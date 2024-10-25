The annual Mayor’s Veterans Day Breakfast will be held 7:30-9 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11, at the Fraternal Order of Eagles Club, 400 Eastlake Drive, Ashland.

Breakfast will be continuously served throughout the morning.

“We are so thankful to live in the great United States of America, and we are so blessed that in every generation God has raised up a group of men and women to defend our freedom by serving in our country’s military,” Mayor Matt Miller said in a news release. “We are so proud of our veterans and current service members and this annual breakfast is one way we can say thank you to these local heroes.”

The free breakfast includes egg casserole, biscuits and gravy, pancakes and more.

This article originally appeared on Ashland Times Gazette: On the menu are egg casserole, biscuits and pancakes