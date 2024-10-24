Opinion: The silver lining of Mother Nature and camping, who don't always see eye to eye

I have a friend we call Bill “Two Strikes” Baumgartner. In the game of life, he inevitably steps up to the plate with two strikes against him. Most the time the fickle fingers of fate are planted firmly in his eye sockets.

Not to add insult to injury, but I think I’ve one-upped him. My last three camping trips ended with monsoon rains on the final nights.

Strike One (Or, as Bill would say in his best umpire’s voice, “Steee-rike One!”)

I was on a trip to the Boundary Waters Canoe Area in early August with the Simpkins family. We had great weather all week − up till the final night. We knew rain was coming so we set up tarps for added protection from the rain. I strung mine up near my tent.

It was barely dark when I turned in. The Simpkins gathered under my tarp, playing cards. What a delightful way to fall asleep, snuggled in my sleeping bag, listening to their cheerful banter. Alternately, the rain would come down hard on my tent and drown out their voices. The intervals of rain on the roof of the tent also were soothing.

I slept well.

As a bonus, I picked up a great pointer from the Simpkins in the morning. They used microfiber towels to remove a lot of the moisture from their tarp and tents before packing them.

Of course that doesn’t work if the rain’s falling while you’re taking down your tent and tarp. Which is what happened on the next two camping trips.

Stree-rike Two! at Algonquin Provincial Park, Canada

The following month Ken Arthur and I went on a six-day canoe trip to Algonquin Provincial Park in Canada.

Halfway into the trip we received an ominous forecast from paddlers who had just arrived at Algonquin. We revised our itinerary. We had set up the trip to be an out-and-back, returning to where I’d left my truck at Canoe Lake. We planned to paddle into the interior, which involved canoeing across several lakes and portaging in between. We decided to paddle back out a day earlier and camp on a lake closer to my truck. That way, we’d have only two lakes and one easy portage in the rain.

On the evening of our final day it rained hard. The winds kicked up to the point the rain blew in under the tarp. I used my camp chair as an umbrella to keep the horizontal rain from drenching me.

Still, I was cold and wet. It was daylight when I retreated to my tent and crawled into my sleeping bag to warm up. It was just starting to get dark when I drifted off to sleep.

In the morning, we finished packing and hit the water, paddling and portaging through intermittent drizzle and rain showers.

Stree-rike Three! and your out at Grand River, Ohio

In the most recent scenario, I was camping and canoeing with my son, Irv III, and friend, Joe Hughes, on the Grand River in Northeast Ohio. As advertised, the weather was fine Friday and Saturday. The forecast called for rain to start 7 p.m. Saturday. Fortunately, it held off till after 9:30 so we got to enjoy some time around the campfire and finish carving our pumpkins.

Otherwise, the forecast was spot on − showers alternating with thunderstorms throughout the night and into Sunday afternoon.

In the morning, I waited for the rain to slow before making my move. When it did, I packed my sleeping gear into dry bags and tossed them outside, then emerged from the tent to start taking it down.

But the thunderstorms kept coming and I’d have to retreat to my truck to wait them out. The luxury of car camping.

One of the thunderstorms hit after I’d taken down the rainfly, so the tent sat out in the elements while I waited in my truck. The rain tapered off, I returned to finish the job and found a pool of water on the tent floor. It was somehow reassuring to know the floor was water tight.

My campmates got up a bit later and took down their tents.

Sometimes rainclouds have a silver lining. The boys missed out on my signature chili omelets. Instead my son treated us to a hearty breakfast at the Waffle House Restaurant up the road. And coffee!

Maybe I’ll invite “Two Strikes” Baumgartner on my next canoe trip. What could possibly go wrong?

This article originally appeared on Ashland Times Gazette: Opinion: The silver lining of Mother Nature and camping, who don't always see eye to eye