Mapleton classmates from 1974 meet for 50-year celebration

The Mapleton High School class of 1974 celebrated its 50-year reunion Oct. 4-5 at Ashland BW-3 and The Mount Vernon Estates, with 46 and 55 attendees, respectively.

Appetizers were served at BW-3 thanks to a donation from classmate Ed Stanley. A 50/50 was held that raised $120 for the class treasury.

On Saturday the reunion began with appetizers by Exclusively Yours Catering. A class photo was taken by Mauer Photography for the 37 alumni who attended. It was the largest reunion attended in 50 years. The class has had a reunion every five years since graduation day. The class had 97 graduates. There were three attendees who came to the reunion for the first time − Becky Fox Hiller, William Wentworth and Keith Cellar.

A Memory Booklet was made by Bev (Clouser) Iceman that included a list of deceased class members. Since graduation there have been 23 class members lost. A special memory booklet honors deceased class members with their obituaries and obituaries of past teachers and friends from Mapleton.

The class motto, which was written by Janet Bleschschmidt House, Peggy Kerr Contos and Mike Young, is "dreams will remain fantasies forever, unless we have the courage to fulfill them.”

On Saturday, wine glass favors with the Mapleton Mountie Logo and Class of 74-50 th Class Reunio” were given to each class members. A special recognition was done for veterans and veteran spouses. Tom Gosser served 30 years in the US Army, Bob (Carol) Forbes served 20 years in the US Army, Deb (Paul) Huffman served 12 years in the US Navy, Mike (Ann) Ferraro served 20 years in the US Air Force, Nancy Penton Bishop served 30 years in the US Air Force, Ed Stanley served four years in the US Air Force and Russell Schoonover served six years in the US Navy.

The veterans were given a glass favor with the military logo of their branch served and a flag.

A 50/50 raffle was held, which raised $110. There were five out-of-state attendees. The person who came the farthest was Nancy Penton Bishop, who came 2,500 miles from Malott, Washington. The couple married the longest was (Layton) and Cathy Funk Broome, who were married in 1974. The class member with the most children, grandchilden, and great-grandchildren was Char Sindeldecker Patterson with 34. Nancy Penton Bishop had the most pets with 25. The person with the closest birthday to Oct. 5 was Natalie (Bill) Bardy. The first to arrive Friday to BW-3 was Bill Wentworth and first to arrive Saturday was Burke Young.

The class enjoyed a cake donated by Janet Blechschmidt House. The evening ended with class members enjoying posters from previous reunions, memorabilia brought in by classmates and a Photo Booth by Rita Delozier.

