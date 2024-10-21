Ashland County city, townships, villages seek OKs for levies, issues and liquor option

This story has been updated to include that a 1.4-mill levy on the Nov. 5 ballot for Hillsdale Local Schools is a renewal issue.

Voters in Ashland County will be asked to approve one countywide issue, 18 township and village issues, five school district issues and one liquor option in the Nov. 5 general election.

Issues, levies and options on the ballot are:

Countywide

Ashland County General Health District , 0.45-mill renewal, current expenses, five years; it would raise $465,000 annually; cost for a property valued at $100,000 is $10 a year

Villages and townships

Clear Creek Township , 2-mill renewal, roads and bridge, five years; it would raise $66,000 annually; cost for a property valued at $100,000 is $43 a year

Hanover Township , 1.2-mill renewal, roads and bridges, five years; it would raise $44,000 annually; cost for a property valued at $100,000 is $28 a year

Hanover Township , 1.2-mill renewal, fire and EMS services, five years; it would raise $45,000 annually; cost for a property valued at $100,000 is $28 a year

Hayesville Village, 1.5-mill renewal, current expenses, five years; it would raise $5,000 annually; cost for a property valued at $100,000 is $13 a year

Hayesville Village , 1.6 mill renewal, current expenses, five years; it would raise $18,000 annually; cost for a property valued at $100,000 is $56 a year

Jeromesville Community Fire District , 1.6-mill renewal, fire and EMS services, five years; it would raise $120,000 annually; cost for a property valued at $100,000 is $9 a year

Jeromesville Community Fire District , 1-mill renewal, fire and EMS services, five years; it would raise $87,000 annually; cost for a property valued at $100,000 is $9 a year

Jeromesville Community Fire District , 0.4-mill renewal, fire and EMS services, five years; itwould raise $34,000 annually; cost for a property valued at $100,000 is $3 a year

Lake Township , 1.5-mill renewal, fire and EMS services, five years; it would raise $26K annually; cost for a property valued at $100,000 is $32 a year

Lake Township , 1.25-mill additional, roads and bridges, five years; it would raise $34,000 annually; cost for a property valued at $100,000 is $44 a year

Perrysville Village , 5-mill additional, roads and bridges, five years; it would raise $62,000 annually; cost for a property valued at $100,000 is $175 a year

Polk-Jackson-Perry Fire District , 2.4-mill replacement, fire and EMS services, five years; it would raise $200,000 a year; cost for a property valued at $100,000 is $49

Polk-Jackson-Perry Fire District, 0.5-mill replacement, fire and EMS services, five years; it would raise $71,000 annually; cost for a property valued at $100,000 is $17 a year

Polk Village , 2.5-mill renewal, current expenses, five years; it would raise $10,000 annually; cost for a property valued at $100,000 is $77 a year

Ruggles Township , 1.3-mill renewal, fire and EMS services, five years; it would raise $32,000 annually; cost for a property valued at $100,000 is $29 a year

Vermillion Township , 0.5-mill renewal, maintaining and operating cemeteries, five years; it would raise $79,000 annually; cost for a property valued at $100,000 is $9 a year

Vermillion Township , 1-mill renewal, fire and EMS services, five years; it would raise $171,000 annually; cost for a property valued at $100,000 is $23 a year

Vermillion Township , 1.35-mill renewal, fire and EMS services, five years; it would raise $231,000 annually;o cost for a property valued at $100,000 is $31 a year

School issues

Loudonville-Perrysville Exempted Village School District , 9.743 mills, $53.5 million bond issue, 37 years, which would cost $341 a year for each $100,000 property value; and 0.5 mill new levy, continuing, which would raise $154,000 annually and cost $18 for each $100,000 of poperty value, both for new school campus

Hillsdale Local Schools , 20.1 mills, renewal, current expenses; it would raise $8,113,000 annually; cost to property valued at $100,000 is $347 a year

Hillsdale Local Schools , 1.4 mills, renewal, permanent improvement; it would raise $493,000 annually; cost to property valued at $100,000 is $13 a year

Northwestern Local School District Income Tax , repeal of 1.25%, current expenses, collects $2.9 million a year

Ruggles Township, EHOVE Joint Vocational School District, 2.2-mill bond issues, school construction, 36 years; it would raise $210 million; cost for property valued at $100,000 is $77 a year

Liquor option

Par Mar Oil , 505 Wooster Road, Loudonville, sale of wine and mixed beverages

