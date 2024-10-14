Vote now for the candidates in the Ashland Times-Gazette Athlete of the Week poll.

The performances in the poll are from October 7-12. The poll will run from 10 a.m. Monday to 10 a.m. Wednesday. Winners will be announced at the end of the week.

(This page will be updated announcing the winner towards the end of the week.)

Below are some of the top performances from this past week:

Athlete of the Week candidates

Taylor Smith, South Central volleyball

In South Central's five-set win (22-25, 25-22, 25-12, 19-25, 15-8) over New London on the road on Monday, Smith led the Trojans with 35 digs.

Olivia Szmania, Black River girls cross country

At the Lorain County Conference Championship cross country meet in Wellington on Saturday, Szmania won the girls LCC title in a time of 21:24.35. Szmania finished first amongst 45 runners.

Nathan Bernhard, Ashland football

In Ashland's 56-28 road win against West Holmes on Friday, Bernhard produced 533 total yards of offense and eight total touchdowns (four pass, four run) to help the Arrows move to 8-0.

This article originally appeared on Ashland Times Gazette: Vote now for the Ashland County Athlete of the Week for Oct 7-12