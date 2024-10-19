Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Times-Gazette

    Opinion: Farmers as well as the environment can benefit from exclusion fencing

    By Jane Houin,

    2 days ago

    You don’t have to drive far across Ashland County to see that livestock plays an important role in our agricultural economy. And I have to confess, although I always enjoy seeing the different scenes of our county’s grain crops on a drive through the county, it’s the pastures filled with livestock that truly bring a smile to my face.

    Unfortunately, what I also see on farms too often are severely eroded stream banks cutting through those pastures and cattle congregating in their own version of a “pool party” in those streams. Although the cartoon vision of a cattle pool party that plays in my head makes me laugh, the reality of the consequences of those cattle in the creeks makes me cringe.

    One of the most common, most cited sources of impairment to the water quality in Ashland County is bacteria in our waterways. Despite our county’s thriving, river-based tourism economy, the reality is only 13% of the site sampled by Ohio EPA in 2014 met water quality recreational use standards, with bacteria from manure runoff and failing septic systems identified as significant contributors.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eBbtD_0wDNcEzH00

    Good news about exclusion fencing

    One of the simplest practices farmers can install to help reduce manure runoff from entering our waters is livestock exclusion fencing − and the best news is, Ashland Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) partners with the Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District (MWCD) to provide 100% cost share for these practices. And the even better news is the cost share program recently was revised and improved to benefit farmers even more.

    The revised program guidelines allow for up to $15,000 of fencing to producers within MWCD’s jurisdictional boundaries − and they also allow for flash grazing of the excluded area and an annual mowing after July 15.

    If you’re a livestock producer, you may wonder why you should care about excluding your animals from the streams in your pastures. The answer is simple and in two parts − to be a better steward of your land and to improve your bottom line.

    Despite the popular narrative that paints farmers as the “bad guys” when it comes to creating water quality issues, there’s not a single farmer that I personally know who does not want to do what’s best for the long-term sustainability and viability of their farm.

    Excluding livestock from streams helps producers become better stewards in several ways. It reduces streambank erosion and soil loss, it reduces manure runoff and bacteria entering our waterways and it improves wildlife habitat.

    Exclusion fencing can help a farmer's bottom line

    But in addition to those environmental benefits, livestock exclusion fencing can improve your bottom line. After implementing stream exclusion fencing, beef producers commonly see an increase in cattle weight gain, dairy producers see increased milk production (and butterfat) and all cattle producers commonly experience decreased disease presence in their herds.

    Replacing on-stream watering with off-stream watering facilities improves the cleanliness and quality of water cattle are consuming. Plus, stream access can expose cattle to harmful organisms, including those that cause foot rot, environmental mastitis, jaundice, fever, red nose, bovine virus diarrhea and tuberculosis.

    So, with all of these benefits, what’s holding you back? Stop by our Ashland SWCD office to learn more about the benefits of installing livestock exclusion fencing and the cost-share opportunities available. Or give use a call at office at 419-281-7645 and ask for Joe.

    Jane Houin is the director of the Ashland County Soil and Water Conservation District.

    This article originally appeared on Ashland Times Gazette: Opinion: Farmers as well as the environment can benefit from exclusion fencing

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson17 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza10 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel13 days ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen12 days ago
    7 dead, 8 injured after Sapelo dock collapse
    The Current GA2 hours ago
    Florida Man Steals Approximately $30,000 of Goods from Local Medical Marijuana Dispensary
    Uncovering Florida15 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria12 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post18 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz18 days ago
    California Man Sentenced to 7 Years for $23.1 Million Fraudulent Investment
    Tysonomo Multimedia1 day ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz8 days ago
    Fire engulfs St. Albans ticket booth after Friday football game
    Michael Ramsburg2 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz8 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post27 days ago
    Mail ballots flow in as voter registration deadline nears
    Jacksonville Today17 days ago
    Class action filed against Neutrogena for falsely advertising makeup wipes as plant-based
    The HD Post2 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune3 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney4 days ago
    Early voting starts Tuesday in Wisconsin. Here’s what you need to know
    Wisconsin Watch4 hours ago
    Desis Overwhelmingly Support Kamala Harris In Battleground States, Poll Shows
    India Currentslast hour
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz27 days ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune5 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post20 days ago
    The River: Great Flood of 1937, recounted aboard BB Riverboat Belle of Cincinnati in 2018
    Northern Kentucky Tribune1 day ago
    Denver food stamp fraud: National problem as reimbursement ends
    David Heitz26 days ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune4 days ago
    Letter to the editor: Matth Toebben urges citizens to vote ‘Yes’ on Amendment 2
    Northern Kentucky Tribune3 days ago
    Republicans appeal a Georgia judge’s ruling that invalidates seven election rules
    The Current GA3 days ago
    Meet Avery: The Little & Sweet Young Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Colorado parks officials call off wolf capture operation after 19 nights without success
    Matt Whittaker8 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy