Stratton described as 'rare' individual 'who truly lives by the tenents of her faith'

The Ashland County Community Foundation Women’s Fund celebrated its 20th anniversary at Mount Vernon Estate with more than 100 women attending to recognize those helping to support and empower women.

Dorothy Stratton was honored for being the winner of the 2024 Dr. Lucille G. Ford Freedom From Selfishness Award .

Established in 2013 and named for Ashland County Community Foundation’s founding president, Dr. Lucille Ford, the annual award recognizes women who have shown a long-standing commitment to philanthropy.

“No one gets to choose the circumstances of his or her birth, whether one is born to stability or to chaos, to comfort or to distress, to riches or to poverty. My own spiritual journey took me to the Religious Society of Friends, commonly known as the Quakers," Stratton said upon receiving the award. "There I found the language to express my understanding that there is that of God in every person, and therefore every person is to be respected and valued.”

'How can we help without judging?'

She recalled seeing a tragic story in the paper years ago about a child being taken from his mother who was a drug addict and was not taking care of him. This story stuck with her over the years, with both the welfare of the child and his young mother weighing heavy on her heart.

“The questions that arose in my aching heart at that time were, how can we help without judging? How can we help in a way that would be effective?” she said.

Stratton added that over the years, she surmised the Women’s Fund’s desire to address these same questions and make life better for women and children (and men, too).

“The childcare initiative is a spectacular testimony to the dedication of those who have been given much, taking responsibility for sharing their blessings. There is always more to be done,” she said.

As a new component to the award, through a grant from the Community Foundation, the Women’s Fund provided Stratton with $1,000 she may grant to the nonprofit organization or charitable cause of her choice.

Dorothy Stratton's impact can be felt throughout Ashland County

Stratton’s contributions have impacted a wide range of the population at large, from her work as professor at Ashland University to her support of cultural events and health and wellness institutions in the community.

She co-founded the Department of Social Work at Ashland University, serving as department chair for over 30 years. Stratton inspired students to stand for their convictions and be agents for change.

She also co-founded the Ashland County Oral Health Services, known as the 9 th Street Dental Clinic. This merged with the Third Street Family Health Services, where she now serves on the board. She also was instrumental in the founding of the Ashland Center for Nonviolence at AU.

She serves on the Ashland Chautauqua planning , as well as the Juneteenth planning committees.

"Stratton has been described as “one of those rare individuals who truly lives the tenets of her faith − simplicity, peace, integrity, community, equality and stewardship,” Sue Heimann, retired vice president of Student Affairs at Ashland University, said in a letter of support that accompanied Stratton’s nomination by Khush Pittenger.

“Dorothy gives so much to so many. Her servant leadership is an inspiration to me and so many others,” Heimann said.

In nominating Stratton, Pittenger wrote that when Dorothy is not involved with the work of the various organizations where she is involved, she is keeping in touch with people who are dealing with various life changes, such as going to into a care facility, experiencing widowhood or a serious illness.

Ashland County Cancer Association presented with EmpowHer Giving Circle grant

Following Stratton’s remarks, those in attendance demonstrated the by awarding an EmpowHer Giving Circle grant to Ashland County Cancer Association. The association was selected by popular vote to receive half of the over $8,000 raised at the 20th anniversary celebration. The other half will go to the Women’s Fund endowment.

Nominations for the Freedom from Selfishness Award will be accepted in January and February, as the Women’s Fund Steering Committee plans to transition from a fall award date to a spring award date next year. Award recipients are selected by a committee of the Women’s Fund of Richland County Foundation.

Past award recipients include Nancy T. Davis (2014), Janet L. Archer (2015), Nancy E. Kopp (2016), Ann J. Miller (2017), Dr. JoAnn Ford Watson (2018), Diana S. Brechbuhler (2019), Dr. Julia Wright (2020), Lori Gottfried (2021), Norma Wygant (2022) and Elaine Hess (2023).

Ford defined philanthropy as “freedom from selfishness,” and she exemplified that definition throughout her life.

“Even though Dr. Ford is no longer here with us physically, her spirit of bold yet humble leadership is still very much with us in the work we do at Ashland County Community Foundation,” ACCF Chief Operating Officer Kristin Aspin said. “It’s very much with us in the room today. And it’s very much alive in our community in the selfless work of people like Dorothy Stratton, the 2024 recipient of the Dr. Lucille G. Ford Freedom From Selfishness Award.”

This article originally appeared on Ashland Times Gazette: Stratton described as 'rare' individual 'who truly lives by the tenents of her faith'