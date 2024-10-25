Over 100 years ago, children used slates and chalk to learn in the classroom.

Today, technology is the standard in the classroom.

Education has advanced but Loudonville-Perrysville students are expected to go to school in a 100-year-old building not built for today’s learning needs.

Help our kids and the community thrive.

Vote for L-P Schools on Nov. 5.

Ellen Black, Loudonville

This article originally appeared on Ashland Times Gazette: Letter: L-P's 100-year-old building not suited for today's learning needs