Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Times-Gazette

    On the menu are egg casserole, biscuits and pancakes

    By Ashland Times-Gazette,

    2 days ago

    The annual Mayor’s Veterans Day Breakfast will be held 7:30-9 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11, at the Fraternal Order of Eagles Club, 400 Eastlake Drive, Ashland.

    Breakfast will be continuously served throughout the morning.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00HWP7_0wLRhSUq00

    “We are so thankful to live in the great United States of America, and we are so blessed that in every generation God has raised up a group of men and women to defend our freedom by serving in our country’s military,” Mayor Matt Miller said in a news release. “We are so proud of our veterans and current service members and this annual breakfast is one way we can say thank you to these local heroes.”

    The free breakfast includes egg casserole, biscuits and gravy, pancakes and more.

    This article originally appeared on Ashland Times Gazette: On the menu are egg casserole, biscuits and pancakes

    Related Search

    Free community mealsVeterans Day breakfastFraternal Order of eaglesUnited States of AmericaAshland times GazetteMatt Miller

    Comments / 1

    Add a Comment
    Stray
    21h ago
    Creepy Millers...
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel5 days ago
    This Beautiful Castle in Ohio Is a Forgotten Dream of a Gilded Age Oil Tycoon
    wheninyourstate.com1 day ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney4 days ago
    Dairy Twist Celebrates Season's End With Free Ice Cream All Day Long
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast3 days ago
    Road closing today: Making way for delivery of ‘massive’ cupola going to Downs of Nicholson
    Northern Kentucky Tribune1 day ago
    This Tiny But Mighty State Park In Ohio Is Too Beautiful To Keep Secret
    familydestinationsguide.com1 day ago
    Vanished on the High Seas: Cruise Ship Mysteries
    Where are they? Podcast15 hours ago
    Overboard Cruise Passenger Rescued by Firefighter on Ship Who Jumped Into Water
    J. Souza18 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    New dental clinic provides care to underserved populations
    The Lantern10 days ago
    25 homeless people will get a path into housing under Jacksonville program
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney9 days ago
    Here’s when early voting begins on the First Coast
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Ohio State Wexner Medical Center survey advises adults who suspect they have ADHD to seek out proper diagnoses
    The Lantern1 day ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post25 days ago
    Meet Moose: The Easy-Going & Lovable Tripod Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Local Dog Rescue Reveals They're In Urgent Need Of More Foster Homes
    Dianna Carney4 days ago
    Hunger grows among active duty military
    Jacksonville Today23 days ago
    Meet Brie: The Sweet & Tiny Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz19 days ago
    The Tragic Last Days of Troubled Former Child Star Scotty Beckett ('Our Gang'/'The Little Rascals')
    Herbie J Pilato10 days ago
    Police: After noise complaint, resident cranks up music, locks door on officers
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel4 days ago
    In Memory of Singer Jermaine Stewart: 27 Years After His Tragic Death by AIDS-related Liver Cancer
    Herbie J Pilato19 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Older men’s connections often wither when they’re on their own
    Northern Kentucky Tribune12 days ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post24 days ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Meet Oliver: The Tiny Puppy With An Enormous Personality
    Dianna Carney23 days ago
    Advocates urge tenants of troubled Aurora, Colo. buildings to ask for damage deposits for new spaces
    David Heitz28 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy