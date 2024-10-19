Opinion: Farmers as well as the environment can benefit from exclusion fencing

You don’t have to drive far across Ashland County to see that livestock plays an important role in our agricultural economy. And I have to confess, although I always enjoy seeing the different scenes of our county’s grain crops on a drive through the county, it’s the pastures filled with livestock that truly bring a smile to my face.

Unfortunately, what I also see on farms too often are severely eroded stream banks cutting through those pastures and cattle congregating in their own version of a “pool party” in those streams. Although the cartoon vision of a cattle pool party that plays in my head makes me laugh, the reality of the consequences of those cattle in the creeks makes me cringe.

One of the most common, most cited sources of impairment to the water quality in Ashland County is bacteria in our waterways. Despite our county’s thriving, river-based tourism economy, the reality is only 13% of the site sampled by Ohio EPA in 2014 met water quality recreational use standards, with bacteria from manure runoff and failing septic systems identified as significant contributors.

Good news about exclusion fencing

One of the simplest practices farmers can install to help reduce manure runoff from entering our waters is livestock exclusion fencing − and the best news is, Ashland Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) partners with the Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District (MWCD) to provide 100% cost share for these practices. And the even better news is the cost share program recently was revised and improved to benefit farmers even more.

The revised program guidelines allow for up to $15,000 of fencing to producers within MWCD’s jurisdictional boundaries − and they also allow for flash grazing of the excluded area and an annual mowing after July 15.

If you’re a livestock producer, you may wonder why you should care about excluding your animals from the streams in your pastures. The answer is simple and in two parts − to be a better steward of your land and to improve your bottom line.

Despite the popular narrative that paints farmers as the “bad guys” when it comes to creating water quality issues, there’s not a single farmer that I personally know who does not want to do what’s best for the long-term sustainability and viability of their farm.

Excluding livestock from streams helps producers become better stewards in several ways. It reduces streambank erosion and soil loss, it reduces manure runoff and bacteria entering our waterways and it improves wildlife habitat.

Exclusion fencing can help a farmer's bottom line

But in addition to those environmental benefits, livestock exclusion fencing can improve your bottom line. After implementing stream exclusion fencing, beef producers commonly see an increase in cattle weight gain, dairy producers see increased milk production (and butterfat) and all cattle producers commonly experience decreased disease presence in their herds.

Replacing on-stream watering with off-stream watering facilities improves the cleanliness and quality of water cattle are consuming. Plus, stream access can expose cattle to harmful organisms, including those that cause foot rot, environmental mastitis, jaundice, fever, red nose, bovine virus diarrhea and tuberculosis.

So, with all of these benefits, what’s holding you back? Stop by our Ashland SWCD office to learn more about the benefits of installing livestock exclusion fencing and the cost-share opportunities available. Or give use a call at office at 419-281-7645 and ask for Joe.

Jane Houin is the director of the Ashland County Soil and Water Conservation District.

This article originally appeared on Ashland Times Gazette: Opinion: Farmers as well as the environment can benefit from exclusion fencing