    • The Times-Gazette

    Letter: L-P's 100-year-old building not suited for today's learning needs

    By Ashland Times-Gazette,

    2 days ago

    Over 100 years ago, children used slates and chalk to learn in the classroom.

    Today, technology is the standard in the classroom.

    Education has advanced but Loudonville-Perrysville students are expected to go to school in a 100-year-old building not built for today’s learning needs.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3faMMK_0wLRG9f500

    Help our kids and the community thrive.

    Vote for L-P Schools on Nov. 5.

    Ellen Black, Loudonville

    This article originally appeared on Ashland Times Gazette: Letter: L-P's 100-year-old building not suited for today's learning needs

