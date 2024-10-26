Somestimes crap happens and emergency applications become necessary to prevent overflow

Winter is coming and it will be so exciting to see the sparkle of the snow as it covers the rolling hills of northeast Ohio. The sun shining on a fresh lay of snow is just unexplainable and it sure makes my commute to work a whole lot better. But the beauty comes to a screeching halt when I pass the once pristine, sparkling snow-covered field that is now covered with manure.

Manure on farm fields and as a nutrient source is very beneficial, when applied properly using best management practices. Manure application is nature’s ultimate recycling project. Proper manure application makes good sense for the environment and for your bottom line. But the key is manure applications must be done correctly.

“No one likes to think about manure management, but it’s a reality of life on the farm” said Jane Houin, Ashland SWCD director. “As we wrap up the 2024 calendar year, it’s a great time to think about some ways to improve manure management for next year, especially with all of the cost-share dollars and programs currently available.”

At Ashland SWCD, we never recommend applying manure to frozen or snow-covered ground. Manure applications in the winter should not be a planned part of your operation. With farmers increasingly under the spotlight when it comes to water quality and environmental stewardship, you owe it to yourself and the rest of our industry to take responsibility and plan for proper manure applications. Plus, proper manure application is the law, and there can be serious consequences if you choose not to follow those practices.

However, as fellow farmers and agriculturists, we also know the reality is sometimes “crap” happens on the farm and emergency application may be necessary to prevent storage overflow. If that happens, it’s important to remember to only spread enough manure to prevent manure overflow until soil conditions improve.

During an emergency winter application, it’s important to follow these guidelines:

Manure must be injected or immediately incorporated and cannot exceed 5,000 gallons/acre.

Land must have at least 90% surface residue; that most likely means cover crop ground or forage fields.

Apply to least risky fields with the least slope. Fields with over a 6% slope (that’s a lot of northeast Ohio) must be applied in alternating 60-200 feet strips on the contour.

Manure cannot be applied on more than 20 contiguous acres.

Application must be setback to a minimum of 200 feet from surface water and 300 feet from wells, springs and drinking water.

Application rates cannot exceed those specified in Table 3, page 16 of the NRCS Conservation Standard Code 590, Nutrient Management.

While it’s important to follow these guidelines, they are not a “get out of jail free” card. Even if you are following the guidelines and your manure application enters waters of the state (ditches, streams, rivers, etc.) you are still ultimately responsible and may face financial fines. Also, remember to keep all manure application records for five years.

Get the scoop on poop at presentation in December

If all of this is overwhelming or more information would be of interest, Ashland SWCD, Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District (MWCD) and surrounding local SWCD are going host Rated M for Manure at the Ohio Theatre, 156 N. Water St., Loudonville, on Dec. 5. Registration is $5 per person or free for attendees and a friend when they register together.

The event will feature Glen Arnold from The Ohio State University, who will give the scoop on poop on farm agronomics. Francis Springer from the Ohio Department of Agriculture will show best management practices in pictures for a good, bad and ugly representation of best management practices that may or may not have been used.

Kip Studer from the Ohio Department of Agriculture will will talk about the CNMP component of the H2Ohio program and what all is involved in CNMP development.

Jason Ruhl from the USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) will talk about cost share opportunities available through NRCS to develop and implement CNMPs as well.

The doors will open at 5:30 with the program starting at 6 p.m. Pizza and water will be supplied, but if you want popcorn, candy or other drinks they will be available for purchase at the concession stand. We do ask you RSVP to Ashland SWCD at 419-281-7645 to ensure seating and pizza.

Participantswill learn about the basics of developing a manure management plan (MMP), whether that be an informal, basic MMP or a more formal and detailed comprehensive manure management plan (CNMP) − and they’ll learn more about how having those plan in place can net dollars for their farms, Houin said.

For example, the statewide expansion of the H2Ohio program into Ashland County earlier this year includes incentives for livestock farmers who develop and implement CNMPs on their farm, starting with $10 per acre for CNMP development with the opportunity to enroll to them implement that plan for the next two years for another $10 an acre per year.

Katie Eikleberry is a conservation specialist with the Ashland Soil and Water Conservation District.

This article originally appeared on Ashland Times Gazette: Somestimes crap happens and emergency applications become necessary to prevent overflow