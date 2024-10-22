Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Times-Gazette

    Mapleton classmates from 1974 meet for 50-year celebration

    By Ashland Times-Gazette,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Fd7Gn_0wGo7bfa00

    The Mapleton High School class of 1974 celebrated its 50-year reunion Oct. 4-5 at Ashland BW-3 and The Mount Vernon Estates, with 46 and 55 attendees, respectively.

    Appetizers were served at BW-3 thanks to a donation from classmate Ed Stanley. A 50/50 was held that raised $120 for the class treasury.

    On Saturday the reunion began with appetizers by Exclusively Yours Catering. A class photo was taken by Mauer Photography for the 37 alumni who attended. It was the largest reunion attended in 50 years. The class has had a reunion every five years since graduation day. The class had 97 graduates. There were three attendees who came to the reunion for the first time − Becky Fox Hiller, William Wentworth and Keith Cellar.

    A Memory Booklet was made by Bev (Clouser) Iceman that included a list of deceased class members. Since graduation there have been 23 class members lost. A special memory booklet honors deceased class members with their obituaries and obituaries of past teachers and friends from Mapleton.

    The class motto, which was written by Janet Bleschschmidt House, Peggy Kerr Contos and Mike Young, is "dreams will remain fantasies forever, unless we have the courage to fulfill them.”

    On Saturday, wine glass favors with the Mapleton Mountie Logo and Class of 74-50 th Class Reunio” were given to each class members. A special recognition was done for veterans and veteran spouses. Tom Gosser served 30 years in the US Army, Bob (Carol) Forbes served 20 years in the US Army, Deb (Paul) Huffman served 12 years in the US Navy, Mike (Ann) Ferraro served 20 years in the US Air Force, Nancy Penton Bishop served 30 years in the US Air Force, Ed Stanley served four years in the US Air Force and Russell Schoonover served six years in the US Navy.

    The veterans were given a glass favor with the military logo of their branch served and a flag.

    A 50/50 raffle was held, which raised $110. There were five out-of-state attendees. The person who came the farthest was Nancy Penton Bishop, who came 2,500 miles from Malott, Washington. The couple married the longest was (Layton) and Cathy Funk Broome, who were married in 1974. The class member with the most children, grandchilden, and great-grandchildren was Char Sindeldecker Patterson with 34. Nancy Penton Bishop had the most pets with 25. The person with the closest birthday to Oct. 5 was Natalie (Bill) Bardy. The first to arrive Friday to BW-3 was Bill Wentworth and first to arrive Saturday was Burke Young.

    The class enjoyed a cake donated by Janet Blechschmidt House. The evening ended with class members enjoying posters from previous reunions, memorabilia brought in by classmates and a Photo Booth by Rita Delozier.

    This article originally appeared on Ashland Times Gazette: Mapleton classmates from 1974 meet for 50-year celebration

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Ohio Locale Named The 'Richest Town' In The Entire State
    92.3 WCOL2 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato16 hours ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Borough council rescinds demotion of police captain
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel22 days ago
    These Two Tiny Shih Tzu Siblings Are Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz26 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz29 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz21 days ago
    'It's been debunked': Fox News host fact checks Trump to his face on Springfield Haitians
    Raw Story3 days ago
    This Stunning Victorian Castle In Ohio Will Transport You Straight To The 1800s
    familydestinationsguide.com1 day ago
    Campaign aims to keep infants safe while they sleep
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Another police chief out at East Union
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel15 hours ago
    25 homeless people will get a path into housing under Jacksonville program
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    NOV. 5 VOTER GUIDE | Florida Amendments
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz21 days ago
    Opinion: Without migrant gangs on every corner, President Trump's visit to Aurora sure to be weird
    David Heitz14 days ago
    Letter to the editor: Matth Toebben urges citizens to vote ‘Yes’ on Amendment 2
    Northern Kentucky Tribune6 days ago
    Overboard Cruise Passenger Rescued by Firefighter on Ship Who Jumped Into Water
    J. Souza15 days ago
    ‘Pumpy’ gets $78k to install well and pavilion; Mahanoy, East Union, McAdoo get grants for police cruisers
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Meredith MacRae Was "Unhappy" When Her 'Bobbie Jo' Role Was Diminished on TV's 'Petticoat Junction'
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Transgender rights: Protesters, supporters try to drown out rhetoric at Colorado Capitol
    David Heitz18 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago
    Local Pup Searching For New Home After Former Owners Decide Lifestyle Does Not Match
    Camilo Díaz25 days ago
    Matanzas Riverkeeper joins call to protect native turtle species
    Jacksonville Today12 hours ago
    Investigators reopen 36-year-old cold case in Murray Hill
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    In the wake of Apalachee shooting, hundreds of students walk out of Herschel V. Jenkins High School
    The Current GA29 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post22 days ago
    Denver mayor won’t fund “safe parking” for people living in RVs
    David Heitz5 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy