Ashland County Week 8 Football Power Rankings: Ashland, Hillsdale keep on rolling

Week 8 of high school football in Ohio has closed, so let's naturally dive into this week's Ashland Times-Gazette's Football Power Rankings.

9. Loudonville (0-8, 0-5)

Loudonville remain winless on the season after going down to Cardington Lincoln 42-14 on the road. The Pirates outgained the Redbirds 479-134.

This week: at Mount Gilead (2-6, 0-5)

8. South Central (1-7, 0-4)

South Central fell to 6-2 Western Reserve on the road 41-15, as the Trojans were only able to gather 169 total yards compared to the Roughriders' 427.

This week: vs. St. Paul (4-4, 3-1)

7. Northwestern (1-7, 0-5)

Northwestern struggled with their pass protection in the Huskies 36-6 away loss to Hillsdale on Friday, as they went into halftime trailing 29-0.

This week: at Waynedale (2-6, 2-3)

6. New London (2-6, 0-5)

New London dropped their five straight game after falling to Plymouth 40-12 last week.

This week: vs. Mapleton (3-5, 2-3)

5. Mapleton (3-5, 2-3)

Mapleton were overpowered by Firelands Conference leading Monroeville (8-0) 49-0 at home last week, as Eagles quarterback Evan Benfer had four total touchdowns (2 run, 1 pass, 1 punt for TD) in the game. The Mounties will aim to try and win their last two games to finish the season right at .500.

This week: at New London (2-6, 0-5)

4. Crestview (3-5, 3-2)

Crestview had been on a roll of late, winning their last three games by outscoring their opponents 148-6 but on Saturday that streak was snapped, as the Cougars loss a close, low-scoring game 16-15 to St. Paul on the road. The loss will likely put the pressure on the Cougars to win their last two games, to give themselves a chance at a playoff appearance.

This week: vs. Western Reserve (6-2, 4-1)

3. Black River (4-4, 3-2)

After starting the season 0-2, Black River have now won four of their last six games, including their last two by scoring 40-plus points in both outings (42-7 vs. Oberlin in Week 7; 47-14 vs. Brookside in Week 8). A big test awaits the Pirates on Friday, as they host 6-1 Clearview, who is currently third in the Lorain County Conference standings.

This week: vs. Clearview (6-1, 3-1)

2. Ashland (8-0, 4-0)

Ashland were able to go on the road and beat a capable West Holmes team 56-28 last week, behind an Arrows offense that went off across the board. Quarterback Nathan Bernhard had the game of a lifetime by piling up 522 total yards of offense (350 passing, 172 rushing) and producing eight total touchdowns (4 pass, 4 run). Helping Bernhard carry the day were wide receivers Tyler Sauder (8 receptions, 143 receiving yards, 1 TD catch), Gabe Baith (5 receptions, 114 receiving yards, 1 TD catch) and Killian O'Brien (6 receptions, 76 receiving yards, 2 TD catches).

The win puts the Arrows in sole first place in the Ohio Cardinal Conference and leaves them two league wins away from clinching the league title.

This week: at Wooster (2-6, 1-4)

1. Hillsdale (8-0, 5-0)

Another week, another Hillsdale commanding performance. The Falcons took down Northwestern 36-6, and put the contest out of reach by halftime as they took a 29-0 lead into the second half. Hillsdale running back Owen Sloan had three rushing touchdowns in the game, and the Falcons defensive line led by defensive end Jake Haven looked particularly good as well.

If Hillsdale is able to take care of business this week, an all-important matchup with Norwayne will be in store for the Falcons in Week 10.

This week: at Rittman (4-4, 1-4)

