Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Times-Gazette

    Ashland County Week 8 Football Power Rankings: Ashland, Hillsdale keep on rolling

    By James Simpson II, Ashland Times-Gazette,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dexkj_0w7HIFOh00

    Week 8 of high school football in Ohio has closed, so let's naturally dive into this week's Ashland Times-Gazette's Football Power Rankings.

    More: High School Football in Ashland, Ohio: Complete Coverage of 2024 season

    9. Loudonville (0-8, 0-5)

    Loudonville remain winless on the season after going down to Cardington Lincoln 42-14 on the road. The Pirates outgained the Redbirds 479-134.

    This week: at Mount Gilead (2-6, 0-5)

    8. South Central (1-7, 0-4)

    South Central fell to 6-2 Western Reserve on the road 41-15, as the Trojans were only able to gather 169 total yards compared to the Roughriders' 427.

    This week: vs. St. Paul (4-4, 3-1)

    7. Northwestern (1-7, 0-5)

    Northwestern struggled with their pass protection in the Huskies 36-6 away loss to Hillsdale on Friday, as they went into halftime trailing 29-0.

    This week: at Waynedale (2-6, 2-3)

    6. New London (2-6, 0-5)

    New London dropped their five straight game after falling to Plymouth 40-12 last week.

    This week: vs. Mapleton (3-5, 2-3)

    5. Mapleton (3-5, 2-3)

    Mapleton were overpowered by Firelands Conference leading Monroeville (8-0) 49-0 at home last week, as Eagles quarterback Evan Benfer had four total touchdowns (2 run, 1 pass, 1 punt for TD) in the game. The Mounties will aim to try and win their last two games to finish the season right at .500.

    This week: at New London (2-6, 0-5)

    4. Crestview (3-5, 3-2)

    Crestview had been on a roll of late, winning their last three games by outscoring their opponents 148-6 but on Saturday that streak was snapped, as the Cougars loss a close, low-scoring game 16-15 to St. Paul on the road. The loss will likely put the pressure on the Cougars to win their last two games, to give themselves a chance at a playoff appearance.

    This week: vs. Western Reserve (6-2, 4-1)

    3. Black River (4-4, 3-2)

    After starting the season 0-2, Black River have now won four of their last six games, including their last two by scoring 40-plus points in both outings (42-7 vs. Oberlin in Week 7; 47-14 vs. Brookside in Week 8). A big test awaits the Pirates on Friday, as they host 6-1 Clearview, who is currently third in the Lorain County Conference standings.

    This week: vs. Clearview (6-1, 3-1)

    2. Ashland (8-0, 4-0)

    Ashland were able to go on the road and beat a capable West Holmes team 56-28 last week, behind an Arrows offense that went off across the board. Quarterback Nathan Bernhard had the game of a lifetime by piling up 522 total yards of offense (350 passing, 172 rushing) and producing eight total touchdowns (4 pass, 4 run). Helping Bernhard carry the day were wide receivers Tyler Sauder (8 receptions, 143 receiving yards, 1 TD catch), Gabe Baith (5 receptions, 114 receiving yards, 1 TD catch) and Killian O'Brien (6 receptions, 76 receiving yards, 2 TD catches).

    The win puts the Arrows in sole first place in the Ohio Cardinal Conference and leaves them two league wins away from clinching the league title.

    This week: at Wooster (2-6, 1-4)

    1. Hillsdale (8-0, 5-0)

    Another week, another Hillsdale commanding performance. The Falcons took down Northwestern 36-6, and put the contest out of reach by halftime as they took a 29-0 lead into the second half. Hillsdale running back Owen Sloan had three rushing touchdowns in the game, and the Falcons defensive line led by defensive end Jake Haven looked particularly good as well.

    If Hillsdale is able to take care of business this week, an all-important matchup with Norwayne will be in store for the Falcons in Week 10.

    This week: at Rittman (4-4, 1-4)

    jsimpson@gannnett.com

    Twitter/X:@JamesSimpsonII

    This article originally appeared on Ashland Times Gazette: Ashland County Week 8 Football Power Rankings: Ashland, Hillsdale keep on rolling

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Ohio high school football computer rankings (10/14/2024)
    High School On SI2 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel8 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson8 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz22 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile16 days ago
    Elk Fire burns 6 buildings near Dayton as residents fight to save homes
    WyoFile12 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post28 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama29 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune27 days ago
    Meet The Shy Sisters Abandoned To The Streets At 4-Months-old
    Dianna Carney24 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Ohio Mom Mysteriously Vanishes with Infant Son in 2015, Car Found Abandoned in Montana
    Where are they? Podcast9 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    SUV Homicide: Slain Driver Found in Arlington Parking Lot
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt2 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Beyond thoughts and prayers: Counselors step up to help a Georgia community after deadly school shooting
    The Current GA28 days ago
    For the Kids: Truck & Tractor Day
    Maria Shimizu Christensen5 days ago
    Helene strengthens to 100 mph; wind and flooding likely in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    Braves Trade Idea Sends Orlando Arcia for 2-Time All-Star
    ATL Braves Country1 day ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz14 days ago
    Aurora Venezuelan gang, landlord debate spills into Denver
    David Heitz28 days ago
    Missing Yellowstone hiker’s dad continues ground search without park’s OK for helicopter
    WyoFile1 day ago
    A Wichita man’s tale of two family homes reveals unexpected barriers to saving older houses in 67214
    The KLC Journal21 days ago
    Aurora to request migrant placement records from Denver, state of Colorado
    David Heitz2 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz3 days ago
    Wyoming wildfires spark further evacuations
    WyoFile1 day ago
    Hurricane Helene debris killed Duval toddler
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune1 day ago
    AAA: Gas prices take predictable (short-lived) increase, thanks to back-to-back storms
    Northern Kentucky Tribune3 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy