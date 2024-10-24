St. Edward Church in Ashland held a Eucharistic Procession that proceeded down Cottage Street to the Foundations Plaza on Oct. 13. A short program was held.

The procession, the first for the church, carried the Eucharistic Lord and was followed by more than 150 parishioners to bring awareness to God’s presence in the Eucharist, to bring glory to God and walk with Jesus.

The first recorded Eucharistic Processions were in the 1270s in Cologne, Germany. Ever since the processions have been held throughout Europe.

The Catholic church in the United States began a three-year Eucharistic awareness of Christ’s presence 2½ years ago. The first year was a Diocesan program that included, along with other initiatives, ballpark Masses. Ashland hosted one of the Masses at the Guy C. Myers Memotial Bandshell.

The second year was the Parish initiative in which St. Edwards began, among other things, adoration after the first Saturday Masses and began the planning for the procession. This year, which will end in July 2025, is for the individual. It was begun with the Eucharistic Congress in Indianapolis.

The Eucharistic Congress was held in Indianapolis in July. It began with groups from north, south, east and west marching most times in Eucharistic Procession toward Indianapolis. The groups met in Indianapolis and were joined by 60,000 others to celebrate Christ’s presence for five days. This began the third year, the year for the individual to bring awareness of Christ’s presence to others.

The Eucharistic Procession by St. Edward Church was an attempt in Ashland to do just that.

This article originally appeared on Ashland Times Gazette: First Eucharistic Processions happened in the 1270s in Cologne, Germany