinion: Family history of breast cancer helps to determine when to have first mammogram

The American Cancer Society estimates more than half a million breast cancer deaths have been prevented in the United States since 1989 due to mammography and improvements in treatments.

Mammograms are a woman’s best defense in detecting breast cancer early. The American College of Radiology (ACR) recommends annual mammograms starting at age 40. The best chance for early detection of breast cancer is a combination of three screening tools:

Monthly breast self- examination (starting at age 30)

Annual high quality mammogram (starting at age 30)

Annual clinical breast exam (starting at 40)

Talk to your health care provider about options if you are younger than 40 but have a family history of breast cancer. It usually is recommended you have a mammogram 10 years before the age that a first degree relative had breast cancer.

University Hospitals Samaritan Medical Center has multiple options for breast cancer screenings that include advanced screening exams.

What are mammograms, how they work

Mammograms are X-rays of the breast tissue that can detect abnormalities well before being palpable. To capture a clear and detailed view of the breast tissue, the breasts are compressed for an even thickness and the mammogram is performed using 3D (tomography) technology.

In addition to UH Samaritan using 3D imaging, each of our UH Samaritan Medical Centers mammography suites have the Smart Curve breast stabilization system. The curved design of these screening mammography paddles mirrors the shape of a woman’s breast offering up to 93 percent more comfortable exam.

More than 40% of women have dense breast tissue. Breast density, which is classified in one of four categories, is identified by the radiologist reading the mammogram. To further enhance our screening services for women classified as having dense breast tissue, UH Samaritan offers two additional screening exams: Fast Breast MRI and ABUS (Automated Breast Ultrasound).

The fast Breast MRI is a self-pay screening exam that utilizes a contrast injection to enhance imaging and takes approximately 10 minutes. The ABUS exam takes an ultrasound by pressing firmly against the breast while in a laying down position and takes three scans of each breast creating 3D images.

The ABUS exam takes about 15 minutes to complete. The radiologist then compares both the patients’ most recent mammogram to the Fast Breast MRI and ABUS. Talk to your health care provider to determine if supplemental screenings would be beneficial.

Where to scan in Ashland County

October is Breast Cancer Awareness month and University Hospitals Samaritan Medical Center would like to remind women to take care of themselves. One in eight women in the US will be diagnosed with breast cancer.

Have you had your mammogram? UH Samaritan has three locations. Two are in Ashland – Samaritan Hospital, 1025 Center St., and at Women’s Health, 2212 Mifflin Ave. One is in Mansfield at the Samaritan Richland Health Center, 1033 Ashland Road.

For more information or to schedule an appointment visit uhhospitals.org.

Christina Vanderpool, RN, BSN, is the community outreach nurse at University Hospitals Samaritan Medical Center in Ashland.

This article originally appeared on Ashland Times Gazette: Opinion: Family history of breast cancer helps to determine when to have first mammogram